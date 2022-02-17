Show Me
Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: Foo Fighters, Fleet Foxes, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, February 18 and More Event Updates
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
February 17, 2022
The Foo Fighters had a landmark year in 2021, releasing their 10th album Medicine at Midnight, and getting inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Indie rock of the 2010s is alive and well with both Fleet Foxes and My Morning Jacket announcing shows this summer. Beloved PNW rockers Foo Fighters will take the stage at T-Mobile Park, and you already know that everyone and their dad will be there. Meanwhile, masked cowboy-of-the-future Orville Peck will swing by with his Bronco Tour and the multitalented Issa Rae will spend an evening at the Paramount.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18

MUSIC

Bob Mould: Distortion and Blue Hearts Add to a List  
Triple Door (Mon Apr 18)

Fleet Foxes Add to a List
Marymoor Park (Fri July 15)

Foo Fighters Add to a List
T-Mobile Park (Sat Aug 13)

Kurt Vile and The Violators with Chastity Belt Add to a List
Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma (Wed May 18)

Kurt Vile and The Violators with Chastity Belt Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Fri May 20)

My Morning Jacket Add to a List
Marymoor Park (Thu Aug 11)

New Found Glory
 Add to a List Showbox SoDo (Fri Jul 29)

Orville Peck: Bronco Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sun June 12)

Puscifer Add to a List
McCaw Hall (Sun July 10)

Rainbow Kitten Surprise Add to a List
Marymoor Park (Mon July 18)

Raveena Add to a List
Neumos (Fri Apr 29)

Ricky Montgomery Add to a List
Neumos (Fri May 27)

Son Volt Add to a List
Neumos (Sun Jun 12)

Tech N9ne: ASIN9NE Tour Add to a List  
Showbox SoDo (Sun Apr 24)

Third Eye Blind Add to a List
White River Amphitheatre (Thurs Jun 23)

COMEDY

An Evening with Issa Rae Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Apr 21)

Celeste Barber: Fine, Thanks. Add to a List
Moore Theater (Fri Aug 5)

Nimesh Patel Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Aug 13)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Jenny Hval Add to a List
Neumos (Fri May 20)

READINGS & TALKS

J. Kenji López-Alt, The Wok Add to a List
Town Hall (Sat Mar 5)

COMEDY

Seattle Moisture Festival Add to a List
Hale’s Palladium and Broadway Performance Hall (Mar 17-Apr 10)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

Train Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Aug 2)

EVENT UPDATES  

Rage Against the Machine with Run the Jewels Add to a List
Tacoma Dome (Postponed to March 9, 2023 from May 30, 2022)

St. Paul and the Broken Bones Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Mon May 2 show added in addition to May 3)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

As of Tuesday, March 1, King County will lift its requirements for businesses (such as restaurants, bars, theaters, and gyms) to check the vaccination status of their patrons. Governor Jay Inslee will end the indoor statewide mask mandate on Monday, March 21. 

