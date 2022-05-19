Show Me
This Week in Seattle Event News: Kendrick Lamar, Kehlani, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, May 20 and More Event Updates
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
May 19, 2022
Kendrick Lamar will bring his meditations on fatherhood, family, and more to the stage for a concert slash therapy session. (Kendrick Lamar via Facebook)
Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar has announced his tour with rising rappers Baby Keem (AKA his cousin) and Tanna Leone, just after the release of his long-awaited fifth album. R&B-pop gem Kehlani will support their new album, Blue Water Road, with an extensive North American tour. Virtual Britpop/hip-hop group Gorillaz will bring their animated and IRL selves to Climate Pledge Arena this fall. Seattle-area indie mainstay Death Cab for Cutie has penned in a local date on their upcoming tour. Plus, country superstar Carrie Underwood will stop by on her bedazzled Denim & Rhinestones tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 20

MUSIC

AJJ Add to a List
The Showbox (Mon Aug 22)

Alec Benjamin Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sat Oct 8)

Bret McKenzie Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 6)

Burning Spear Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Wed July 27)

Carrie Underwood Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Mar 22, 2023)

Celebrating Billy Joel: America's Piano Man Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Tues Sept 13)

Crooked Colours Add to a List
The Showbox (Thurs Oct 27)

Death Cab for Cutie Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Oct 27)

Echo & The Bunnymen Add to a List
The Showbox (Thurs Sept 1)

Everything Everything Add to a List
Neumos (Tues Nov 15)

Gorillaz Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Mon Sept 12)

Illuminati Hotties Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Nov 19)

Kehlani: Blue Water Road Trip Tour Add to a List
WAMU Theater (Sun Sept 18)

Kendrick Lamar: The Big Steppers Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Aug 27)

Kevin Gates Add to a List
WAMU Theater (Wed Aug 31)

Kolohe Kai Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sat Sept 17)

Less Than Jake with Bowling For Soup Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sun Sept 11)

Maude Latour: what is this feeling? Add to a List
Neumos (Sun Oct 23)

Midland Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Nov 18)

Mimi Webb Add to a List
Neumos (Fri Sept 23)

Morcheeba Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Mon Oct 17)

Pat Benatar with Neil Giraldo Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Fri Aug 9)

Peach Pit Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Mon Nov 28)

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Tues Nov 15)

The Shins Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Tues Sept 13)

Shovels & Rope Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Oct 26)

Sunny Day Real Estate Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sun Dec 18)

COMEDY

Comedy Bang! Bang! LIVE Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sat Aug 13)
On sale at noon

PERFORMANCE

Wheel of Fortune Live! Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Wed Nov 16)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Scarface: Farewell Tour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sat July 16)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Rescheduled to Aug 11 from June 11)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Seattle Rep has announced its 2022/23 season, kicking off in September with productions that center life-altering odysseys and big transformations. The season kicks off with Where We Belong, an Indigenous search for belonging, then flies to Victorian England for Mr. Dickens and His Carol. The season wraps with next spring’s Lydia and the Troll, a fun, folklore-inspired fantasy grounded with Seattle landmarks.

Seattle Theatre Group’s newly announced 2022/2023 Performing Arts Series boasts a diverse range of cultural dance, music, and theater, including performances by the Dance Theatre of Harlem, the Yamato Drummers of Japan, the Indigenous Enterprise dance troupe, and more.

Adult Book Bingo, an initiative created by the Seattle Public Library and Seattle Arts & Lectures, has kicked off for a summer of fun reading challenges. Play along and you might win a gift card to an independent bookstore or a subscription to a 2022/23 Seattle Arts & Lectures series.

