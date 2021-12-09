This Week in Seattle Event News: HAIM, Olivia Rodrigo, and More

Log in to like events and restaurants, create your own lists of all your favorite things, make plans with your friends, and more. It's free!

Whoop! We ran into a problem. Please try again later.

is now on these lists:

Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

Or add to your existing lists:

New lists are private and visible only to you. You can change this any time.

EverOut lists are a great tool for crafting weekend itineraries, curating restaurant recommendations for your out-of-town friends, and so much more! Endlessly customizable, you can mix and match events, locations, and articles, or keep them separate. You can even invite your friends to contribute to your lists!

Ticket Drops for Friday, December 10, and Other New Announcements

This week’s event news is star-studded with big names in music, comedy, and theater. We’re talkin’ Olivia Rodrigo, HAIM, The Magnetic Fields, “Weird Al,” the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and many more. Don’t miss out on tomorrow’s new crop of ticket drops.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10

MUSIC

Bahamas

Neumos (Wed March 16)

Dispatch and O.A.R.: Summer Tour 2022

Marymoor Park (Sat July 23)

On sale at noon

HAIM: One More HAIM Tour

WaMu Theater (Mon June 13)

Heilung

Paramount Theatre (Tues Sept 20)

Sponsored

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Neptune Theatre (Wed Feb 9)

Little Feat - Waiting For Columbus Tour with Hot Tuna Acoustic

Moore Theatre (Sat Aug 6)

Lucky Daye: Candy Drip Tour

The Showbox (Fri Dec 10)

Madeon Presents Good Faith Forever

WaMu Theater (Fri April 8)

The Magnetic Fields

Moore Theatre (Mon April 18)

Matute: Planeta Retro Tour USA

Moore Theatre (Thurs Feb 17)

Olivia Rodrigo: SOUR Tour

WaMu Theater (Wed April 6)

Rebelution with Steel Pulse, DENM, and DJ Mackle

Marymoor Park (Fri Aug 26)

REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy: Live and UnZoomed

White River Amphitheatre (Tues July 12)

Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats

The Showbox (Fri Dec 10)

Weird Al Yankovic: Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour

Moore Theatre (June 28–29)

Zucchero

Neptune Theatre (Sat Sept 24)

COMEDY

Foil Arms and Hog

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Nov 10)

Kanan Gill: Is This It

Moore Theatre (Fri April 15)

Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich Tour

Moore Theatre (Sat Jan 22)

Tim Allen

Paramount Theatre (Thurs March 31)

Tito Cheeto Tour - Andrew Santino Live

Neptune Theatre (Feb 19–20)

Third show added

PERFORMANCE

The Dollop Live

Neptune Theatre (Fri June 17)

RuPaul's Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2022

Paramount Theatre (Wed Sept 14)

Stars On Ice

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat May 28)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Eddie Vedder And The Earthlings

Benaroya Hall (Feb 21–22)

Robert Glasper 'Black Radio'

Moore Theatre (Sun Feb 27)

COMEDY & PERFORMANCE

Dave Chappelle and Friends

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Dec 31)

The Giggly Squad Live Tour

Neptune Theatre (Sun Jan 30)

Trixie and Katya Live!

Paramount Theatre (Fri Oct 7)

OTHER NEWS

Northwest Film Forum will be a satellite location for the Sundance Film Festival for the second year in a row. The lineup just dropped, which includes both in-person and virtual screenings. No festival passes will be available to the general public, but individual tickets will go on sale in early January.