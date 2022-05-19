This Week in Seattle Event News: Kendrick Lamar, Kehlani, and More

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 20
MUSIC
AJJ
Like
Add to a List
The Showbox (Mon Aug 22)
Alec Benjamin
Like
Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sat Oct 8)
Bret McKenzie
Like
Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 6)
Burning Spear
Like
Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Wed July 27)
Carrie Underwood
Like
Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Mar 22, 2023)
Celebrating Billy Joel: America's Piano Man
Like
Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Tues Sept 13)
Crooked Colours
Like
Add to a List
The Showbox (Thurs Oct 27)
Death Cab for Cutie
Like
Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Oct 27)
Echo & The Bunnymen
Like
Add to a List
The Showbox (Thurs Sept 1)
Everything Everything
Like
Add to a List
Neumos (Tues Nov 15)
Gorillaz
Like
Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Mon Sept 12)
Illuminati Hotties
Like
Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Nov 19)
Kehlani: Blue Water Road Trip Tour
Like
Add to a List
WAMU Theater (Sun Sept 18)
Kendrick Lamar: The Big Steppers Tour
Like
Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Aug 27)
Kevin Gates
Like
Add to a List
WAMU Theater (Wed Aug 31)
Kolohe Kai
Like
Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sat Sept 17)
Less Than Jake with Bowling For Soup
Like
Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sun Sept 11)
Maude Latour: what is this feeling?
Like
Add to a List
Neumos (Sun Oct 23)
Midland
Like
Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Nov 18)
Mimi Webb
Like
Add to a List
Neumos (Fri Sept 23)
Morcheeba
Like
Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Mon Oct 17)
Pat Benatar with Neil Giraldo
Like
Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Fri Aug 9)
Peach Pit
Like
Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Mon Nov 28)
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac
Like
Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Tues Nov 15)
The Shins
Like
Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Tues Sept 13)
Shovels & Rope
Like
Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Oct 26)
Sunny Day Real Estate
Like
Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sun Dec 18)
COMEDY
Comedy Bang! Bang! LIVE
Like
Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sat Aug 13)
On sale at noon
PERFORMANCE
Wheel of Fortune Live!
Like
Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Wed Nov 16)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Scarface: Farewell Tour
Like
Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sat July 16)
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick
Like
Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Rescheduled to Aug 11 from June 11)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Seattle Theatre Group’s newly announced 2022/2023 Performing Arts Series boasts a diverse range of cultural dance, music, and theater, including performances by the Dance Theatre of Harlem, the Yamato Drummers of Japan, the Indigenous Enterprise dance troupe, and more.
Adult Book Bingo, an initiative created by the Seattle Public Library and Seattle Arts & Lectures, has kicked off for a summer of fun reading challenges. Play along and you might win a gift card to an independent bookstore or a subscription to a 2022/23 Seattle Arts & Lectures series.