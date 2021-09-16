This Week in Seattle Event News: Dua Lipa, J Balvin, and More

This week, two global superstars announced highly anticipated tours—Dua Lipa will get physical with her Future Nostalgia tour, and “prince of Reggaeton” J Balvin will bring his heart pumping beats to Seattle. Read on to get the rundown on visits from these big names, everything you need to know for this weekend's Seahawks home opener, and King County's new health order going into effect next month.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Charley Crockett

Showbox SoDo (Tue Nov 16)

Dua Lipa: The Future Nostalgia Tour

Climate Change Arena (Thur Mar 31)

On sale at noon

Givēon

Neumos (Wed Dec 22)

J Balvin: José Tour 2022

Climate Change Arena (Tue Apr 26)

On sale at noon

The Kid Laroi: End of the World Tour

Showbox SoDo (Sat Feb 5)

Snail Mail

Moore Theatre (Wed Apr 20)

Static-X

The Showbox (Tue Feb 22)

On sale at 7 am

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Celebrating 25 Years of Christmas Eve and Other Stories

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 27)

The Wombats

The Showbox (Thu Feb 17)

Wooli: Destination Tour

Showbox Sodo (Fri Dec 17)

NEW EVENTS ON SALE NOW

Habibi

Barboza (Sat Mar 12)

Moroccan Dog

Barboza (Sat Oct 16)

EVENT UPDATES

AJJ - Knife Man 10th Anniversary Tour

Showbox SoDo (Mon Sep 20)

Their previously scheduled two shows have been consolidated into one with more tickets going on sale.

Tanya Tucker *CANCELLED*

The Showbox (Fri Oct 8)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

King County will soon be requiring that patrons of restaurants, theaters, and gyms must show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test. According to the Seattle Times, the health order will go into effect starting Oct. 25. The delay is intended to allow anyone who has not gotten the shot to get fully vaccinated by that date. As reported by the Times, "the order applies to most restaurants and bars, indoor recreational venues regardless of size, and outdoor events with 500 people or more." Exceptions to the order include outdoor dining, takeout pickups, or if a restaurant/bar has a capacity of 12 or fewer people. However, those smaller restaurants will be expected to follow the same requirements starting in December.

The Seattle Seahawks are playing the Tennessee Titans this weekend in their home opener and second game of the season. The organization is requiring all attendees aged 12 and older to have proof of vaccination. All attendees will also need to wear a mask in both indoor and outdoor areas of the stadium, regardless of vaccination status. Another know-before-you-go: Lumen Field has a clear bag policy in place, however, smaller clutches or wristlets not exceeding certain dimensions are allowed.