This Week in Seattle Event News: Elton John, Pusha T, and More

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 8
MUSIC
Adekunle Gold: Catch Me If You Can The Tour
Neptune Theatre (Mon July 4)
Anuel AA
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Sept 21)
Arlo Parks: Collapsed in Sunbeams Tour
The Showbox (Tues Sept 27)
Banks: Serpentina Tour
Moore Theatre (Sun Aug 7)
Ibeyi: Spell 31 Tour
Neptune Theatre (Wed Sept 21)
Lupita D'Alessio with María José
Moore Theatre (Fri Sept 9)
Novo Amor
The Showbox (Tues Sept 20)
Pepe Aguilar
Tacoma Dome (Wed Sept 7)
Pusha T: It’s Almost Dry Tour
Showbox SoDo (Sun May 29)
Rag’n’Bone Man
The Showbox (Fri Oct 14)
Why Don't We: The Good Times Only Tour
White River Amphitheatre (Wed Aug 24)
COMEDY
JR De Guzman
Neptune Theatre (Sun Oct 16)
Wanda Sykes
McCaw Hall (Fri Sept 9)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour
Tacoma Dome (Oct 16-17)
Belltown Bloom
The Crocodile (May 6-7)
John Fogerty
Chateau Ste Michelle (Sat June 18)
NW Tune-Up
Waterfront Waypoint Park, Bellingham (June 8-10)
READINGS & TALKS
Mieko Kawakami with Katie Kitamura
Virtual via Third Place Books (Wed May 4)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Calling all bibliophiles–Independent Bookstore Day is coming up on April 30. Third Place Books locations plan to join in on the merriment with special sales and prizes, and Elliott Bay also plans to celebrate. You can find a full list of participating local stores here.