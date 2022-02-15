These Seven Seattle Events Mark the 80th Anniversary of Japanese Incarceration During WWII

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17

National Day of Remembrance

This two-part program will be streamed via Facebook Live to mark the National Day of Remembrance. In Scholarly Selections: Structural Erasure: Remembering Japanese Americans in Prewar Tacoma, University of Washington urban studies professor Lisa M. Hoffman will focus a lens on Tacoma’s prewar Nihonmachi (Japan Town). Then, a screening of Fujitaro Kubota and His Garden will be followed by a Q&A with contributors to the film's companion book, Spirited Stone.

(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, free)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Memory Net Remembrance Project

Densho and Lauren Iida's collaborative Memory Net Remembrance Project is part of Iida's continuing series of paper installations exploring sociocultural issues. The net, covered in images of community-submitted "trapped" objects, symbolically conjures memories that were once sunk below the emotional surface. The Memory Net focuses on memories of Japanese American incarceration during World War II.

(Densho, Squire Park, free)

Pictures of Executive Order 9066

This engaging multi-media exhibition is presented in conjunction with the EO9066 concert program. Filmmaker JJ Gerber and musician Kishi Bashi dig into the accounts of those affected by Executive Order 9066 in a 10-minute interactive video experience, which is supplemented by Dorothea Lange's photography and oral histories provided by Densho.

(Octave 9: Raisbeck Music Center, Downtown, $12)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Stanley Shikuma with Jasmine Pulido

This episode of Town Hall’s In the Moment podcast features writer/activist Stanley Shikuma in discussion on Tsuru for Solidarity, a direct action initiative comprised of Japanese American advocates aiming to close U.S. detention sites and support immigrant and refugee groups.

(Town Hall, First Hill, free)

MARCH 11–JUNE 12

Americans Incarcerated: A Family’s Story of Social Injustice

Everett-based artists Jan and Chris Hopkins collaborate on this continually evolving project to memorialize the impact of Executive Order 9066 and the 80th anniversary of the Japanese American Exclusion from Bainbridge Island. Their work includes everything from oil paintings to Sumi ink block prints to basketry.

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, free)

ONGOING

Lauren Iida: Citizen's Indefinite Leave

Lauren Iida's paper cutaways incorporate historical scenes from the WWII-era incarceration of Japanese Americans on the Pacific Coast, along with images of her own family, to explore questions of citizenship, belonging, and home.

(Through Feb 19, ArtXchange, SoDo, free)

VISUAL ART

Michelle Kumata: Regeneration

This mixed-media exhibit explores the legacy of Japanese American incarceration, inspired by the artist's own story: “My parents, along with many of their friends, were born in Minidoka, an American concentration camp in Idaho. They were too young to have memories of that time, but still, our community continues to be affected by stereotypes, cultural erasure and oppression."

(Through March 26, BONFIRE, Chinatown-International District, free)