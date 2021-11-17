This Week in Seattle Event News: Beach House, Hannah Gadsby, and More

Ticket Alerts and Announcements for the Week of November 15, 2021

Last week, dream pop duo Beach House released the first of four chapters from their new album Once Twice Melody—blessedly, you'll be able to catch them touring all that new material on the heels of the final chapter's release early next year. Rock legends Journey are also rewarding their fans with plenty of new material; a double album is on the way, and they will bring Billy Idol along for their upcoming tour. Plus, a flurry of comedians, from Hannah Gadsby to David Spade, will trickle through town in an effort to coax as many laughs out of you as possible. Get hyped and get ready for tomorrow's ticket drops.

Events on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18

MUSIC

ARMNHMR: Waiting for Love Tour

The Showbox (Fri Feb 4)

Nick Cave + Warren Ellis North American Tour 2022

Paramount Theatre (Thurs March 17)

ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19

MUSIC

Andy Shauf

Neptune Theatre (Tues March 15)

Aminé

Showbox Sodo (Fri March 25)

Sponsored

Beach Bunny

The Showbox (Thurs April 28)

Beach House - Once Twice Melody Tour

Paramount Theatre (Sun April 3)

Benee, Dreamer Boy

The Showbox (Fri June 24)

The Brian Jonestown Massacre

The Showbox (Sun April 17)

Cavetown

Neptune Theatre (Sat April 16)

On sale at 9 am

Elle King: Drunk And I Don’t Wanna Go Home Tour

The Showbox (Mon March 21)

Galactic, Too Many Zooz

The Showbox (Sat Feb 12)

Goth Babe

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Feb 3)

Half•Alive: Give Me Your Shoulders (TOUR)

The Showbox (Sat March 26)

Journey: Freedom Tour 2022 with very special guest Billy Idol

Climate Pledge Arena (Mon March 28)

July Talk

Neptune Theatre (Thurs March 24)

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard with Leah Senior

Paramount Theatre (Thurs Oct 6)

Lights: Baby I'm Back Tour

The Showbox (Mon April 4)

Ludovico Einaudi: Underwater Tour

Paramount Theatre (Wed June 15)

Luke Combs Stadium Tour

Lumen Field (Sat June 4)

Magic City Hippies

The Showbox (Fri Feb 11)

Peach Pit: From 2 to 3 Tour with Haley Blais

The Showbox (Sat March 12)



Senses Fail + We Came As Romans: Hell Is In Bloom Tour

The Showbox (Mon April 18)

SubDocta

Neumos (Fri Nov 19)

Sullivan King: Loud & Reckless Tour

Showbox Sodo (Sat April 16)

Turnstile: The Turnstile Love Connection Tour

The Showbox (Sat April 30)

Wale: Under a Blue Moon Tour

The Showbox (Tues Feb 8)

COMEDY

Chris Distefano: The Crissy Chaos Tour

Moore Theatre (Fri March 18)

David Spade: Catch Me Inside

Moore Theatre (Thurs Jan 13)

Hannah Gadsby: Body of Work

Moore Theatre (Sat June 11)

John Crist: The Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour

Moore Theatre (Sun Feb 20)

My Dad Wrote A Porno World Tour

Paramount Theatre (Sun June 26)

Sebastian Maniscalco: Nobody Does This Tour

Paramount Theatre (Sat May 21)

Trevor Wallace: Are You That Guy? Tour

Neptune Theatre (Sun March 13)

On sale at 9 am

KIDS

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live!

Paramount Theatre (Sat March 19)

SPORTS

WWE Smackdown Live

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Feb 4)

NEW EVENTS ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Benise - 20th Anniversary Tour

Neptune Theatre (Sat July 23)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The new and improved Crocodile will reopen on December 1. After vacating their old space last year, the Croc has moved a few blocks away to a 30,000 square-foot complex at 2nd Ave and Blanchard. As Jas Keimig reported in The Stranger, the new digs include three new venues: the revamped 750-capacity Crocodile itself, the 300-capacity Madame Lou's venue, and the Here-After, a 100-seat comedy club and movie theater, which opens in January. There's also a daytime cafe and cocktail bar, the Society, and the 17-room Hotel Crocodile.