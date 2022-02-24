Show Me
Seattle
Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: H.E.R., ZooTunes, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, February 25 and More Event Updates
by Audrey Vann, Julianne Bell, and Lindsay Costello
February 24, 2022
Fans will get a glimpse into the inner workings of H.E.R. on her Back of My Mind tour.
Summer plans are taking shape as Woodland Park Zoo brings back their ZooTunes series with concerts from Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine with Allison Russell, Cake, Mt. Joy, The Roots, Indigo Girls, Neko Case, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Shakey Graves. But the big names don’t stop there—H.E.R., Leon Bridges, and Chris Rock are also coming through the Seattle area, and we’ve got more details on the return of the music and arts festival THING.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25

COMEDY

Chris Rock Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Tues Oct 18)

MUSIC

Allan Rayman Add to a List
Neumos (Fri Apr 22)

Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine with Allison Russell Add to a List
Woodland Park Zoo (Sun Jun 19)

Cake Add to a List
Woodland Park Zoo (Sun Aug 21)

Coheed and Cambria Add to a List
Marymoor Park (Tues Aug 16)

Earthgang with Pigeons & Planes Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Apr 22)

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Jul 6)

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Fri Jul 22)

Gera MX: Triple 4 Tour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Jul 8)

G Jones: IllusoryOS Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Apr 29)

H.E.R.: Back of My Mind Tour Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Thurs Apr 14)

Leon Bridges: The Boundless Tour Add to a List
Marymoor Park (Tues Aug 30)

Mt. Joy Add to a List
Woodland Park Zoo (Thurs Aug 11)

Paul McCartney: Got Back Tour 2022 Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (May 2-3)

Role Model: TouRX 2022 Add to a List
The Showbox (Sun May 29)

The Roots Add to a List
Woodland Park Zoo (Sun Jul 31)

Sebastián Yatra Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Wed Sep 7)

Sigur Rós Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Fri May 13)

Slightly Stoopid Add to a List
Haub Family Field, Tacoma (Sun July 10)

Strand of Oaks Add to a List
The Showbox (Wed May 18)

Sum 41 & Simple Plan Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sat Aug 13)

THING 2022 Add to a List
Fort Worden State Park, Port Townsend (Aug 26 - 28)

Train Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Aug 2)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Angelique Kidjo Add to a List
Benaroya Hall (Tues Apr 5)

Kings Kaleidoscope: Baptized Imagination Add to a List
The Showbox (Sat Jun 25)

Indigo Girls Add to a List
Woodland Park Zoo (Wed Jun 15)

Neko Case Add to a List
Woodland Park Zoo (Thurs Jun 16)

Old Crow Medicine Show Add to a List
Woodland Park Zoo (Mon Jul 18)

Shakey Graves Add to a List
Woodland Park Zoo (Sun Aug 28)

PODCASTS

True Crime Obsessed Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sun May 15)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Jun 11)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Music and arts festival THING Add to a List announced its lineup this week, with headliners Father John Misty, Modest Mouse, and Jungle. Plus, local acts like Enumclaw, Shaina Shepherd, Jarv Dee, and Terror/Cactus are also scheduled to take the stage. Read the full rundown by The Stranger’s Jas Keimig here.

The Pantry Add to a List , a popular local cooking school and community kitchen, has announced its lineup of April classes and dinners Add to a List . On the itinerary: Spanish paella (April 3-4, 11-13), Korean bar food (April 16-17, 23), handmade mochi (April 9), New Orleans-style po' boys (April 18-20), and Vietnamese dumplings (April 5-7, 20-21), plus much more. If you want to register, don't hesitate: the events are known to sell out quickly. (Should you not be swift enough for the event of your choice, waitlists are available.)

