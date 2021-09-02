Show Me
Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: JPEGMAFIA, Greer, and More

Ticket and Info Alerts for the Week of August 30, 2021
by Chase Hutchinson
September 2, 2021
Political rapper JPEGMAFIA will bring his impassioned verses to the Neptune Theatre stage this fall. (Rozette Rago)

Summer is coming to a close soon, but your favorite musicians are still on the road. Most venues are verifying vaccination status, so you can feel safe whether you're planning to hit up Greer's Happy People Tour at Chop Suey or see Automotive Steamhorse at Barboza. See details for those and other events below, as well as an update on the health and safety requirements for the Washington State Fair plus a new outdoor mask mandate in King County.  

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

MUSIC

Greer: Happy People Tour
Chop Suey (Fri Oct 29)

NEW EVENTS ON SALE NOW

PERFORMANCE

Night of the Living Drag
Paramount Theatre (Thu Oct 21)

MUSIC

Automotive Steamhorse
Barboza (Sat Oct 9)

Bad Optics
Barboza (Thu Nov 11)

JPEGMAFIA
Neptune Theatre (Sat Nov 20)

LIV T
Barboza (Fri Oct 8)

Playboi Carti: Narcissist
Angel of the Winds Arena (Sun Nov 14)

EVENT UPDATES

The Allman Betts Band *CANCELLED*
Neptune Theatre (Fri Sept 10)

Bikini Kill *CANCELLED*
Paramount Theatre (Sat Sept 11)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Washington State Fair is taking additional precautions after health officials raised concerns about the mass gathering. Masks will be required regardless of vaccination status, vendors will be reduced by 25% to allow for greater distancing, there will be additional handwashing/sanitizing stations, and all employees will be tested before as well as during the fair. 

Additionally, King County announced today that they will be requiring masks at all outdoor gatherings of 500 or more people regardless of vaccination status. The requirement will take effect on Sept 7. 

