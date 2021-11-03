Show Me
Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: Kraftwerk, Nate Bargatze, and More

Ticket Alerts and Announcements for the Week of November 1, 2021
by Jamie Reed
November 3, 2021
"Germany's Beatles," avant-garde group Kraftwerk, will come to Seattle in July 2022. (Kraftwerk)

With the calendar officially turned to November, perhaps you're starting to think about easy holiday gift ideas, or you've already ordered a 2022 planner that needs filling up. Either way, this week's crop of new ticket announcements should have something to help you out, from a 30th anniversary film screening of Nirvana's live show at the Paramount to comedian Nate Bargatze's Raincheck Tour to Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra.

ON SALE TODAY

MUSIC

The Infamous Stringdusters - Toward The Fray Tour 2022
Neptune Theatre (Sat April 9)

Joywave
The Showbox (Sun March 13)

ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5

MUSIC

The Band Camino
Showbox Sodo (Fri April 1)

Bob Moses
Showbox Sodo (Fri May 20)

An Evening With Bruce Dickinson
Moore Theatre (Sun March 6)

Cat Power
The Showbox (Mon Feb 7)

Chelsea Cutler - When I Close My Eyes Tour
Paramount Theatre (Tues April 26)

Destroyer
Neptune Theatre (Sat April 23)

The Dip
The Showbox (Thurs Nov 4)

Kraftwerk 3-D
Paramount Theatre (Sat July 9)

Mat Kearney - The January Flower Tour
Moore Theatre (Thurs May 12)
On sale at 8 am

The Music of Cream
Neptune Theatre (Sat April 30)

Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets
Moore Theatre (Sat Feb 26)

Pavement
Paramount Theatre (Sat Sept 17)

REZZ
WaMu Theater (Fri May 13)

SNOH AALEGRA - UGH, THESE TEMPORARY HIGHS TOUR
Paramount Theatre (Sat May 28)

An Evening with Spiritualized
Neptune Theatre (Thurs April 7)

Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange)
Moore Theatre (Thurs Feb 24)

COMEDY

Mike Birbiglia
Moore Theatre (Feb 5–6)
Feb 6 date added; Feb 5 tickets on sale now

Nate Bargatze: The Raincheck Tour
Moore Theatre (Fri March 11)

FILM

Nirvana Live @ The Paramount 30th Anniversary Screening
Paramount Theatre (Sun Dec 12)

PODCASTS

NADD POD - Not Another D+D Podcast
Moore Theatre (Fri Feb 25)

NEW EVENTS ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

The Masked Singer National Tour 2022
Paramount Theatre (Sat July 23)

A Smash Benefit: Songs of Hope Live
Moore Theatre (Sat Nov 20)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Dry Cleaning
Paramount Theatre (Sun Nov 14)
* Moved from the Crocodile

