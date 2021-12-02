This Week in Seattle Event News: Jazmine Sullivan, Foo Fighters, and More

If the stress of holiday shopping is starting to get to you, we might be able to help you out in this week’s edition of event news. Gift your loved one an experience instead of another thing they won’t use. There’s a wide variety of new events to choose from: Modern poet Rupi Kaur will perform an all-new spoken word experience. R&B songstress Jazmine Sullivan will hit the town to tell some Heaux Tales. Hometown boys the Foo Fighters will play T-Mobile Park next summer. Read on for details on all of those and more newly announced events to get tickets for before they sell out.
Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
Interested in something below? Tap the plus icon next to it to add it to your own list for later!
ON SALE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3
MUSIC
Barns Courtney
The Showbox (Tues March 15)
Brad Mehldau Solo
Neptune Theatre (Wed Feb 16)
Foo Fighters
T-Mobile Park (Sat Aug 13)
Jazmine Sullivan: The Heaux Tales Tour
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Feb 17)
Joe Jackson: The 'Sing, You Sinners!' Tour
Moore Theatre (Thurs June 2)
Kaleo with Belle Mt.
Showbox Sodo (Feb 22–23)
Feb 23 tickets on sale at 8 am; Feb 22 tickets on sale now
MercyMe Inhale (Exhale) Tour
Angel of the Winds Arena (Sat April 9)
Royal Blood
Showbox Sodo (Sat April 30)
The Wonder Years: The Upsides & Suburbia Anniversary Tour
Showbox Sodo (Sun Feb 6)
PERFORMANCE
Rupi Kaur: World Tour
Paramount Theatre (Wed May 25)
READINGS & TALKS
Dr. Jordan B. Peterson: Beyond Order
Paramount Theatre (Wed May 4)
PRESALES HAPPENING NOW
Dispatch and O.A.R.: Summer Tour 2022
Marymoor Park (Sat July 23)
Presales begin Monday at noon; on sale to the general public Fri Dec 10 at 12 pm
Iron Maiden - Legacy of the Beast World Tour 2022
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Sept 29)
Ticketmaster verified fan presale through 10 pm; on sale to the general public Fri Dec 10 at 10 am
NEW EVENTS ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
The Dear Hunter
Neptune Theatre (Sun April 3)
Makaya McCraven
Neptune Theatre (Mon Feb 21)
Nate Smith + Kinfolk
Neptune Theatre (Wed Feb 23)
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2021 Tour
White River Amphitheatre (Sat June 25)
Twenty One Pilots - The Icy Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Sept 24)
COMEDY
Nigel Ng: The Haiyaa World Tour
Neptune Theatre (Tues April 26)