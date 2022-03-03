This Week in Seattle Event News: Day In Day Out, Belle & Sebastian, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, March 4 and More Event Updates



Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 4

MUSIC

Anthony Green, Laura Jane Grace, and Tim Kasher: Carousel Tour

The Showbox (Fri May 27)

Band Maid

Neptune Theatre (Wed Oct 12)

Bauhaus

Paramount Theatre (Fri May 20)

Belle & Sebastian

Paramount Theatre (Tues May 31)

Sponsored

Billy Strings

Marymoor Park (Sun Aug 14)

Calexico

Neptune Theatre (Sun Jun 5)

Carpenter Brut

The Showbox (Tues Aug 23)

Corinne Bailey Rae

Moore Theatre (Sun Jul 17)

The Chicks

Gorge Amphitheatre, George (Sat Aug 13)

Dean Lewis: Sad Boi Winter Summer

The Showbox (Sat Jun 4)

Day In Day Out

Fisher Pavilion (Aug 12-14)

The English Beat

The Showbox (Wed Apr 27)

Feist

Backstage at The Paramount (Apr 30-May 1)

Gatecreeper

Neumos (Tues May 10)

Nardo Wick: Who is Nardo Wick? The Tour

The Showbox (Mon Apr 25)

Night Lovell

Neumos (Sun May 8)

Rüfüs Du Sol

Gorge Amphitheatre, George (Sat Oct 1)

Poliça

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Jul 7)

Rod Stewart

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Jun 11)

Stereolab

The Showbox (Sun Sep 25)

Steven Von Till

Neumos (Sat Aug 6)

Stick Figure

Showbox SoDo (Thurs May 19)

Tedeschi Trucks Band: Wheels of Soul Summer Tour 2022

White River Amphitheatre, Auburn (Fri Aug 26)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Dave Matthews Band

Gorge Amphitheatre, George (Sept 2-4)

Grouper

Benaroya Hall (Tues May 31)

Intocable

Moore Theatre (Sun Oct 16)

Yamandu Costa

Benaroya Hall (Wed Apr 27)

PERFORMANCE

Ms. Pak-Man: Arcade! I Saw! I Conquered!

Century Ballroom (Fri Apr 8)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Washington will end its indoor mask mandate on March 12, a couple of weeks earlier than the originally announced date of March 31. The Stranger’s Rich Smith has more details.

Despite the mask mandate change, Seattle Theatre Group (STG) venues—Paramount, Moore, and Neptune Theatres—will continue to require masking plus proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result (received within 48 hours of showtime) through May 31, 2022.

The Day In Day Out festival has announced the lineup for their second annual event, taking place from August 12-14 at Seattle Center’s Fisher Green Pavilion. The National, Mitski, and Mac Demarco will headline, with the lineup also to include Japanese Breakfast, JPEGMAFIA, and Shabazz Palaces. The Stranger’s Jas Keimig provides a preview.

The 48th Seattle International Film Festival will be held in a hybrid format this year, taking place from April 14-24 at SIFF theaters and venues throughout the city as well as virtually on the SIFF Channel. Passes are on sale now.

The Seattle Children’s Museum will reopen on Saturday, April 2. The museum has been updating its galleries and refreshing exhibits during its closure.