This Week in Seattle Event News: James Blake, $uicideboy$, and More

Washington State is officially back open, making way for a heap of IRL concerts and performances that are sure to sell out fast. To help you stay ahead of the game, we've rounded up major-venue events that are going on sale this week (like James Blake and Jo Koy), plus other announcements (like STG's newly announced 2021/22 performing arts season). Read on for details, and check out our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle for more options.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 30

COMEDY

Jo Koy: The World is Funny Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Jan 22)

MUSIC

Caroline Polachek

The Showbox (Wed Dec 15)

Hippo Campus

Showbox Sodo (Tues April 5)

James Blake: Friends That Break Your Heart Tour

Paramount Theatre (Wed Sept 22)

Son Lux

Neptune Theatre (Tues May 10)

On sale at 9 am

$uicideboy$: Greyday Tour

WaMu Theatre (Wed Nov 3)

ON SALE TUESDAY, AUGUST 3

FILM

Teton Gravity Research: Stoke The Fire

Neptune Theatre (Fri Sept 24)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

STG has announced its 2021/22 performing arts season. While they're not offering new Build Your Own Subscription packages this year, single tickets are now on sale for a slew of exciting events, starting with a Seattle Rock Orchestra performance of Pink Floyd's seminal album Dark Side of the Moon (Sat Oct 16, Moore Theatre), followed by The Hip-Hop Nutcracker with Kurtis Blow (Nov 13-14, Paramount Theatre), the popular Silent Movie Mondays (Dec 6-April 4, Paramount Theatre), and more.

Seattle Rep has also announced its 2021/22 season. The local theater company will open its next slate of in-person performances with Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale (December), making way for Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hammer (Jan 14-Feb 6), Freestyle Love Supreme (Feb 16-March 13), Teenage Dick (March 4-April 3), Ghosts (April 1-May 1), Selling Kabul (April 22-May 22), and Bruce (May 27-June 26). Season tickets are on sale now.

Whim W'Him has joined the party as well. The contemporary dance company's Season Xii, which launches in September, will take place on stages across Seattle (and our neighboring islands). Membership tickets are on sale now, with single tickets going on sale later in August.

Seattle Arts & Lectures has added new hybrid events to its 2021/22 season. In addition to its previously announced talks with the likes of Charles Yu and Lauren Groff, SAL has unveiled new events with Billie Jean King (Tues Aug 17, online only), Patrisse Cullors (Wed Oct 27, online only), Peter Wohlleben (Tues Nov 16, online only), Ed Yong (Thurs Feb 10, onliny and in-person), and Sonya Renee Taylor (Mon May 2, online and in-person). Subscriptions are on sale now, with single tickets going on sale Monday, August 9.

The Seattle Art Fair will return in 2022. It's deconstructed this year, but the massive fair's sixth edition will take place at Lumen Field Event Center next July.