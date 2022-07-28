This Week in Seattle Event News: Jonathan Van Ness, Kim Gordon, and More

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 29
MUSIC
Bino Rideaux: Sorry For The Wait 2 Tour
The Showbox (Thurs Sept 15)
B.o.B: Better Than Drugs Tour
The Crocodile (Thurs Sept 15)
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros
Paramount Theatre (Sun Oct 23)
Elevation Worship + Steven Furtick: Elevation Nights Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Oct 30)
Dom Dolla
Showbox SoDo (Fri Sept 23)
The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute to The Beatles
Moore Theatre (Feb 18, 2023)
George FitzGerald
Neumos (Fri Nov 11)
The Greeting Committee: To Feel Alright Again Tour
Neumos (Wed Nov 9)
Jelly Roll
Showbox SoDo (Wed Oct 19)
Marcus Mumford
Paramount Theatre (Mon Sept 26)
Matisyahu
Moore Theatre (Tues Sept 27)
The Milk Carton Kids & Katie Pruitt
Moore Theatre (Fri Oct 21)
Plains
Neptune Theatre (Fri Oct 21)
Westside Boogie
Neumos (Thurs Oct 13)
COMEDY
Jonathan Van Ness: Imaginary Living Room Olympian
Paramount Theatre (Fri Dec 9)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Boo! Seattle
WaMu Theater (Oct 28-29)
Cannibal Corpse
The Showbox (Sat Nov 19)
Kim Gordon
Neumos (Wed Sept 14)
Morgenshtern
The Showbox (Tues Dec 6)
EVENT UPDATES
COMEDY
Jim Jefferies: The Moist Tour
Paramount Theatre (Fri Sept 23) *Late show added*
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The Kremwerk complex has released early bird tickets for their annual Kremfest, which celebrates forward-thinking electronic music and multimedia. Stay tuned for the lineup announcement next week.
Tickets are now on sale for Pacific Northwest Ballet's 2022/23 season. They're celebrating their 50th anniversary with performances of Carmina Burana, Giselle, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and more.
The Vashon Film Institute has announced the screening lineup for the Vashon Film Festival in mid-August, with twenty buzzy features and shorts planned to screen over three days, including Nick Richey's "urban odyssey" 1-800-HOT NITE and offbeat horror flick Crabs! by Pierce Berilzheimer.