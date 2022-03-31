Show Me
This Week in Seattle Event News: Florence + The Machine, Here and There Festival, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, April 1 and More Event Updates
by Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, and Lindsay Costello
March 31, 2022
Florence + The Machine's ethereal vocals will resonate throughout the Climate Pledge Arena this October.
Florence + The Machine will work up a dance fever with special guest Wet Leg. Courtney Barnett has announced her Here and There Festival with highlights including indie royalty Sleater-Kinney, Snail Mail, Waxahatchee, and Japanese Breakfast. Plus, it's a big week for film, with tickets for SIFF on sale now (see our picks here!) and Movies at Marymoor Park dropping tomorrow. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 1

MUSIC

August Burns Red with We Came As Romans, Hollow Front, and Void Of Vision Add to a List
The Showbox (Mon Aug 8)

Carin Leon Add to a List
WAMU Theater (Sat Aug 27)

Dirty Heads with SOJA, Tribal Seeds, and Artikal Sound System Add to a List
Marymoor Park (Fri June 24)

Florence + The Machine: Dance Fever Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Oct 6)

The Gaslight Anthem with Tigers Jaw Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Wed Sept 14)

Here and There Festival Add to a List
Marymoor Park (Sun Aug 21)

Joe Satriani: Earth Tour Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Wed Sept 28)

Interpol + Spoon: Lights, Camera, Factions Tour Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Fri Sept 16)

Lake Street Dive with Devon Gilfillian Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Sun Oct 9)

Man Man Add to a List
Neumos (Sat July 30)

Rare Americans Add to a List
Neumos (Wed Sept 7)

FILM

Movies at Marymoor Park Add to a List
Marymoor Park (Apr 20-May 19)

COMEDY

A John Waters Christmas Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 30)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

The mewithoutYou Farewell Tour Add to a List
Neumos (Mon May 16)

Oteil & Friends Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Sept 14)

The Revivalists Add to a List
Chateau Ste Michelle (Sat July 30)

Seattle Symphony 2022/2023 Season Add to a List
Benaroya Hall (Sept 1-June 24)

Streetlight Manifesto Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sat July 16)

COMEDY

Upper Left Comedy Fest Add to a List
Northwest Film Forum and Club Comedy (May 12-14)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour Add to a List
Tacoma Dome (Oct 16-17)
On Sale Wed Apr 6

John Fogerty Add to a List
Chateau Ste Michelle (Sat June 18)
On Sale Mon Apr 4

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Chelsea Cutler - When I Close My Eyes Tour Add to a List
Moved to Showbox SoDo from Paramount Theatre (Tues Apr 26)

PERFORMANCE

Issa Rae Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Rescheduled to Tues Oct 4 from Thurs Apr 21)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) has announced the lineup for their 48th annual festival, screening 262 films. The hybrid (in-person and virtual) formatted event will take place from April 14-24. Individual tickets and passes are on sale now, and you can check out our top picks for the fest here

The President of Iceland, Guðni Jóhannesson, will deliver a keynote address at this year’s Nordic Innovation Summit Add to a List on May 19, which focuses on innovation for the future. 

The Seattle Children's Museum will reopen on April 2, welcoming visitors back with refreshed and updated exhibits.

Third Place Books will donate 20% of their sales this Saturday, April 2, to the Transgender Law Center, "in light of the unprecedented wave of state legislation targeting LGTBQ+ Americans across the United States."

