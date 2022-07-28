This Week in Seattle Event News: Jonathan Van Ness, Kim Gordon, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, July 29 and More Event Updates

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 29

MUSIC

Bino Rideaux: Sorry For The Wait 2 Tour

The Showbox (Thurs Sept 15)

B.o.B: Better Than Drugs Tour

The Crocodile (Thurs Sept 15)

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros

Paramount Theatre (Sun Oct 23)

Elevation Worship + Steven Furtick: Elevation Nights Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Oct 30)

Dom Dolla

Showbox SoDo (Fri Sept 23)

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute to The Beatles

Moore Theatre (Feb 18, 2023)

George FitzGerald

Neumos (Fri Nov 11)

The Greeting Committee: To Feel Alright Again Tour

Neumos (Wed Nov 9)

Jelly Roll

Showbox SoDo (Wed Oct 19)

Marcus Mumford

Paramount Theatre (Mon Sept 26)

Matisyahu

Moore Theatre (Tues Sept 27)

The Milk Carton Kids & Katie Pruitt

Moore Theatre (Fri Oct 21)

Plains

Neptune Theatre (Fri Oct 21)

Westside Boogie

Neumos (Thurs Oct 13)

COMEDY

Jonathan Van Ness: Imaginary Living Room Olympian

Paramount Theatre (Fri Dec 9)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Boo! Seattle

WaMu Theater (Oct 28-29)

Cannibal Corpse

The Showbox (Sat Nov 19)

Kim Gordon

Neumos (Wed Sept 14)

Morgenshtern

The Showbox (Tues Dec 6)

EVENT UPDATES

COMEDY

Jim Jefferies: The Moist Tour

Paramount Theatre (Fri Sept 23) *Late show added*

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Kremwerk complex has released early bird tickets for their annual Kremfest , which celebrates forward-thinking electronic music and multimedia. Stay tuned for the lineup announcement next week.

Tickets are now on sale for Pacific Northwest Ballet’s 2022/23 season . They’re celebrating their 50th anniversary with performances of Carmina Burana , Giselle , A Midsummer Night’s Dream , and more.

The Vashon Film Institute has announced the screening lineup for the Vashon Film Festival in mid-August, with twenty buzzy features and shorts planned to screen over three days, including Nick Richey’s “urban odyssey” 1-800-HOT NITE and offbeat horror flick Crabs! by Pierce Berilzheimer.