This Week in Seattle Event News: Atmosphere, Alter Bridge, and More

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 26
MUSIC
Alter Bridge: Pawns & Kings Tour
Paramount Theatre (Mar 23, 2023)
Atmosphere
Showbox SoDo (Wed Oct 12)
Bear Grillz: Prismata Tour
Showbox SoDo (Wed Nov 23)
King Promise: 5 Star Tour
Neumos (Sun Oct 2)
Meechy Darko
The Showbox (Sun Dec 11)
MUST DIE!
Neumos (Fri Nov 4)
COMEDY
Miranda Sings
Moore Theatre (Fri Dec 2)
The Wait Wait Stand Up Tour
Moore Theatre (Sat Nov 12)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Kai Wachi: Skins Tour
The Showbox (Jan 28, 2023)
Moksi
Neumos (Fri Sept 16)
Tommy Cash
Neumos (Mon Oct 24)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
PERFORMANCE
Teatro ZinZanni
Sodo Park (Nov 16, 2022-Feb 19, 2023)
On sale Tues Aug 30
EVENT UPDATES
COMEDY
Kurtis Conner
Moore Theatre (Fri Nov 4) *late show added*
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The full program for the Local Sightings Film Festival has been announced. The forward-thinking festival will include premiere features by women of color directors, a curated comedy film program by The Disabled List, and more.
Town Hall Seattle's brand-new annual writers festival, Volume I: Humble Beginnings, will bring lively book discussions, interviews, signings, and more to the historic building September 16-17.
The festival is a prestigious who’s who of literary voices with speakers including Joyce Carol Oates and Siddhartha Mukherjee.
It's a good news week for author types—the AWP Conference & Bookfair will bring together writers, publishers, poets, and lit lovers in Seattle in 2023. The annual conference is a major destination for community-building with creative writers and presses, so sharpen your pencils (and the elevator pitch for your novel) now.