This Week in Seattle Event News: Kraftwerk, Nate Bargatze, and More

Ticket Alerts and Announcements for the Week of November 1, 2021

With the calendar officially turned to November, perhaps you're starting to think about easy holiday gift ideas, or you've already ordered a 2022 planner that needs filling up. Either way, this week's crop of new ticket announcements should have something to help you out, from a 30th anniversary film screening of Nirvana's live show at the Paramount to comedian Nate Bargatze's Raincheck Tour to Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra.

ON SALE TODAY

MUSIC

The Infamous Stringdusters - Toward The Fray Tour 2022

Neptune Theatre (Sat April 9)

Joywave

The Showbox (Sun March 13)

ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5

MUSIC

The Band Camino

Showbox Sodo (Fri April 1)

Bob Moses

Showbox Sodo (Fri May 20)

An Evening With Bruce Dickinson

Moore Theatre (Sun March 6)

Cat Power

The Showbox (Mon Feb 7)

Chelsea Cutler - When I Close My Eyes Tour

Paramount Theatre (Tues April 26)

Destroyer

Neptune Theatre (Sat April 23)

The Dip

The Showbox (Thurs Nov 4)

Kraftwerk 3-D

Paramount Theatre (Sat July 9)

Mat Kearney - The January Flower Tour

Moore Theatre (Thurs May 12)

On sale at 8 am

The Music of Cream

Neptune Theatre (Sat April 30)

Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets

Moore Theatre (Sat Feb 26)

Pavement

Paramount Theatre (Sat Sept 17)

REZZ

WaMu Theater (Fri May 13)

SNOH AALEGRA - UGH, THESE TEMPORARY HIGHS TOUR

Paramount Theatre (Sat May 28)

An Evening with Spiritualized

Neptune Theatre (Thurs April 7)

Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange)

Moore Theatre (Thurs Feb 24)

COMEDY

Mike Birbiglia

Moore Theatre (Feb 5–6)

Feb 6 date added; Feb 5 tickets on sale now

Nate Bargatze: The Raincheck Tour

Moore Theatre (Fri March 11)

FILM

Nirvana Live @ The Paramount 30th Anniversary Screening

Paramount Theatre (Sun Dec 12)

PODCASTS

NADD POD - Not Another D+D Podcast

Moore Theatre (Fri Feb 25)

NEW EVENTS ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

The Masked Singer National Tour 2022

Paramount Theatre (Sat July 23)

A Smash Benefit: Songs of Hope Live

Moore Theatre (Sat Nov 20)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Dry Cleaning

Paramount Theatre (Sun Nov 14)

* Moved from the Crocodile