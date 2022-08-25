Show Me
Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: Atmosphere, Alter Bridge, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, August 26 and More Event Updates
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
August 25, 2022
Atmosphere's impressive discography includes 12 studio albums and 10 EPs.
Legendary hip-hop duo Atmosphere will bring the Party Over Here with a tour opened by Seattle-Bay Area rap outfit Blimes and Gab. Hard rock quartet Alter Bridge has announced a Seattle tour date to look forward to. Plus, rapper Meechy Darko (of hip-hop trio Flatbush Zombies) will embark on a solo tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

MUSIC

Alter Bridge: Pawns & Kings Tour Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Mar 23, 2023)

Atmosphere Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Wed Oct 12)

Bear Grillz: Prismata Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Wed Nov 23)

King Promise: 5 Star Tour Add to a List
Neumos (Sun Oct 2)

Meechy Darko Add to a List
The Showbox (Sun Dec 11)

MUST DIE! Add to a List
Neumos (Fri Nov 4)

COMEDY

Miranda Sings Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Fri Dec 2)

The Wait Wait Stand Up Tour Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sat Nov 12)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Kai Wachi: Skins Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (Jan 28, 2023)

Moksi Add to a List
Neumos (Fri Sept 16)

Tommy Cash Add to a List
Neumos (Mon Oct 24)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

PERFORMANCE

Teatro ZinZanni Add to a List
Sodo Park (Nov 16, 2022-Feb 19, 2023)
On sale Tues Aug 30

EVENT UPDATES

COMEDY

Kurtis Conner Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Fri Nov 4) *late show added*

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The full program for the Local Sightings Film Festival Add to a List has been announced. The forward-thinking festival will include premiere features by women of color directors, a curated comedy film program by The Disabled List, and more.

Town Hall Seattle’s brand-new annual writers festival, Volume I: Humble Beginnings Add to a List , will bring lively book discussions, interviews, signings, and more to the historic building September 16-17.

The festival is a prestigious who’s who of literary voices with speakers including Joyce Carol Oates and Siddhartha Mukherjee.

It’s a good news week for author types—the AWP Conference & Bookfair Add to a List will bring together writers, publishers, poets, and lit lovers in Seattle in 2023. The annual conference is a major destination for community-building with creative writers and presses, so sharpen your pencils (and the elevator pitch for your novel) now.

