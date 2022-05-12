This Week in Seattle Event News: Arcade Fire, Jack Harlow and More

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 13
MUSIC
Arcade Fire with Beck
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Nov 22)
Audien
The Showbox (Sat Aug 13)
Cam: The Outside Tour
Neptune Theatre (Fri July 29)
CHVRCHES - Screen Violence Tour
Paramount Theatre (Fri Sept 30)
Daði Freyr: The Fabulous, Wonderful & Nice Tour
The Showbox (Fri Oct 7)
Deck The Halls with Disney featuring DCappella
Neptune Theatre (Sun Nov 6)
Ethel Cain with Colyer
Neumos (Sat Aug 20)
flor: The Future Shine Tour
The Crocodile (Sat Oct 22)
Jack Harlow: Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour
WAMU Theater (Fri Sept 23)
Joe Bonamassa
Paramount Theatre (Nov 30-Dec 1)
Joey Bada$$
Showbox SoDo (Thurs July 21)
Julia Jacklin with Katy Kirby
The Crocodile (Fri Sept 30)
The Jungle Giants
Star Theater (Wed Oct 26)
The Knocks with Cannons
Showbox SoDo (Mon Oct 31)
The Polish Ambassador
The Showbox (Fri Aug 19)
Polyphia
Neptune Theatre (Wed Aug 24)
The Pretty Reckless
Moore Theatre (Wed Aug 31)
Sabrina Claudi: Based on a Feeling Tour
Moore Theatre (Fri Aug 26)
Scorpions
Tacoma Dome (Sat Oct 15)
Sleeping with Sirens
The Showbox (Wed Aug 10)
The Smashing Pumpkins with Jane’s Addiction
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 12)
Stella Donnelly
Neumos (Sat Sept 17)
Trevor Hall: 2 Oceans Tour
Showbox SoDo (Fri Nov 4)
COMEDY
Daniel Howell: We’re All Doomed!
Daniel Howell: We're All Doomed!

Paramount Theatre (Tues Nov 29)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
A Day To Remember with The Used
WAMU Theater (Tues Oct 11)
The Hardkiss
The Showbox (Fri July 8)
Hollow Coves
Neumos (Tues Sept 13)
Jesse Colin Young
Neptune Theatre (Wed July 13)
The Record Company
The Crocodile (Tues Nov 15)
Social House with Justin Park
Neumos (Fri July 29)
The Wallflowers
Neptune Theatre (Tues Sept 27)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
AB6IX
The Showbox (Wed June 29)
On sale Mon May 16 at 3 pm
Death Cab For Cutie
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Oct 27)
On sale Fri May 20
PERFORMANCE
Hadestown
Paramount Theatre (July 12-17)
On sale Mon May 16
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The 2022 Seattle Seahawks schedule will be released today at 5 pm, with single-game tickets going on sale concurrently.
King County Parks and King County Metro have announced that Trailhead Direct will return this year. Buses will depart from the Sound Transit Capitol Hill Link light rail station with service to Mount Si, Mount Teneriffe, and Little Si. The season will launch on Saturday, May 28 and run on weekends and designated holidays through Sunday, September 11.
The full schedule for the Timber Outdoor Music Festival has been released—headliners include Built to Spill, Caroline Rose, Deep Sea Diver, and The Milk Carton Kids.
This summer, Seattle Center will offer a series of free, family-friendly screenings on the Mural Amphitheatre lawn as part of their Movies at the Mural programming. They'll screen a selection of classics like Labyrinth and new favorites like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings.