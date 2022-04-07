This Week in Seattle Event News: Elton John, Pusha T, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, April 8 and More Event Updates



Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 8

MUSIC

Adekunle Gold: Catch Me If You Can The Tour

Neptune Theatre (Mon July 4)

Anuel AA

Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Sept 21)

Arlo Parks: Collapsed in Sunbeams Tour

The Showbox (Tues Sept 27)

Banks: Serpentina Tour

Moore Theatre (Sun Aug 7)

Ibeyi: Spell 31 Tour

Neptune Theatre (Wed Sept 21)

Lupita D'Alessio with María José

Moore Theatre (Fri Sept 9)

Novo Amor

The Showbox (Tues Sept 20)

Pepe Aguilar

Tacoma Dome (Wed Sept 7)

Pusha T: It’s Almost Dry Tour

Showbox SoDo (Sun May 29)

Rag’n’Bone Man

The Showbox (Fri Oct 14)

Why Don't We: The Good Times Only Tour

White River Amphitheatre (Wed Aug 24)

COMEDY

JR De Guzman

Neptune Theatre (Sun Oct 16)

Wanda Sykes

McCaw Hall (Fri Sept 9)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour

Tacoma Dome (Oct 16-17)

Belltown Bloom

The Crocodile (May 6-7)

John Fogerty

Chateau Ste Michelle (Sat June 18)

NW Tune-Up

Waterfront Waypoint Park, Bellingham (June 8-10)

READINGS & TALKS

Mieko Kawakami with Katie Kitamura

Virtual via Third Place Books (Wed May 4)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Calling all bibliophiles–Independent Bookstore Day is coming up on April 30. Third Place Books locations plan to join in on the merriment with special sales and prizes , and Elliott Bay also plans to celebrate. You can find a full list of participating local stores here.