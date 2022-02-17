This Week in Seattle Event News: Foo Fighters, Fleet Foxes, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, February 18 and More Event Updates



Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18

MUSIC

Bob Mould: Distortion and Blue Hearts

Triple Door (Mon Apr 18)

Fleet Foxes

Marymoor Park (Fri July 15)

Foo Fighters

T-Mobile Park (Sat Aug 13)

Kurt Vile and The Violators with Chastity Belt

Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma (Wed May 18)

Kurt Vile and The Violators with Chastity Belt

Moore Theatre (Fri May 20)

My Morning Jacket

Marymoor Park (Thu Aug 11)

New Found Glory

Showbox SoDo (Fri Jul 29)

Orville Peck: Bronco Tour

Showbox SoDo (Sun June 12)

Puscifer

McCaw Hall (Sun July 10)

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Marymoor Park (Mon July 18)

Raveena

Neumos (Fri Apr 29)

Ricky Montgomery

Neumos (Fri May 27)

Son Volt

Neumos (Sun Jun 12)

Tech N9ne: ASIN9NE Tour

Showbox SoDo (Sun Apr 24)

Third Eye Blind

White River Amphitheatre (Thurs Jun 23)

COMEDY

An Evening with Issa Rae

Paramount Theatre (Thurs Apr 21)

Celeste Barber: Fine, Thanks.

Moore Theater (Fri Aug 5)

Nimesh Patel

Neptune Theatre (Sat Aug 13)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Jenny Hval

Neumos (Fri May 20)

READINGS & TALKS

J. Kenji López-Alt, The Wok

Town Hall (Sat Mar 5)

COMEDY

Seattle Moisture Festival

Hale’s Palladium and Broadway Performance Hall (Mar 17-Apr 10)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

Train

Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Aug 2)

EVENT UPDATES

Rage Against the Machine with Run the Jewels

Tacoma Dome (Postponed to March 9, 2023 from May 30, 2022)

St. Paul and the Broken Bones

Neptune Theatre (Mon May 2 show added in addition to May 3)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

As of Tuesday, March 1, King County will lift its requirements for businesses (such as restaurants, bars, theaters, and gyms) to check the vaccination status of their patrons. Governor Jay Inslee will end the indoor statewide mask mandate on Monday, March 21.