This Week in Seattle Event News: Day In Day Out, Belle & Sebastian, and More

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 4
MUSIC
Anthony Green, Laura Jane Grace, and Tim Kasher: Carousel Tour
The Showbox (Fri May 27)
Band Maid
Neptune Theatre (Wed Oct 12)
Bauhaus
Paramount Theatre (Fri May 20)
Belle & Sebastian
Paramount Theatre (Tues May 31)
Billy Strings
Marymoor Park (Sun Aug 14)
Calexico
Neptune Theatre (Sun Jun 5)
Carpenter Brut
The Showbox (Tues Aug 23)
Corinne Bailey Rae
Moore Theatre (Sun Jul 17)
The Chicks
Gorge Amphitheatre, George (Sat Aug 13)
Dean Lewis: Sad Boi Winter Summer
The Showbox (Sat Jun 4)
Day In Day Out
Fisher Pavilion (Aug 12-14)
The English Beat
The Showbox (Wed Apr 27)
Feist
Backstage at The Paramount (Apr 30-May 1)
Gatecreeper
Neumos (Tues May 10)
Nardo Wick: Who is Nardo Wick? The Tour
The Showbox (Mon Apr 25)
Night Lovell
Neumos (Sun May 8)
Rüfüs Du Sol
Gorge Amphitheatre, George (Sat Oct 1)
Poliça
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Jul 7)
Rod Stewart
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Jun 11)
Stereolab
The Showbox (Sun Sep 25)
Steven Von Till
Neumos (Sat Aug 6)
Stick Figure
Showbox SoDo (Thurs May 19)
Tedeschi Trucks Band: Wheels of Soul Summer Tour 2022
White River Amphitheatre, Auburn (Fri Aug 26)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Dave Matthews Band
Gorge Amphitheatre, George (Sept 2-4)
Grouper
Benaroya Hall (Tues May 31)
Intocable
Moore Theatre (Sun Oct 16)
Yamandu Costa
Benaroya Hall (Wed Apr 27)
PERFORMANCE
Ms. Pak-Man: Arcade! I Saw! I Conquered!
Century Ballroom (Fri Apr 8)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Washington will end its indoor mask mandate on March 12, a couple of weeks earlier than the originally announced date of March 31. The Stranger’s Rich Smith has more details.
Despite the mask mandate change, Seattle Theatre Group (STG) venues—Paramount, Moore, and Neptune Theatres—will continue to require masking plus proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result (received within 48 hours of showtime) through May 31, 2022.
The Day In Day Out Like Add to a List festival has announced the lineup for their second annual event, taking place from August 12-14 at Seattle Center’s Fisher Green Pavilion. The National, Mitski, and Mac Demarco will headline, with the lineup also to include Japanese Breakfast, JPEGMAFIA, and Shabazz Palaces. The Stranger’s Jas Keimig provides a preview.
The 48th Seattle International Film Festival Like Add to a List will be held in a hybrid format this year, taking place from April 14-24 at SIFF theaters and venues throughout the city as well as virtually on the SIFF Channel. Passes are on sale now.
The Seattle Children’s Museum Like Add to a List will reopen on Saturday, April 2. The museum has been updating its galleries and refreshing exhibits during its closure.