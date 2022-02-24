This Week in Seattle Event News: H.E.R., ZooTunes, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, February 25 and More Event Updates



Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25

COMEDY

Chris Rock

Paramount Theatre (Tues Oct 18)



MUSIC

Allan Rayman

Neumos (Fri Apr 22)

Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine with Allison Russell

Woodland Park Zoo (Sun Jun 19)

Cake

Woodland Park Zoo (Sun Aug 21)

Coheed and Cambria

Marymoor Park (Tues Aug 16)

Earthgang with Pigeons & Planes

Showbox SoDo (Fri Apr 22)

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Neptune Theatre (Wed Jul 6)

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

Moore Theatre (Fri Jul 22)

Gera MX: Triple 4 Tour

Neptune Theatre (Fri Jul 8)

G Jones: IllusoryOS Tour

Showbox SoDo (Fri Apr 29)

H.E.R.: Back of My Mind Tour

WaMu Theater (Thurs Apr 14)

Leon Bridges: The Boundless Tour

Marymoor Park (Tues Aug 30)

Mt. Joy

Woodland Park Zoo (Thurs Aug 11)

Paul McCartney: Got Back Tour 2022

Climate Pledge Arena (May 2-3)

Role Model: TouRX 2022

The Showbox (Sun May 29)

The Roots

Woodland Park Zoo (Sun Jul 31)

Sebastián Yatra

Moore Theatre (Wed Sep 7)

Sigur Rós

Paramount Theatre (Fri May 13)

Slightly Stoopid

Haub Family Field, Tacoma (Sun July 10)

Strand of Oaks

The Showbox (Wed May 18)

Sum 41 & Simple Plan

Showbox SoDo (Sat Aug 13)

THING 2022

Fort Worden State Park, Port Townsend (Aug 26 - 28)

Train

Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Aug 2)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Angelique Kidjo

Benaroya Hall (Tues Apr 5)

Kings Kaleidoscope: Baptized Imagination

The Showbox (Sat Jun 25)

Indigo Girls

Woodland Park Zoo (Wed Jun 15)

Neko Case

Woodland Park Zoo (Thurs Jun 16)

Old Crow Medicine Show

Woodland Park Zoo (Mon Jul 18)

Shakey Graves

Woodland Park Zoo (Sun Aug 28)

PODCASTS

True Crime Obsessed

Neptune Theatre (Sun May 15)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Jun 11)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Music and arts festival THING announced its lineup this week, with headliners Father John Misty, Modest Mouse, and Jungle. Plus, local acts like Enumclaw, Shaina Shepherd, Jarv Dee, and Terror/Cactus are also scheduled to take the stage. Read the full rundown by The Stranger’s Jas Keimig here.

The Pantry , a popular local cooking school and community kitchen, has announced its lineup of April classes and dinners . On the itinerary: Spanish paella (April 3-4, 11-13), Korean bar food (April 16-17, 23), handmade mochi (April 9), New Orleans-style po' boys (April 18-20), and Vietnamese dumplings (April 5-7, 20-21), plus much more. If you want to register, don't hesitate: the events are known to sell out quickly. (Should you not be swift enough for the event of your choice, waitlists are available.)