Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: Jessie Reyez, Yes, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, Sept 2 and More Event Updates
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
September 1, 2022
Rising star Jessie Reyez has penned tracks for Dua Lipa, Kehlani, and Calvin Harris.
Canadian R&B-pop sensation Jessie Reyez will stop by on tour supporting her forthcoming album, Yissie. Experimental pop artist Spellling has also announced a stop in Seattle this fall. Plus, prog-rock pioneers Yes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their album, Close To The Edge. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use. 


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

MUSIC

Jessie Reyez Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Sun Oct 30)

Spellling Add to a List
Neumos (Sat Oct 29)

Yes: Close To The Edge 50th Anniversary Tour Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Sat Oct 29)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Lancey Foux Add to a List
Neumos (Thurs Sept 29)

Turnover Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 23)

PERFORMANCE

Jagged Little Pill Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Nov 8-13)

READINGS & TALKS

Andrew Sean Greer presents Less is Lost
 Add to a List Third Place Books Lake Forest Park (Mon Oct 3)

An Evening with David Sedaris Add to a List
Benaroya Hall (Sun Nov 20)

Randall Munroe with Dr. Emily Levesque Add to a List
Third Place Books Lake Forest Park (Tues Sept 20)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Single tickets for the Seattle Arts & Lectures 2022/23 season are now available, and several events have been added to the roster, including talks with former White House photojournalist Pete Souza, Indigenous human rights lawyer Julian Aguon, poet Jenny Xie, graphic novelist James Spooner, and Institute of American Indian Arts alumni Razelle Benally, Tania Larsson, and Migizi Pensoneau.

