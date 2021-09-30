This Week in Seattle Event News: alt-J and Portugal. The Man, Tool, and More

Get ready to rock! Metal rockers Tool touch down at the Tacoma Dome just after the new year, and newer rock favorites alt-J and Portugal. The Man team up for a co-headlining tour you won’t want to miss. Plus, we’ve got your early warning for Shawn Mendes’s Wonder Tour, which goes on sale in one week. Read on for details on those and other events rolling into town.
Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1
alt-J and Portugal. The Man
WaMu Theater (Mar 29, 2022)
D Smoke
The Showbox (Jan 24, 2022)
Oh Wonder
Showbox SoDo (May 23, 2022)
Parcels
The Showbox (Mar 1, 2022)
Slothrust
Crocodile (Mar 27, 2022)
Thunderpussy NYE
The Showbox (Fri Dec 31)
Tool
Tacoma Dome (Jan 11, 2022)
NEW EVENTS ON SALE NOW
READINGS & TALKS
Neil deGrasse Tyson
Paramount Theatre (May 17, 2022)
PERFORMANCE
A Drag Queen Christmas
Moore Theatre (Mon Nov 29)
EVENT UPDATES
Alina Baraz
Moore Theatre (Rescheduled from Oct 21 to Feb 3, 2022)
24kGoldn
Moved from Showbox Sodo to Neumos; additional tickets going on sale Fri Oct 1 (Wed Dec 8)
ON SALE SOON
Shawn Mendes: Wonder, The World Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Jun 28, 2022)