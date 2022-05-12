Show Me
Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: Arcade Fire, Jack Harlow and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, May 13 and More Event Updates
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
May 12, 2022
Arcade Fire will embark on their first world tour in four years. (Arcade Fire via Facebook)
What’s poppin’?! Rap superstar Jack Harlow will take a “first class” flight to Seattle on his Come Home The Kids Miss You tour. The dream of the ‘90s is alive with The Smashing Pumpkins announcing their Spirits On Fire tour with Jane’s Addiction. Arena rockers Arcade Fire will ignite Climate Pledge Arena with an acoustic opening set from Beck. Hard-rock heroes Scorpions are set to support their new album, Rock Believer. Plus, Glasgow-based pop trio CHVRCHES will get you dancing on their Screen Violence tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 13

MUSIC

Arcade Fire with Beck Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Nov 22)

Audien Add to a List
The Showbox (Sat Aug 13)

Cam: The Outside Tour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Fri July 29)

CHVRCHES - Screen Violence Tour Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Fri Sept 30)

Daði Freyr: The Fabulous, Wonderful & Nice Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (Fri Oct 7)

Deck The Halls with Disney featuring DCappella Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Nov 6)

Ethel Cain with Colyer Add to a List
Neumos (Sat Aug 20)

flor: The Future Shine Tour Add to a List
The Crocodile (Sat Oct 22)

Jack Harlow: Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour Add to a List
WAMU Theater (Fri Sept 23) 

Joe Bonamassa Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Nov 30-Dec 1)

Joey Bada$$ Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Thurs July 21)

Julia Jacklin with Katy Kirby Add to a List
The Crocodile (Fri Sept 30)

The Jungle Giants Add to a List
Star Theater (Wed Oct 26)

The Knocks with Cannons Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Mon Oct 31)

The Polish Ambassador Add to a List
The Showbox (Fri Aug 19)

Polyphia Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Aug 24)

The Pretty Reckless Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Wed Aug 31)

Sabrina Claudi: Based on a Feeling Tour Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Fri Aug 26)

Scorpions Add to a List
Tacoma Dome (Sat Oct 15)

Sleeping with Sirens Add to a List
The Showbox (Wed Aug 10)

The Smashing Pumpkins with Jane’s Addiction Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 12)

Stella Donnelly Add to a List
Neumos (Sat Sept 17)

Trevor Hall: 2 Oceans Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Nov 4)

COMEDY

Daniel Howell: We’re All Doomed!
 Add to a List Paramount Theatre (Tues Nov 29)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

A Day To Remember with The Used Add to a List
WAMU Theater (Tues Oct 11)

The Hardkiss Add to a List
The Showbox (Fri July 8)

Hollow Coves Add to a List
Neumos (Tues Sept 13)

Jesse Colin Young Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed July 13)

The Record Company Add to a List
The Crocodile (Tues Nov 15)

Social House with Justin Park Add to a List
Neumos (Fri July 29)

The Wallflowers Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Tues Sept 27)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

AB6IX Add to a List
The Showbox (Wed June 29)
On sale Mon May 16 at 3 pm

Death Cab For Cutie Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Oct 27)
On sale Fri May 20

PERFORMANCE

Hadestown Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (July 12-17)
On sale Mon May 16

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The 2022 Seattle Seahawks schedule will be released today at 5 pm, with single-game tickets going on sale concurrently.

King County Parks and King County Metro have announced that Trailhead Direct will return this year. Buses will depart from the Sound Transit Capitol Hill Link light rail station with service to Mount Si, Mount Teneriffe, and Little Si. The season will launch on Saturday, May 28 and run on weekends and designated holidays through Sunday, September 11. 

The full schedule for the Timber Outdoor Music Festival Add to a List has been released—headliners include Built to Spill, Caroline Rose, Deep Sea Diver, and The Milk Carton Kids.

This summer, Seattle Center will offer a series of free, family-friendly screenings on the Mural Amphitheatre lawn as part of their Movies at the Mural Add to a List programming. They’ll screen a selection of classics like Labyrinth and new favorites like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings.

