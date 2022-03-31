This Week in Seattle Event News: Florence + The Machine, Here and There Festival, and More

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 1
MUSIC
August Burns Red with We Came As Romans, Hollow Front, and Void Of Vision
Like
Add to a List
The Showbox (Mon Aug 8)
Carin Leon
Like
Add to a List
WAMU Theater (Sat Aug 27)
Dirty Heads with SOJA, Tribal Seeds, and Artikal Sound System
Like
Add to a List
Marymoor Park (Fri June 24)
Florence + The Machine: Dance Fever Tour
Like
Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Oct 6)
The Gaslight Anthem with Tigers Jaw
Like
Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Wed Sept 14)
Here and There Festival
Like
Add to a List
Marymoor Park (Sun Aug 21)
Joe Satriani: Earth Tour
Like
Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Wed Sept 28)
Interpol + Spoon: Lights, Camera, Factions Tour
Like
Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Fri Sept 16)
Lake Street Dive with Devon Gilfillian
Like
Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Sun Oct 9)
Man Man
Like
Add to a List
Neumos (Sat July 30)
Rare Americans
Like
Add to a List
Neumos (Wed Sept 7)
FILM
Movies at Marymoor Park
Like
Add to a List
Marymoor Park (Apr 20-May 19)
COMEDY
A John Waters Christmas
Like
Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 30)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
The mewithoutYou Farewell Tour
Like
Add to a List
Neumos (Mon May 16)
Oteil & Friends
Like
Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Sept 14)
The Revivalists
Like
Add to a List
Chateau Ste Michelle (Sat July 30)
Seattle Symphony 2022/2023 Season
Like
Add to a List
Benaroya Hall (Sept 1-June 24)
Streetlight Manifesto
Like
Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sat July 16)
COMEDY
Upper Left Comedy Fest
Like
Add to a List
Northwest Film Forum and Club Comedy (May 12-14)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour
Like
Add to a List
Tacoma Dome (Oct 16-17)
On Sale Wed Apr 6
John Fogerty
Like
Add to a List
Chateau Ste Michelle (Sat June 18)
On Sale Mon Apr 4
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Chelsea Cutler - When I Close My Eyes Tour
Like
Add to a List
Moved to Showbox SoDo from Paramount Theatre (Tues Apr 26)
PERFORMANCE
Issa Rae
Like
Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Rescheduled to Tues Oct 4 from Thurs Apr 21)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) has announced the lineup for their 48th annual festival, screening 262 films. The hybrid (in-person and virtual) formatted event will take place from April 14-24. Individual tickets and passes are on sale now, and you can check out our top picks for the fest here.
The President of Iceland, Guðni Jóhannesson, will deliver a keynote address at this year’s Nordic Innovation Summit Like Add to a List on May 19, which focuses on innovation for the future.
The Seattle Children's Museum will reopen on April 2, welcoming visitors back with refreshed and updated exhibits.
Third Place Books will donate 20% of their sales this Saturday, April 2, to the Transgender Law Center, "in light of the unprecedented wave of state legislation targeting LGTBQ+ Americans across the United States."