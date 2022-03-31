This Week in Seattle Event News: Florence + The Machine, Here and There Festival, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, April 1 and More Event Updates



Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 1

MUSIC

August Burns Red with We Came As Romans, Hollow Front, and Void Of Vision

The Showbox (Mon Aug 8)

Carin Leon

WAMU Theater (Sat Aug 27)

Dirty Heads with SOJA, Tribal Seeds, and Artikal Sound System

Marymoor Park (Fri June 24)

Florence + The Machine: Dance Fever Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Oct 6)

Sponsored

The Gaslight Anthem with Tigers Jaw

Showbox SoDo (Wed Sept 14)

Here and There Festival

Marymoor Park (Sun Aug 21)

Joe Satriani: Earth Tour

Moore Theatre (Wed Sept 28)

Interpol + Spoon: Lights, Camera, Factions Tour

Paramount Theatre (Fri Sept 16)

Lake Street Dive with Devon Gilfillian

Paramount Theatre (Sun Oct 9)

Man Man

Neumos (Sat July 30)

Rare Americans

Neumos (Wed Sept 7)

FILM

Movies at Marymoor Park

Marymoor Park (Apr 20-May 19)

COMEDY

A John Waters Christmas

Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 30)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

The mewithoutYou Farewell Tour

Neumos (Mon May 16)

Oteil & Friends

Neptune Theatre (Wed Sept 14)

The Revivalists

Chateau Ste Michelle (Sat July 30)

Seattle Symphony 2022/2023 Season

Benaroya Hall (Sept 1-June 24)

Streetlight Manifesto

Showbox SoDo (Sat July 16)

COMEDY

Upper Left Comedy Fest

Northwest Film Forum and Club Comedy (May 12-14)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour

Tacoma Dome (Oct 16-17)

On Sale Wed Apr 6

John Fogerty

Chateau Ste Michelle (Sat June 18)

On Sale Mon Apr 4

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Chelsea Cutler - When I Close My Eyes Tour

Moved to Showbox SoDo from Paramount Theatre (Tues Apr 26)

PERFORMANCE

Issa Rae

Paramount Theatre (Rescheduled to Tues Oct 4 from Thurs Apr 21)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) has announced the lineup for their 48th annual festival, screening 262 films. The hybrid (in-person and virtual) formatted event will take place from April 14-24. Individual tickets and passes are on sale now, and you can check out our top picks for the fest here.

The President of Iceland, Guðni Jóhannesson, will deliver a keynote address at this year’s Nordic Innovation Summit on May 19, which focuses on innovation for the future.

The Seattle Children's Museum will reopen on April 2, welcoming visitors back with refreshed and updated exhibits.

Third Place Books will donate 20% of their sales this Saturday, April 2, to the Transgender Law Center, "in light of the unprecedented wave of state legislation targeting LGTBQ+ Americans across the United States."