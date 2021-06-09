This Week in Seattle Event News: Brockhampton, Free Discover Passes, and More

After a year of mostly virtual entertainment, IRL concerts and performances slated for this summer and beyond are sure to sell out fast. To help you stay ahead of the game, we've rounded up major-venue events that are newly on sale (like Patton Oswalt) and going on sale this week (like Deer Tick and Delta Spirit), plus other noteworthy announcements (like Seattle Arts & Lectures' 2021/22 season lineup and the Seattle Public Library's new Discover Pass program). Read on for details, and check out our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle for more options.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE THURSDAY, JUNE 10

FILM

BECU Drive-In Movies

Marymoor Park (June 30-July 29)

MUSIC

Bayside

Showbox Sodo (Fri Oct 1)

On sale at noon

ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 11

COMEDY

Brian Regan

Paramount Theatre (Sat Feb 12)

Hasan Minhaj

Paramount Theatre (Fri Nov 12)

Nurse Blake

Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 21)

Randy Rainbow

The Paramount (Thurs Sept 23)

On sale at 9 am

MUSIC

24kGoldn

Showbox Sodo (Wed Dec 8)

Avatar

Neptune Theatre (Mon Oct 18)

Billy Strings

Marymoor Park (Sat Sept 18)

Black Pumas

Paramount Theatre (Aug 21-22)

Brockhampton

WaMu Theater (Mon April 11)

Counting Crows

Marymoor Park (Sun Aug 29)

Dar Williams

Neptune Theatre (Tues Nov 9)

Deer Tick and Delta Spirit

The Showbox (Fri Nov 5)

Dr. Dog

Neptune Theatre (Mon Nov 1)

On sale at noon

Elder Island

Neumos (Tues Nov 23)

Flux Pavilion

The Showbox (Sat Sept 18)

The Front Bottoms

Neptune Theatre (Fri Oct 8)

On sale at noon

Gogol Bordello

Neptune Theatre (Sat Aug 28)

Guided By Voices

Neumos (Sat March 26)

Kelly Lee Owens

Neumos (Sat Sept 18)

Kevin Gates

WaMu Theater (Wed Sept 22)

Lettuce

The Showbox (Fri Dec 3)

On sale at 9 am

Lewis Del Mar

Chop Suey (Sat Sept 11)

MisterWives

The Showbox (Sat Nov 27)

Miyavi

Crocodile (Mon Oct 4)

Nahko and the Medicine People

Showbox Sodo (Fri Nov 19)

Polo & Pan

The Showbox (Jan 28-29)

Rat Boy + Wild Pink

Neumos (Mon Sept 27)

The Record Company

Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 17)

Surfaces

Showbox Sodo (Wed Sept 15)

Theory of a Deadman

The Showbox (Tues Dec 14)

Thundercat

The Paramount (Sat Dec 4)

Toadies and Reverend Horton Heat

The Showbox (Tues Sept 28)

Two Feet

The Showbox (Wed Dec 1)

ON SALE NOW

COMEDY

Patton Oswalt

McCaw Hall (Fri Dec 31)

MUSIC

Alexander 23

Neumos (Sat Dec 4)

Lost Dog Street Band

Neumos (Wed Sept 1)

Neumos' Grand Reopening Party(s)

Neumo, Barboza & The Runaway (Thurs July 1)

Todrick Hall

Moore Theatre (Sat March 12)

Tokimonsta

The Showbox (Fri Sept 10)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

You can now borrow a Discover Pass from the Seattle Public Library, meaning the relatively pricy vehicle permit that lets you into over 100 state parks and over 80 other scenic recreational areas can be (temporarily) yours for free! Place a hold here.

Seattle Arts & Lectures has announced its 2021/22 season, boasting a mix of virtual and in-person events with bestselling writers (passes for which are on sale now; single-event tickets will go on sale July 12). Fiction guests include Lauren Groff, Louise Erdrich, Bernardine Evaristo, Charles Yu, Daniel James Brown, and Richard Powers; poetry guests include Cathy Park Hong (in conversation with Ijeoma Oluo), Sherwin Bitsui (in conversation with Kenzie Allen), Rita Dove, and Don Mee Choi; the journalism guest is Connie Walker; and the Women You Need to Know guests are Maggie Nelson (in conversation with Danzy Senna), Mira Jacob, and Natalie Baszile.

Cafe Racer will reincarnate on Capitol Hill. The beloved and sorely missed University District cafe and music venue will get a new home in the former space of Barça on 11th Avenue, CHS reports. Stay tuned for a projected September reopening, with some "secret shows" in the meantime.