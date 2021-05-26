Show Me
Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: Billie Eilish, Field to Table, and More

Ticket and Info Alerts for the Week of May 25
by Elaina Friedman and Julianne Bell
May 26, 2021
Snatch up tickets to Billie Eilish's 2022 tour stop at Climate Pledge Arena. (Courtesy of the artist via Facebook)

After a year of mostly virtual entertainment, IRL concerts and performances slated for this summer and beyond are sure to sell out fast. To help you stay ahead of the game, we've rounded up major-venue events that are newly on sale (like Modest Mouse at Marymoor Park and Field to Table at Lumen Field) and going on sale this week (like the Dead Daisies at the Neptune). Read on for details, and check out our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle for more options.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE THURSDAY, MAY 27

MUSIC

The Dead Daisies
Neptune Theatre, University District (Fri Oct 15)

Herbie Hancock
Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Tues Sept 21)

JJ Grey & Mofro
Moore Theatre, Belltown (Fri Nov 12)

Jonas Brothers
White River Amphitheater, Auburn (Mon Aug 30)

ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 28

August Burns Red Presents: Leveler 10 Year Anniversary
Showbox Sodo (Tues Oct 12)

The Dead South
The Showbox, Downtown (Wed Dec 22)

San Holo
Showbox Sodo (Nov 26-27)

ON SALE NOW

COMEDY

Iliza: The Forever Tour
Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Fri Sept 24)

Nikki Glaser
Moore Theatre, Belltown (Sat Sept 18)

FOOD & DRINK

Field to Table
Lumen Field, Sodo (June 2-18)

MUSIC

Bernadette Peters
Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Sat Sept 25)

Billie Eilish
Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle Center (Fri March 25)

Modest Mouse
Marymoor Park, Redmond (Sat Sept 11)

Simple Plan & New Found Glory
Showbox Sodo (Mon Sept 13)

PERFORMANCE

Seattle Festival of Dance + Improvisation
Velocity Dance Center (July 11-Aug 8)

READINGS & TALKS

'In the Heights' National Virtual Book Launch
Elliott Bay (Tues June 15)

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Columbia Bank Concert Series
Washington State Fair Event Center (Sept 3-26)
On sale this summer

Jordan Davis
The Showbox, Downtown (Tues Oct 5)
On sale Fri June 4

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Triple Door will reopen in June. Starting with a two-night set from LeRoy Bell & His Only Friends (on sale now) on June 18-19, the beloved swanky downtown music venue will return to our lives. Seating and dinner service will begin one hour prior to the first show and 30 minutes before late shows, and the "first few" shows will be socially distanced. Masks will be required unless seated. 

