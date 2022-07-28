Show Me
Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: Jonathan Van Ness, Kim Gordon, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, July 29 and More Event Updates
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
July 28, 2022
JVN goes for the gold in their new comedy tour.
National treasure and Queer Eye beauty guru Jonathan Van Ness will come tumbling into Seattle with their Imaginary Living Room Olympian tour. Indie-folk heavies Jess Williamson and Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield have penned in a Seattle date for their new collaborative project Plains. Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford will stop by in support of his debut solo album. Plus, eternal “kool thing” Kim Gordon graces the Neumos stage this fall. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 29

MUSIC

Bino Rideaux: Sorry For The Wait 2 Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (Thurs Sept 15)

B.o.B: Better Than Drugs Tour Add to a List
The Crocodile (Thurs Sept 15)

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Sun Oct 23)

Elevation Worship + Steven Furtick: Elevation Nights Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Oct 30)

Dom Dolla Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Sept 23)

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute to The Beatles Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Feb 18, 2023)

George FitzGerald Add to a List
Neumos (Fri Nov 11)

The Greeting Committee: To Feel Alright Again Tour Add to a List
Neumos (Wed Nov 9)

Jelly Roll Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Wed Oct 19)

Marcus Mumford Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Mon Sept 26)

Matisyahu Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Tues Sept 27)

The Milk Carton Kids & Katie Pruitt Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Fri Oct 21)

Plains Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Oct 21)

Westside Boogie Add to a List
Neumos (Thurs Oct 13)

COMEDY

Jonathan Van Ness: Imaginary Living Room Olympian Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Fri Dec 9)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Boo! Seattle Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Oct 28-29)

Cannibal Corpse Add to a List
The Showbox (Sat Nov 19)

Kim Gordon Add to a List
Neumos (Wed Sept 14)

Morgenshtern Add to a List
The Showbox (Tues Dec 6)

EVENT UPDATES

COMEDY

Jim Jefferies: The Moist Tour Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Fri Sept 23) *Late show added*

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Kremwerk complex has released early bird tickets for their annual Kremfest Add to a List , which celebrates forward-thinking electronic music and multimedia. Stay tuned for the lineup announcement next week.

Tickets are now on sale for Pacific Northwest Ballet’s 2022/23 season Add to a List . They’re celebrating their 50th anniversary with performances of Carmina Burana Add to a List , Giselle Add to a List , A Midsummer Night’s Dream Add to a List , and more. 

The Vashon Film Institute has announced the screening lineup for the Vashon Film Festival Add to a List in mid-August, with twenty buzzy features and shorts planned to screen over three days, including Nick Richey’s “urban odyssey” 1-800-HOT NITE and offbeat horror flick Crabs! by Pierce Berilzheimer.

