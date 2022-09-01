This Week in Seattle Event News: Jessie Reyez, Yes, and More

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
MUSIC
Jessie Reyez
Like
Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Sun Oct 30)
Spellling
Like
Add to a List
Neumos (Sat Oct 29)
Yes: Close To The Edge 50th Anniversary Tour
Like
Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Sat Oct 29)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Lancey Foux
Like
Add to a List
Neumos (Thurs Sept 29)
Turnover
Like
Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 23)
PERFORMANCE
Jagged Little Pill
Like
Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Nov 8-13)
READINGS & TALKS
Andrew Sean Greer presents Less is Lost
Like Add to a List Third Place Books Lake Forest Park (Mon Oct 3)
An Evening with David Sedaris
Like
Add to a List
Benaroya Hall (Sun Nov 20)
Randall Munroe with Dr. Emily Levesque
Like
Add to a List
Third Place Books Lake Forest Park (Tues Sept 20)