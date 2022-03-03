Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
🎵 Live Music & Concerts
⭐️ Stranger Suggests
🍜 Food & Drink
🌷 Women's History Month
☘️ St. Patrick's Day
🇺🇦 Support Ukraine
🌈 Holi
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: Day In Day Out, Belle & Sebastian, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, March 4 and More Event Updates
by Audrey Vann
March 3, 2022
Like
Share
The National, Mitski, and Mac Demarco will headline this year's Day In Day Out fest. (Day In Day Out)
It’s a big week for turn-of-the-millennium indie rock, with Belle & Sebastian, Stereolab, Calexico, and Feist all announcing 2022 shows. This year will also see founding fathers of goth Bauhaus embarking on their first US tour in 16 years. In early fall, the Gorge Amphitheatre has an exciting schedule lined up, including Australian electronic dance group Rüfüs Du Sol, beloved country trio The Chicks, and jam-band favorites Dave Matthews Band. Plus, the Day In Day Out festival will make its return this summer.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 4

MUSIC

Anthony Green, Laura Jane Grace, and Tim Kasher: Carousel Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (Fri May 27)

Band Maid Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Oct 12)

Bauhaus Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Fri May 20)

Belle & Sebastian Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Tues May 31)

Billy Strings Add to a List
Marymoor Park (Sun Aug 14)

Calexico Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Jun 5)

Carpenter Brut Add to a List
The Showbox (Tues Aug 23)

Corinne Bailey Rae Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sun Jul 17)

The Chicks Add to a List
Gorge Amphitheatre, George (Sat Aug 13)

Dean Lewis: Sad Boi Winter Summer Add to a List
The Showbox (Sat Jun 4)

Day In Day Out Add to a List
Fisher Pavilion (Aug 12-14)

The English Beat Add to a List
The Showbox (Wed Apr 27)

Feist Add to a List
Backstage at The Paramount (Apr 30-May 1)

Gatecreeper Add to a List
Neumos (Tues May 10)

Nardo Wick: Who is Nardo Wick? The Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (Mon Apr 25)

Night Lovell Add to a List
Neumos (Sun May 8)

Rüfüs Du Sol Add to a List
Gorge Amphitheatre, George (Sat Oct 1)

Poliça Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Jul 7)

Rod Stewart Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Jun 11) 

Stereolab Add to a List
The Showbox (Sun Sep 25)

Steven Von Till Add to a List
Neumos (Sat Aug 6)

Stick Figure Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Thurs May 19)

Tedeschi Trucks Band: Wheels of Soul Summer Tour 2022 Add to a List
White River Amphitheatre, Auburn (Fri Aug 26)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Dave Matthews Band Add to a List
Gorge Amphitheatre, George (Sept 2-4)

Grouper Add to a List
Benaroya Hall (Tues May 31)

Intocable Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sun Oct 16)

Yamandu Costa Add to a List
Benaroya Hall (Wed Apr 27) 

PERFORMANCE

Ms. Pak-Man: Arcade! I Saw! I Conquered! Add to a List
Century Ballroom (Fri Apr 8)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Washington will end its indoor mask mandate on March 12, a couple of weeks earlier than the originally announced date of March 31. The Stranger’s Rich Smith has more details.

Despite the mask mandate change, Seattle Theatre Group (STG) venues—Paramount, Moore, and Neptune Theatres—will continue to require masking plus proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result (received within 48 hours of showtime) through May 31, 2022.

The Day In Day Out Add to a List festival has announced the lineup for their second annual event, taking place from August 12-14 at Seattle Center’s Fisher Green Pavilion. The National, Mitski, and Mac Demarco will headline, with the lineup also to include Japanese Breakfast, JPEGMAFIA, and Shabazz Palaces. The Stranger’s Jas Keimig provides a preview.

The 48th Seattle International Film Festival Add to a List will be held in a hybrid format this year, taking place from April 14-24 at SIFF theaters and venues throughout the city as well as virtually on the SIFF Channel. Passes are on sale now.

The Seattle Children’s Museum Add to a List will reopen on Saturday, April 2. The museum has been updating its galleries and refreshing exhibits during its closure. 

You Might Also Like

This Week in Seattle Event News: Day In Day Out, Belle & Sebastian, and More
Tickets Going On Sale Friday, March 4 and More Event Updates
Your Guide to March 2022 Events in Seattle
St. Patrick's Day, Dua Lipa, Moisture Festival, and More
The Top 10 Seattle Cocktail Week 2022 Events You Need to Know About
Ice Cream and Cocktail Pairings, Drag Brunch, and More
The Top 40 Events in Seattle This Week: Feb 28-Mar 6, 2022
Seattle Cocktail Week, Seattle Asian Film Festival, and More Top Picks
55 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Feb 25-27, 2022
Love in the Market, Oscar Shorts 2022, and More Last-Minute Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: Anchorhead Coffee Opens on Capitol Hill, Hand Rolls Come to Pike Place, and A New Sushi Spot is On the Way
February 25, 2022 Edition

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!