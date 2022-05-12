This Week in Seattle Event News: Arcade Fire, Jack Harlow and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, May 13 and More Event Updates



Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 13

MUSIC

Arcade Fire with Beck

Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Nov 22)

Audien

The Showbox (Sat Aug 13)

Cam: The Outside Tour

Neptune Theatre (Fri July 29)

CHVRCHES - Screen Violence Tour

Paramount Theatre (Fri Sept 30)

Daði Freyr: The Fabulous, Wonderful & Nice Tour

The Showbox (Fri Oct 7)

Deck The Halls with Disney featuring DCappella

Neptune Theatre (Sun Nov 6)

Ethel Cain with Colyer

Neumos (Sat Aug 20)

flor: The Future Shine Tour

The Crocodile (Sat Oct 22)

Jack Harlow: Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour

WAMU Theater (Fri Sept 23)

Joe Bonamassa

Paramount Theatre (Nov 30-Dec 1)

Joey Bada$$

Showbox SoDo (Thurs July 21)

Julia Jacklin with Katy Kirby

The Crocodile (Fri Sept 30)

The Jungle Giants

Star Theater (Wed Oct 26)

The Knocks with Cannons

Showbox SoDo (Mon Oct 31)

The Polish Ambassador

The Showbox (Fri Aug 19)

Polyphia

Neptune Theatre (Wed Aug 24)

The Pretty Reckless

Moore Theatre (Wed Aug 31)

Sabrina Claudi: Based on a Feeling Tour

Moore Theatre (Fri Aug 26)

Scorpions

Tacoma Dome (Sat Oct 15)

Sleeping with Sirens

The Showbox (Wed Aug 10)

The Smashing Pumpkins with Jane’s Addiction

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 12)

Stella Donnelly

Neumos (Sat Sept 17)

Trevor Hall: 2 Oceans Tour

Showbox SoDo (Fri Nov 4)

COMEDY

Daniel Howell: We’re All Doomed!

Paramount Theatre (Tues Nov 29)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

A Day To Remember with The Used

WAMU Theater (Tues Oct 11)

The Hardkiss

The Showbox (Fri July 8)

Hollow Coves

Neumos (Tues Sept 13)

Jesse Colin Young

Neptune Theatre (Wed July 13)

The Record Company

The Crocodile (Tues Nov 15)

Social House with Justin Park

Neumos (Fri July 29)

The Wallflowers

Neptune Theatre (Tues Sept 27)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

AB6IX

The Showbox (Wed June 29)

On sale Mon May 16 at 3 pm

Death Cab For Cutie

Paramount Theatre (Thurs Oct 27)

On sale Fri May 20

PERFORMANCE

Hadestown

Paramount Theatre (July 12-17)

On sale Mon May 16

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The 2022 Seattle Seahawks schedule will be released today at 5 pm, with single-game tickets going on sale concurrently.

King County Parks and King County Metro have announced that Trailhead Direct will return this year. Buses will depart from the Sound Transit Capitol Hill Link light rail station with service to Mount Si, Mount Teneriffe, and Little Si. The season will launch on Saturday, May 28 and run on weekends and designated holidays through Sunday, September 11.

The full schedule for the Timber Outdoor Music Festival has been released—headliners include Built to Spill, Caroline Rose, Deep Sea Diver, and The Milk Carton Kids.

This summer, Seattle Center will offer a series of free, family-friendly screenings on the Mural Amphitheatre lawn as part of their Movies at the Mural programming. They’ll screen a selection of classics like Labyrinth and new favorites like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings.