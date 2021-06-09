Show Me
Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: Brockhampton, Free Discover Passes, and More

Ticket and Info Alerts for the Week of June 7
by Elaina Friedman
June 9, 2021
Tickets for hip-hop supergroup Brockhampton's April tour stop at WaMu Theater go on sale this Friday. (Showbox Presents)

After a year of mostly virtual entertainment, IRL concerts and performances slated for this summer and beyond are sure to sell out fast. To help you stay ahead of the game, we've rounded up major-venue events that are newly on sale (like Patton Oswalt) and going on sale this week (like Deer Tick and Delta Spirit), plus other noteworthy announcements (like Seattle Arts & Lectures' 2021/22 season lineup and the Seattle Public Library's new Discover Pass program). Read on for details, and check out our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle for more options.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE THURSDAY, JUNE 10

FILM

BECU Drive-In Movies
Marymoor Park (June 30-July 29)

MUSIC

Bayside
Showbox Sodo (Fri Oct 1)
On sale at noon

ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 11

COMEDY

Brian Regan
Paramount Theatre (Sat Feb 12)

Hasan Minhaj
Paramount Theatre (Fri Nov 12)

Nurse Blake
Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 21)

Randy Rainbow
The Paramount (Thurs Sept 23)
On sale at 9 am

MUSIC

24kGoldn
Showbox Sodo (Wed Dec 8)

Avatar
Neptune Theatre (Mon Oct 18)

Billy Strings
Marymoor Park (Sat Sept 18)

Black Pumas
Paramount Theatre (Aug 21-22)

Brockhampton
WaMu Theater (Mon April 11)

Counting Crows
Marymoor Park (Sun Aug 29)

Dar Williams
Neptune Theatre (Tues Nov 9)

Deer Tick and Delta Spirit
The Showbox (Fri Nov 5)

Dr. Dog
Neptune Theatre (Mon Nov 1)
On sale at noon

Elder Island
Neumos (Tues Nov 23)

Flux Pavilion
The Showbox (Sat Sept 18)

The Front Bottoms
Neptune Theatre (Fri Oct 8)
On sale at noon

Gogol Bordello
Neptune Theatre (Sat Aug 28)

Guided By Voices
Neumos (Sat March 26)

Kelly Lee Owens
Neumos (Sat Sept 18)

Kevin Gates
WaMu Theater (Wed Sept 22)

Lettuce
The Showbox (Fri Dec 3)
On sale at 9 am

Lewis Del Mar
Chop Suey (Sat Sept 11)

MisterWives
The Showbox (Sat Nov 27)

Miyavi
Crocodile (Mon Oct 4)

Nahko and the Medicine People
Showbox Sodo (Fri Nov 19)

Polo & Pan
The Showbox (Jan 28-29)

Rat Boy + Wild Pink
Neumos (Mon Sept 27)

The Record Company
Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 17)

Surfaces
Showbox Sodo (Wed Sept 15)

Theory of a Deadman
The Showbox (Tues Dec 14)

Thundercat
The Paramount (Sat Dec 4)

Toadies and Reverend Horton Heat
The Showbox (Tues Sept 28)

Two Feet
The Showbox (Wed Dec 1)

ON SALE NOW

COMEDY

Patton Oswalt
McCaw Hall (Fri Dec 31)

MUSIC

Alexander 23
Neumos (Sat Dec 4)

Lost Dog Street Band
Neumos (Wed Sept 1)

Neumos' Grand Reopening Party(s)
Neumo, Barboza & The Runaway (Thurs July 1)

Todrick Hall
Moore Theatre (Sat March 12)

Tokimonsta
The Showbox (Fri Sept 10)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

You can now borrow a Discover Pass from the Seattle Public Library, meaning the relatively pricy vehicle permit that lets you into over 100 state parks and over 80 other scenic recreational areas can be (temporarily) yours for free! Place a hold here.

Seattle Arts & Lectures has announced its 2021/22 season, boasting a mix of virtual and in-person events with bestselling writers (passes for which are on sale now; single-event tickets will go on sale July 12). Fiction guests include Lauren Groff, Louise ErdrichBernardine Evaristo, Charles Yu, Daniel James Brown, and Richard Powers; poetry guests include Cathy Park Hong (in conversation with Ijeoma Oluo), Sherwin Bitsui (in conversation with Kenzie Allen), Rita Dove, and Don Mee Choi; the journalism guest is Connie Walker; and the Women You Need to Know guests are Maggie Nelson (in conversation with Danzy Senna), Mira Jacob, and Natalie Baszile.

Cafe Racer will reincarnate on Capitol Hill. The beloved and sorely missed University District cafe and music venue will get a new home in the former space of Barça on 11th Avenue, CHS reports. Stay tuned for a projected September reopening, with some "secret shows" in the meantime.

