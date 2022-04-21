This Week in Seattle Event News: Bob Dylan, Fleet Foxes, and More

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 22
MUSIC
Bob Dylan
Paramount Theatre (June 1-2)
Calum Scott
Neptune Theatre (Sat July 30)
Cradle of Filth
The Showbox (Wed May 25)
Crash Test Dummies
Neptune Theatre (Sat Aug 20)
Crown the Empire: The Fallout 10 Year Anniversary Tour
The Showbox (Thurs June 9)
Diego El Cigala
Moore Theatre (Thurs Nov 3)
Fleet Foxes: Shore Tour
Moore Theatre (Thurs June 23)
Los Ángeles Azules
WAMU Theater (Mon Oct 2)
The Midnight
Paramount Theatre (Wed Sept 28)
PJ Morton: Watch The Sun
Moore Theatre (Sat Sept 17)
Postmodern Jukebox
Paramount Theatre (Wed Nov 2)
Ravyn Lenae: Hypnos Tour 2022
Neumos (Thurs May 26)
Stray Kids
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs July 14)
On sale at 3 pm
Wavves with BOYO and Smut
Neumos (Tues July 26)
COMEDY
Amy Schumer: Whore Tour
*Third show newly added*
Paramount Theatre (Mon Aug 15)
Jim Jeffries: The Moist Tour
Paramount Theatre (Fri Sept 23)
Neal Brennan: Unacceptable
Benaroya Hall (Fri Aug 5)
TALKS
Marlee Matlin
Moore Theatre (Fri Sept 16)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
The Beach Boys: Sixty Years of The Sounds of Summer
Washington State Fair (Mon Sept 5)
Trivecta
Neumos (Fri July 15)
ARTS
Seattle Urban Book Expo
Centilia Cultural Center (Sun Aug 14)
COMEDY
Kurtis Conner
Moore Theatre (Fri Nov 4)
Ron Funches: Back At It! Tour
Neptune Theatre (Sat July 9)
EVENT UPDATES
COMEDY
Nigel Ng
Neptune Theatre (Tues Apr 26 show postponed, new date TBA)