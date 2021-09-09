Show Me
This Week in Seattle Event News: Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, and More

Ticket and Info Alerts for the Week of September 6, 2021
by Chase Hutchinson
September 9, 2021
Before it becomes home to Kraken hockey, Coldplay will be the first band ever to play at the Climate Change Arena this fall.

Some of the last warm days of summer are fast falling behind us, though that needn't stop you from checking out some of the exciting new shows that are ahead in the coming months. Coldplay is set to open the newly christened Climate Pledge Arena, where Imagine Dragons will make a tour stop next year. Read on for all the details you need to know for those and other events, plus a new COVID requirement that was put into place this week for large outdoor gatherings.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Ben Ottewell + Ian Ball of Gomez
Barboza (Sat Dec 11)
On sale at noon

Opiuo
Neumos (Fri Oct 22)

ELHAE
Neumos (Wed Nov 17)

NEW EVENTS ON SALE NOW

Imagine Dragons
Climate Pledge Arena (Mon Mar 7)

ON SALE WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Coldplay
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Oct 22)

EVENT UPDATES

Bachelor *CANCELLED*
Neumos (Sun Oct 3)

Chase Atlantic 
Moved from The Showbox to Showbox SoDo (Wed Oct 6)

Dashboard Confessional *CANCELLED*
Showbox SoDo (Sat Oct 30)

Khai Dreams *CANCELLED*
Neumos (Sat Oct 9)

Watsky *CANCELLED*
The Showbox (Wed Oct 19)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

As of Tuesday, all attendees of outdoor gatherings of 500+ people will be required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, in King County. Governor Inslee followed suit on Thursday, announcing the same mask requirement will be in place statewide starting Monday, September 13.

A majority of Seattle venues are requiring proof of vaccination and King County has indicated that they will also be soon requiring such proof for nonessential businesses. Details for the new system are still being worked out, though a spokesperson for Public Health – Seattle & King County (PHSKC) said it would likely be put into place in mid-to-late October with more information to come over the next couple weeks.

This week also saw Seattle-area sports teams announce that they will be requiring fans who attend games to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours. 

