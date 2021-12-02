This Week in Seattle Event News: Jazmine Sullivan, Foo Fighters, and More

Log in to like events and restaurants, create your own lists of all your favorite things, make plans with your friends, and more. It's free!

If the stress of holiday shopping is starting to get to you, we might be able to help you out in this week’s edition of event news. Gift your loved one an experience instead of another thing they won’t use. There’s a wide variety of new events to choose from: Modern poet Rupi Kaur will perform an all-new spoken word experience. R&B songstress Jazmine Sullivan will hit the town to tell some Heaux Tales. Hometown boys the Foo Fighters will play T-Mobile Park next summer. Read on for details on all of those and more newly announced events to get tickets for before they sell out.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3

MUSIC

Barns Courtney

The Showbox (Tues March 15)

Brad Mehldau Solo

Neptune Theatre (Wed Feb 16)

Foo Fighters

T-Mobile Park (Sat Aug 13)

Jazmine Sullivan: The Heaux Tales Tour

Paramount Theatre (Thurs Feb 17)

Joe Jackson: The 'Sing, You Sinners!' Tour

Moore Theatre (Thurs June 2)

Kaleo with Belle Mt.

Showbox Sodo (Feb 22–23)

Feb 23 tickets on sale at 8 am; Feb 22 tickets on sale now

MercyMe Inhale (Exhale) Tour

Angel of the Winds Arena (Sat April 9)

Royal Blood

Showbox Sodo (Sat April 30)

The Wonder Years: The Upsides & Suburbia Anniversary Tour

Showbox Sodo (Sun Feb 6)

PERFORMANCE

Rupi Kaur: World Tour

Paramount Theatre (Wed May 25)

READINGS & TALKS

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson: Beyond Order

Paramount Theatre (Wed May 4)

PRESALES HAPPENING NOW

Dispatch and O.A.R.: Summer Tour 2022

Marymoor Park (Sat July 23)

Presales begin Monday at noon; on sale to the general public Fri Dec 10 at 12 pm

Iron Maiden - Legacy of the Beast World Tour 2022

Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Sept 29)

Ticketmaster verified fan presale through 10 pm; on sale to the general public Fri Dec 10 at 10 am

NEW EVENTS ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

The Dear Hunter

Neptune Theatre (Sun April 3)

Makaya McCraven

Neptune Theatre (Mon Feb 21)

Nate Smith + Kinfolk

Neptune Theatre (Wed Feb 23)

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2021 Tour

White River Amphitheatre (Sat June 25)

Twenty One Pilots - The Icy Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Sept 24)

COMEDY

Nigel Ng: The Haiyaa World Tour

Neptune Theatre (Tues April 26)