This Week in Seattle Event News: Foo Fighters, Fleet Foxes, and More

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18
MUSIC
Bob Mould: Distortion and Blue Hearts
Triple Door (Mon Apr 18)
Fleet Foxes
Marymoor Park (Fri July 15)
Foo Fighters
T-Mobile Park (Sat Aug 13)
Kurt Vile and The Violators with Chastity Belt
Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma (Wed May 18)
Kurt Vile and The Violators with Chastity Belt
Moore Theatre (Fri May 20)
My Morning Jacket
Marymoor Park (Thu Aug 11)
New Found Glory
Showbox SoDo (Fri Jul 29)
Orville Peck: Bronco Tour
Showbox SoDo (Sun June 12)
Puscifer
McCaw Hall (Sun July 10)
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Marymoor Park (Mon July 18)
Raveena
Neumos (Fri Apr 29)
Ricky Montgomery
Neumos (Fri May 27)
Son Volt
Neumos (Sun Jun 12)
Tech N9ne: ASIN9NE Tour
Showbox SoDo (Sun Apr 24)
Third Eye Blind
White River Amphitheatre (Thurs Jun 23)
COMEDY
An Evening with Issa Rae
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Apr 21)
Celeste Barber: Fine, Thanks.
Moore Theater (Fri Aug 5)
Nimesh Patel
Neptune Theatre (Sat Aug 13)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Jenny Hval
Neumos (Fri May 20)
READINGS & TALKS
J. Kenji López-Alt, The Wok
Town Hall (Sat Mar 5)
COMEDY
Seattle Moisture Festival
Hale’s Palladium and Broadway Performance Hall (Mar 17-Apr 10)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
Train
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Aug 2)
EVENT UPDATES
Rage Against the Machine with Run the Jewels
Tacoma Dome (Postponed to March 9, 2023 from May 30, 2022)
St. Paul and the Broken Bones
Neptune Theatre (Mon May 2 show added in addition to May 3)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
As of Tuesday, March 1, King County will lift its requirements for businesses (such as restaurants, bars, theaters, and gyms) to check the vaccination status of their patrons. Governor Jay Inslee will end the indoor statewide mask mandate on Monday, March 21.