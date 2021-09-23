This Week in Seattle Event News: Lil Tecca, STRFKR, and More

Ticket and Info Alerts for the Week of September 20, 2021

In this week's event news, tickets are going on sale for rap prodigy Lil Tecca, and Capitol Hill Block Party presents Portland-based indie rock faves STRFKR. Read on to get all the info on these events and more.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Ghost & Volbeat

Climate Pledge Arena (Thu Jan 27)

James Vincent McMorrow

The Neptune (Tue Mar 22)

Lil Tecca: Tecca Loves You Tour

Showbox SoDo (Fri Mar 11)

STRFKR

The Showbox (Sat Jan 22)

Teddy Swims: Tough Love World Tour

The Showbox (Sat Apr 9)

NEW EVENTS ON SALE NOW

MIYAVI

Neumos (Mon Oct 4)

Quality Ski Time Film Tour

Broadway Performance Hall (Thu Oct 21)

Queen Naija: The Butterfly Tour

The Showbox (Mon Nov 22)

TobyMac

ShoWare Center, Kent (Fri Feb 25)

EVENT UPDATES

Andrew W.K.

Event rescheduled after previous cancellation

Neumos (Mon Sept 12, 2022)

Givēon

Moved from Neumos to The Showbox (Wed Dec 22)

ON SALE SOON

Harlem Globetrotters

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Jan 29)

On sale Tues Sept 28