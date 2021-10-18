These Are the Top 40 Events Happening in Seattle This Week: Oct 18-24, 2021

This week brings a wide-ranging host of popular bands through town, from Jungle to Walk the Moon and Rebirth Brass Band to Yo La Tengo. The Climate Pledge Arena will have a splashy grand opening weekend with Coldplay, the Seattle Kraken home opener, and Climate Pledge Community Day. Also not to be missed are spooky shows Night of the Living Drag and Evil Dead the Musical. For more ideas, check out our guide to fall drinks and desserts or our complete Halloween guide.

MONDAY

MUSIC

Walk the Moon

Cincinnati trio WALK THE MOON's energetic live shows are reflective of their pop-infused rock music. This Dream Plane Tour stop precedes the release of their upcoming fifth studio album, Heights, and will hopefully include new tracks along with the album's first two singles "Can You Handle My Love??" and "Fire In Your House."

Showbox Sodo, SoDo

TUESDAY

MUSIC

Bleachers

Shaping the sound of 2010s pop, Jack Antonoff has written and produced music for Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift, St. Vincent, Lorde, Troye Sivan, and more. His solo project Bleachers started as a creative outlet when he was on the road as part of Fun. His latest album under the Bleachers moniker, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, incorporates synth-pop, arena rock, and rockabilly music, and was called his "most cohesive album yet" by Rolling Stone. One dollar from every ticket sold will go to the Ally Coalition's work with homeless and at-risk LGBTQ youth.

Showbox Sodo, SoDo

Sponsored

Gary Numan

Electronic music pioneer Gary Numan brings a futuristic sound to the stage with his distinctive voice, heavy synths, and singular presence. Released earlier this year, his 21st (!) studio album, Intruder, was recognized by Riff Magazine as "a science fiction soundtrack about the impending climate catastrophe that doesn't need a movie to get its urgent point across."

Neptune Theatre, University District

READINGS & TALKS

Virtual Author Talk: Baking with Dorie by Dorie Greenspan

The James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Dorie Greenspan, who co-authored Baking with Julia with the legendary Julia Child and is known for her superb baking recipes, will chat about her newest cookbook, Baking with Dorie, with baker and cookbook author Erin Jeanne McDowell. Recipes range from brown butter apple pie to berry biscuits to s'mores ice cream cake.

Virtual

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

Yo La Tengo

Hear songs from Yo La Tengo's 2020 album, We Have Amnesia Sometimes, which was recorded over a 10-day period early into the pandemic. The perennial critic faves improvised all five songs, resulting in an ambient sound.

The Crocodile, Belltown

PERFORMANCE

La Bohème

Seattle Opera performs this classic four-act opera portraying young Parisians living the Bohemian lifestyle and following their love lives and creative pursuits. Get swept up by Puccini's moving score in this "timeless story of love and loss."

McCaw Hall, Uptown

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Rebirth Brass Band

The Grammy-winning Rebirth Brass Band is a New Orleans institution, a raucous bunch exemplifying jazz and funk with an infusion of hip hop. “Rebirth can be precise whenever it wants to, but it’s more like a party than a machine. It’s a working model of the New Orleans musical ethos: as long as everybody knows what they’re doing, anyone can cut loose.” (NYT) Known for their longrunning Tuesday night gig at The Maple Leaf, the band has also appeared on HBO's Treme and NCIS: New Orleans.

Tractor Tavern, Ballard

PERFORMANCE

Night of the Living Drag

Violet Chachki hosts a gaggle of Drag Race alumni in this campy spooktacular. Mourn the untimely deaths of zombie-fied queens Aquaria, Jaida Essence Hall, Gottmik, Kandy Muse, Plastique, Rosé, and Kim Chi. We bet they're still just as fabulous in the afterlife.

Paramount Theatre, Downtown

Chamber Dance

Specializing in modern dance, UW's Chamber Dance Company celebrates its 30th anniversary this month. The company is composed of graduate students and has been praised by the Seattle Times as a “pure, buoyant delight for audiences.” This year's concert "investigates the empathy, intimacy and confusion that comprise human relationships," and includes a retrospective of choreography by Camille A. Brown, Joe Goode, Zvi Gotheiner, Shapiro & Smith, and Doug Varone.

Meany Center for the Performing Arts, University District

FILM

Slumber Party Massacre II Hosted by Princess & Mae

This '80s slasher starring Crystal Bernard (Wings) as a high school senior trying to steer clear of a "driller killer" is one of those cult films that's so bad it's good. Seattle drag queens Mae Flood and Princess Charming will host (and perhaps roast?) the screening and round it out with a live performance.

Central Cinema, Central District

Quality Ski Time Film Tour

Global snowsports brand Salomon is "kicking off fall the best way we know how: by dreaming of winter." Get stoked for ski season with this program of five ski films, Tales from Cascadia by Blank Collective Films, Summit Fever by The Fifty Project and Cody Townsend, Girl Crush by Mali Noyes and Mary McIntyre, Ups and Downs by Sweetgrass Productions and Drew Petersen, and Pit Boss by Blank Collective Films and Chris Rubens. The evening will also include athlete poster signings and gear giveaways.

Broadway Performance Hall, Capitol Hill

FRIDAY

NIGHTLIFE

She's All That: '90s Halloween Prom Party w/ Boy Band #All4Doras

Relive your favorite '90s teen movie prom scene at this party hosted by DJs Pryme and Lo Knows. Dress the part in '90s prom attire or your Halloween costume and break your cheesy dance moves out of the vault for throwback tracks and a special performance by "Seattle's only boy band tribute" #All4Doras.

Nectar, Fremont

MUSIC

Jungle

British funk/neo-soul duo Jungle will be joined by an additional five members on tour. Their feel-good, nostalgic sound will wash away your worries and urge you to "Keep Moving" and grooving.

Paramount Theatre, Downtown

The Shrine

The multitalented Ahamefule J. Oluo presents The Shrine, a new monthly live music showcase of the "absolute best" musicians in Seattle and beyond. Oluo brings his long standing dream to fruition, and imagines a night of community and connection fostered by music and dance. The series' inaugural night will be emceed by Don Grey and will feature a band including D’Vonne Lewis, Skerik, Marina Christopher, Jerome Smith, Josh Rawlings, and vocalist Talaya.

Lo-Fi, South Lake Union

Tinariwen

A collective of Tuareg singers, songwriters, and musicians hailing from the Sahara Desert, Tinariwen plays music that is often categorized as "desert blues." The group comes together in different configurations for live performances and in the studio, and has been called "music's true rebels" by NPR.

The Showbox, Downtown

Coldplay

It's only fitting that activism-minded rockers Coldplay are the first musical act to break in Seattle's new zero carbon venue. The occasion also marks the band's first arena show in nearly five years.

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown

PERFORMANCE

Evil Dead the Musical

Parodying the cult classic horror flicks Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and Army of Darkness, this live show promises a campy, comedic, and crazy theatrical experience. Follow the adventures of Ash Williams as he battles demons and dodges death. If you're a blood and guts enthusiast, put yourself in the line of fire in the “Splatter Zone,” an audience section that gets sprayed with fake blood.

Renton Civic Theatre, Downtown Renton

La Fin

The cast of Valtesse Productions brings back their sexy and sinister revue for Halloween, "Dripping in erotic art, red and black velvet curtains, ornate rooms, secret corners, candles, and sensuality." Marvel at dance and burlesque performances in addition to contortion and aerial arts acts. Guests are encouraged to attend in costume, or red and black cocktail attire/fetish wear.

Little Red Day Spa, Industrial District

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Minority Retort presents: Irene Tu!

Stand-up comedian, actor, and writer Irene Tu has been on the rise since 2017, when the San Francisco Chronicle called her an “artist on the brink of fame.” She has also been named one of the “Bay Area’s 11 Best Stand Up Comedians” (SFist) and one of 20 “Women to Watch” (KQED). The lineup for this Portland-originated show featuring comedians of color will also include Neeraj Srinivasan, Howie Echo-Hawk, Bernice Ye, and Tony Daniel.

Rendezvous, Belltown

Vir Das

Vir Das may not be a household name in the States, but the Bollywood star is India's biggest English-speaking stand-up comedian—the first from the South Asian country to have a Netflix special. In fact, he has four and was also hailed by Variety as a "Top 10 Comic to Watch." Get a taste for his charismatic brand of comedy in his latest special, a lockdown show titled Outside In, before heading to the Seattle stop of his brand new world tour.

Neptune Theatre, University District

FILM

Pr0n 4 Freakz

ScumTrust Productions and NWFF are back at it with a program of queer and trans smut. Join hosts Saira and Alistair for their only live event of the year— they'll moderate a post-screening Q&A on sex, pleasure, queerness, and gender with special guests.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill

NIGHTLIFE

NIGHTLIGHT: Harvest Moon

Part full moon ritual, part performance, and part dance party, this event presented by Velocity Dance Center will offer people "a chance to indulge their desire to party, transmute, manifest, and dance hard." Artists Leanna Keith, Moonyeka, and Opulent Witch (aka Kiki Robinson) will lead the charge.

Machine House Brewery, Georgetown

Seattle Bollywood Thriller! Halloween Costume Party

Portland's DJ Prashant hosts the 10th Annual Jai Ho! Halloween Costume Party, which evolved out of his mashup of a Bollywood wedding song with Michael Jackson's "Thriller." Hit the dance floor, check out some live performances, and enter a costume contest as you celebrate Halloween with a Bollywood twist.

High Dive, Fremont

SPORTS & RECREATION

Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks

Our fledgling team goes against the stiff competition of our neighbors to the north. Watch as they break the ice during their first regular season home game.

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Climate Pledge Arena Community Day

Climate Pledge Arena will throw open its doors for an open house, showing off its new digs for hockey, basketball, music, and more. KEXP DJs Eva and Kennady will host a community stage with local favorites Terror/Cactus, Chong the Nomad, Shaina Shepherd, and Hollis. Plus, the arena is also getting in the fall spirit with a harvest market, which will set up just next door at Seattle Center with food and beverage purveyors curated by the Seattle Farmers Market Association.

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown

FOOD & DRINK

Seattle Restaurant Week

Frugal gourmands everywhere rejoice over Seattle Restaurant Week, which happens twice a year and lets diners tuck into prix-fixe menus at restaurants hoping to lure new customers with singularly slashed prices. The proceedings have adapted a bit in the wake of COVID-19's devastating impact on the restaurant industry: This fall, over 200 restaurants across over 45 cities and neighborhoods in the Seattle area will offer special menus for $20 lunches, $35 and/or $50 dinners, with options for takeout, delivery, and/or dine-in. The lineup this year includes Cafe Munir, Nirmal's, Vendemmia, Rondo, Tamari Bar, Communion/That Brown Girl Cooks!, Sawyer, Revel, Paseo, and other notable favorites.

Various locations

READINGS & TALKS

Anthony Horowitz with Peter Swanson

A master of mystery and suspense, Anthony Horowitz has written young adult series, contributed to the canon of Sherlock Holmes and James Bond, and penned scripts for the small screen. He will be joined in conversation by Peter Swanson (Every Vow You Break) to discuss his latest adult-geared novel, A Line to Kill.

Virtual

MULTI-DAY

HALLOWEEN

This Is Halloween

Inspired by the Tim Burton classic The Nightmare Before Christmas, this original musical adaptation features Can Can Productions' signature cabaret and burlesque production stylings, live orchestral music, haunting vocals, and video projections. This is pumpkin king Jack Skellington as you've never seen him.

Triple Door, Downtown (Friday-Sunday)

A Nightmare on Wall Street

As a spooky-season tradition, Belltown’s award-winning tiki bar Navy Strength temporarily transforms into a “fully immersive haunting experience" each October, with libations inspired by classic and modern horror flicks. Staff will dress up in costumes, and there will be a different theme this week if you want to join in. Frightening horror-film soundtracks contribute to the spine-chilling milieu. This year's lineup includes cocktails inspired by Sleepaway Camp, It, Carrie, The Babadook, Nightmare on Elm Street, Jaws, and more, available for both takeout and dine-in.

Navy Strength, Belltown (Monday-Sunday)

FESTIVALS

Earshot Jazz Festival 2021

This year's hybrid Earshot Jazz Festival will provide swingin' in-person and virtual experiences from a lengthy lineup including headlining Cuban pianist Chucho Valdés, featured resident artist Marina Albero, Eugenie Jones, Kareem Kandi World Orchestra, The Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra, and many more.

Various locations and virtual (Monday-Sunday)

Tasveer Festival

A multifaceted festival championing South Asian arts, Tasveer can be experienced through its film programming, celebration of literature from South Asia and its diaspora, or through the new-this-year "talk" component, which will feature the month-long comedy workshop Desi Girls Comedy Project and culminate in a comedy show spearheaded by Zubi Ahmed of Kutti Gang, a queer South Asian women’s comedy troupe based out of New York.

Various locations and virtual (Monday-Sunday)

FILM

Seattle Queer Film Festival

Film buffs from Washington, Oregon, and Idaho will be able to access the Seattle Queer Film Festival's digital programming this year. Stream shorts, docs, and films about lesbian, gay, bi/queer, trans, and QTBIPOC folx at your leisure or join at the festival's suggesting viewing times to also watch live Q&A sessions. Select films will also be available to watch in-person.

Virtual (Monday-Sunday)

SLAY Film Festival

From the folks who bring you the sexy film fest HUMP! and stoner showcase SPLIFF, comes the second annual SLAY Film Festival to scare your pants off. Expect everything from "classic ghost stories and slasher films, to dystopian cults and political nightmares."

Virtual (Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Misfit Cabaret Presents Asylum Seattle

The San Francisco-based Darling Misfits and their fearless leader Kat Robichaud will unlock the secrets of Alcazar Asylum in a horrifically fun cabaret including acts by burlesque babe Mia Maravilla, drag darlings, "demon aerialist" Jenny Penny, and more. Settle in for an evening of cult classic horror tropes cut with contemporary music, movie references, musical medleys, and dry humor.

Hale's Ales Brewery & Pub, Fremont (Friday-Saturday)

What We Were

Pony World Theatre makes their live performance return with the West Coast premiere of Blake Hackler's award-winning What We Were. The play is set over a span of 20 years, looking at the lives of three sisters who have been impacted by their abusive childhood. When youngest sister Tessa resurfaces after her disappearance 17 years ago, the family is forced to deal with their troubled past head on and find ways to heal.

12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill (Thursday-Saturday)

VISUAL ART

Catalyst: a Kind of Good immersive pop-up art installation

Catalyst will bring together works from 30+ artists over three days "to create an immersive installation that is both individual and collective." The concept originated from Seattle-based musician Erin Austin of OK SWEETHEART as an outlet following a cancer diagnosis and the pandemic. Merging music, sculpture, painting, and design, this body of work is meant to feel communal while retaining the unique characterizations of its makers. Each night will include special events that will lend a deeper context to the exhibition.

Museum of Museums, First Hill (Wednesday-Friday)

Boren Banner Series: Sadie Wechsler

Seattle-born, Portland-based photographer Sadie Wechsler has developed a new work that was inspired by the ecological history of the First Hill neighborhood which is home to the Frye Art Museum. The artist consulted the University of Washington’s Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture and members of the Duwamish Tribe to get an accurate representation of the "plant communities" that were present in the area circa 1850, before white settlers transformed the land through logging, leveling, and urban development.

Frye Art Museum, First Hill (Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Luminosity: Northwest Native Glass Art

Check out the work of three indigenous master glass artists—Preston Singletary, Raven Skyriver, and Dan Friday—at this group show, which also falls during the Refract glass festival. Of Singletary, Jasmyne Keimig has written, "The work of Seattle artist Preston Singletary completely shifted my perception of what glass can look like and, most importantly, what glass can convey. Yes, Singletary is undoubtedly a master of form, color, and shape. He also has an immensely satisfying name. And he has harnessed the medium in a way that points away from the manufacture of cold objects and outward toward nature. His melding of his own Tlingit heritage to the European tradition of glass art brings the practice of glassblowing to an exciting new level." She's also written that Tlingit artist "Raven Skyriver’s work is in tune with the rhythm of ecosystems and animal life." Friday crafts exquisite sculptures based on Lummi material culture, like totem poles and, like one piece in this show is called, "Aunt Fran's Basket."

Stonington Gallery, Pioneer Square (Wednesday-Saturday)

Come on In | Faye Driscoll

As part of this truly one-of-a-kind "experiential exhibition"—which includes a space "awash with ambient sound, plush carpet, and pulsating light"—you'll be asked to take off your shoes and lie down on provided beds. You'll then "enter a state of repose and listen to individual soundtracks of Driscoll’s voice that guide [your] experience through a series of prompts and subtle directives." The goal is to reflect on "power and presence, yearning and absence, and... to reconceive our body and its limits."

On the Boards, Uptown (Thursday-Saturday)

Math Bass: a picture stuck in the mirror

Los Angeles-based abstract artist Math Bass started out in performance art, but has since expanded their art practice to include painting and sculpture. In this special exhibition, Bass will create a site-specific installation with a series of recent oil paintings, a kinetic wall work, sculpture, and large-scale wall applications which will invite the viewer to examine the relationship between the pieces and the spaces that hold them.

Henry Art Gallery, University District (Saturday-Sunday)