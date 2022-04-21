Show Me
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: Bob Dylan, Fleet Foxes, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, April 22 and More Event Updates
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
April 21, 2022
Bear witness to Bob Dylan's rough and rowdy ways on his latest tour.
Living legend Bob Dylan is on the road again, and set to swing by on his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour. If you’re in the mood for a more contemporary sound, indie-folk heroes Fleet Foxes will begin their tour with a hometown show. Plus, K-pop superstars Stray Kids will light up the stage at Climate Pledge Arena. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 22

MUSIC

Bob Dylan Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (June 1-2)

Calum Scott Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sat July 30)

Cradle of Filth Add to a List
The Showbox (Wed May 25)

Crash Test Dummies Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Aug 20)

Crown the Empire: The Fallout 10 Year Anniversary Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (Thurs June 9)

Diego El Cigala Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Thurs Nov 3)

Fleet Foxes: Shore Tour Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Thurs June 23)

Los Ángeles Azules Add to a List
WAMU Theater (Mon Oct 2)

The Midnight Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Wed Sept 28)

PJ Morton: Watch The Sun Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sat Sept 17)

Postmodern Jukebox Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Wed Nov 2)

Ravyn Lenae: Hypnos Tour 2022 Add to a List
Neumos (Thurs May 26)

Stray Kids Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs July 14)
On sale at 3 pm

Wavves with BOYO and Smut Add to a List
Neumos (Tues July 26)

COMEDY

Amy Schumer: Whore Tour Add to a List *Third show newly added*
Paramount Theatre (Mon Aug 15)

Jim Jeffries: The Moist Tour Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Fri Sept 23)

Neal Brennan: Unacceptable Add to a List
Benaroya Hall (Fri Aug 5)

TALKS

Marlee Matlin
 Add to a List Moore Theatre (Fri Sept 16)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

The Beach Boys: Sixty Years of The Sounds of Summer Add to a List
Washington State Fair (Mon Sept 5)

Trivecta Add to a List
Neumos (Fri July 15)

ARTS

Seattle Urban Book Expo Add to a List
Centilia Cultural Center (Sun Aug 14)

COMEDY

Kurtis Conner Add to a List  
Moore Theatre (Fri Nov 4)

Ron Funches: Back At It! Tour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sat July 9)

EVENT UPDATES

COMEDY

Nigel Ng Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Tues Apr 26 show postponed, new date TBA)

