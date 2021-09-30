This Week in Seattle Event News: alt-J and Portugal. The Man, Tool, and More

Ticket and Info Alerts for the Week of September 27, 2021

Get ready to rock! Metal rockers Tool touch down at the Tacoma Dome just after the new year, and newer rock favorites alt-J and Portugal. The Man team up for a co-headlining tour you won’t want to miss. Plus, we’ve got your early warning for Shawn Mendes’s Wonder Tour, which goes on sale in one week. Read on for details on those and other events rolling into town.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1

alt-J and Portugal. The Man

WaMu Theater (Mar 29, 2022)

D Smoke

The Showbox (Jan 24, 2022)

Oh Wonder

Showbox SoDo (May 23, 2022)

Parcels

The Showbox (Mar 1, 2022)

Slothrust

Crocodile (Mar 27, 2022)

Thunderpussy NYE

The Showbox (Fri Dec 31)

Tool

Tacoma Dome (Jan 11, 2022)

NEW EVENTS ON SALE NOW

READINGS & TALKS

Neil deGrasse Tyson

Paramount Theatre (May 17, 2022)

PERFORMANCE

A Drag Queen Christmas

Moore Theatre (Mon Nov 29)

EVENT UPDATES

Alina Baraz

Moore Theatre (Rescheduled from Oct 21 to Feb 3, 2022)

24kGoldn

Moved from Showbox Sodo to Neumos; additional tickets going on sale Fri Oct 1 (Wed Dec 8)

ON SALE SOON

Shawn Mendes: Wonder, The World Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Jun 28, 2022)



