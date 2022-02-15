Show Me
Observances

These Seven Seattle Events Mark the 80th Anniversary of Japanese Incarceration During WWII

Art Exhibits, Talks, and More to Observe National Day of Remembrance on February 19, 2022
by Jamie Reed and Lindsay Costello
February 15, 2022
Lauren Iida's "Never Again is Now" is featured in her show Citizen's Indefinite Leave, on display through February 19 at ArtXchange. (Lauren Iida)
On February 19, 1942, during World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, resulting in the incarceration of nearly 120,000 people of Japanese descent, primarily those on the West Coast. This year, the 80th anniversary, several local artists and organizations will host special events for National Day of Remembrance, reckoning with the legacy of this ugly period in our nation's history.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17

National Day of Remembrance Add to a List
This two-part program will be streamed via Facebook Live to mark the National Day of Remembrance. In Scholarly Selections: Structural Erasure: Remembering Japanese Americans in Prewar Tacoma, University of Washington urban studies professor Lisa M. Hoffman will focus a lens on Tacoma’s prewar Nihonmachi (Japan Town). Then, a screening of Fujitaro Kubota and His Garden will be followed by a Q&A with contributors to the film's companion book, Spirited Stone.
(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, free)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Memory Net Remembrance Project Add to a List
Densho and Lauren Iida's collaborative Memory Net Remembrance Project is part of Iida's continuing series of paper installations exploring sociocultural issues. The net, covered in images of community-submitted "trapped" objects, symbolically conjures memories that were once sunk below the emotional surface. The Memory Net focuses on memories of Japanese American incarceration during World War II.
(Densho, Squire Park, free)

Pictures of Executive Order 9066 Add to a List
This engaging multi-media exhibition is presented in conjunction with the EO9066 concert Add to a List program. Filmmaker JJ Gerber and musician Kishi Bashi dig into the accounts of those affected by Executive Order 9066 in a 10-minute interactive video experience, which is supplemented by Dorothea Lange's photography and oral histories provided by Densho.
(Octave 9: Raisbeck Music Center, Downtown, $12)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Stanley Shikuma with Jasmine Pulido Add to a List
This episode of Town Hall’s In the Moment podcast features writer/activist Stanley Shikuma in discussion on Tsuru for Solidarity, a direct action initiative comprised of Japanese American advocates aiming to close U.S. detention sites and support immigrant and refugee groups. 
(Town Hall, First Hill, free)

MARCH 11–JUNE 12

Americans Incarcerated: A Family’s Story of Social Injustice Add to a List
Everett-based artists Jan and Chris Hopkins collaborate on this continually evolving project to memorialize the impact of Executive Order 9066 and the 80th anniversary of the Japanese American Exclusion from Bainbridge Island. Their work includes everything from oil paintings to Sumi ink block prints to basketry.
(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, free)

ONGOING

Lauren Iida: Citizen's Indefinite Leave Add to a List
Lauren Iida's paper cutaways incorporate historical scenes from the WWII-era incarceration of Japanese Americans on the Pacific Coast, along with images of her own family, to explore questions of citizenship, belonging, and home. 
(Through Feb 19, ArtXchange, SoDo, free)

VISUAL ART

Michelle Kumata: Regeneration Add to a List
This mixed-media exhibit explores the legacy of Japanese American incarceration, inspired by the artist's own story: “My parents, along with many of their friends, were born in Minidoka, an American concentration camp in Idaho. They were too young to have memories of that time, but still, our community continues to be affected by stereotypes, cultural erasure and oppression."
(Through March 26, BONFIRE, Chinatown-International District, free)

