This Week in Seattle Event News: HAIM, Olivia Rodrigo, and More

This week’s event news is star-studded with big names in music, comedy, and theater. We’re talkin’ Olivia Rodrigo, HAIM, The Magnetic Fields, “Weird Al,” the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and many more. Don’t miss out on tomorrow’s new crop of ticket drops.
Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10
MUSIC
Bahamas
Neumos (Wed March 16)
Dispatch and O.A.R.: Summer Tour 2022
Marymoor Park (Sat July 23)
On sale at noon
HAIM: One More HAIM Tour
WaMu Theater (Mon June 13)
Heilung
Paramount Theatre (Tues Sept 20)
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Neptune Theatre (Wed Feb 9)
Little Feat - Waiting For Columbus Tour with Hot Tuna Acoustic
Moore Theatre (Sat Aug 6)
Lucky Daye: Candy Drip Tour
The Showbox (Fri Dec 10)
Madeon Presents Good Faith Forever
WaMu Theater (Fri April 8)
The Magnetic Fields
Moore Theatre (Mon April 18)
Matute: Planeta Retro Tour USA
Moore Theatre (Thurs Feb 17)
Olivia Rodrigo: SOUR Tour
WaMu Theater (Wed April 6)
Rebelution with Steel Pulse, DENM, and DJ Mackle
Marymoor Park (Fri Aug 26)
REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy: Live and UnZoomed
White River Amphitheatre (Tues July 12)
Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats
The Showbox (Fri Dec 10)
Weird Al Yankovic: Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour
Moore Theatre (June 28–29)
Zucchero
Neptune Theatre (Sat Sept 24)
COMEDY
Foil Arms and Hog
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Nov 10)
Kanan Gill: Is This It
Moore Theatre (Fri April 15)
Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich Tour
Moore Theatre (Sat Jan 22)
Tim Allen
Paramount Theatre (Thurs March 31)
Tito Cheeto Tour - Andrew Santino Live
Neptune Theatre (Feb 19–20)
Third show added
PERFORMANCE
The Dollop Live
Neptune Theatre (Fri June 17)
RuPaul's Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2022
Paramount Theatre (Wed Sept 14)
Stars On Ice
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat May 28)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Eddie Vedder And The Earthlings
Benaroya Hall (Feb 21–22)
Robert Glasper 'Black Radio'
Moore Theatre (Sun Feb 27)
COMEDY & PERFORMANCE
Dave Chappelle and Friends
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Dec 31)
The Giggly Squad Live Tour
Neptune Theatre (Sun Jan 30)
Trixie and Katya Live!
Paramount Theatre (Fri Oct 7)
OTHER NEWS
Northwest Film Forum will be a satellite location for the Sundance Film Festival for the second year in a row. The lineup just dropped, which includes both in-person and virtual screenings. No festival passes will be available to the general public, but individual tickets will go on sale in early January.