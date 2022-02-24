This Week in Seattle Event News: H.E.R., ZooTunes, and More

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25
COMEDY
Chris Rock
Paramount Theatre (Tues Oct 18)
MUSIC
Allan Rayman
Neumos (Fri Apr 22)
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine with Allison Russell
Woodland Park Zoo (Sun Jun 19)
Cake
Woodland Park Zoo (Sun Aug 21)
Coheed and Cambria
Marymoor Park (Tues Aug 16)
Earthgang with Pigeons & Planes
Showbox SoDo (Fri Apr 22)
Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
Neptune Theatre (Wed Jul 6)
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
Moore Theatre (Fri Jul 22)
Gera MX: Triple 4 Tour
Neptune Theatre (Fri Jul 8)
G Jones: IllusoryOS Tour
Showbox SoDo (Fri Apr 29)
H.E.R.: Back of My Mind Tour
WaMu Theater (Thurs Apr 14)
Leon Bridges: The Boundless Tour
Marymoor Park (Tues Aug 30)
Mt. Joy
Woodland Park Zoo (Thurs Aug 11)
Paul McCartney: Got Back Tour 2022
Climate Pledge Arena (May 2-3)
Role Model: TouRX 2022
The Showbox (Sun May 29)
The Roots
Woodland Park Zoo (Sun Jul 31)
Sebastián Yatra
Moore Theatre (Wed Sep 7)
Sigur Rós
Paramount Theatre (Fri May 13)
Slightly Stoopid
Haub Family Field, Tacoma (Sun July 10)
Strand of Oaks
The Showbox (Wed May 18)
Sum 41 & Simple Plan
Showbox SoDo (Sat Aug 13)
THING 2022
Fort Worden State Park, Port Townsend (Aug 26 - 28)
Train
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Aug 2)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Angelique Kidjo
Benaroya Hall (Tues Apr 5)
Kings Kaleidoscope: Baptized Imagination
The Showbox (Sat Jun 25)
Indigo Girls
Woodland Park Zoo (Wed Jun 15)
Neko Case
Woodland Park Zoo (Thurs Jun 16)
Old Crow Medicine Show
Woodland Park Zoo (Mon Jul 18)
Shakey Graves
Woodland Park Zoo (Sun Aug 28)
PODCASTS
True Crime Obsessed
Neptune Theatre (Sun May 15)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Jun 11)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Music and arts festival THING announced its lineup this week, with headliners Father John Misty, Modest Mouse, and Jungle. Plus, local acts like Enumclaw, Shaina Shepherd, Jarv Dee, and Terror/Cactus are also scheduled to take the stage. Read the full rundown by The Stranger's Jas Keimig here.
The Pantry, a popular local cooking school and community kitchen, has announced its lineup of April classes and dinners. On the itinerary: Spanish paella (April 3-4, 11-13), Korean bar food (April 16-17, 23), handmade mochi (April 9), New Orleans-style po' boys (April 18-20), and Vietnamese dumplings (April 5-7, 20-21), plus much more. If you want to register, don't hesitate: the events are known to sell out quickly. (Should you not be swift enough for the event of your choice, waitlists are available.)