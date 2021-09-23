Show Me
Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: Lil Tecca, STRFKR, and More

Ticket and Info Alerts for the Week of September 20, 2021
by Chase Hutchinson
September 23, 2021
From SoundCloud diss tracks to the Billboard charts, Lil Tecca's star continues to rise.

In this week's event news, tickets are going on sale for rap prodigy Lil Tecca, and Capitol Hill Block Party presents Portland-based indie rock faves STRFKR. Read on to get all the info on these events and more. 

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Ghost & Volbeat
Climate Pledge Arena (Thu Jan 27)

James Vincent McMorrow
The Neptune (Tue Mar 22)

Lil Tecca: Tecca Loves You Tour
Showbox SoDo (Fri Mar 11)

STRFKR
The Showbox (Sat Jan 22)

Teddy Swims: Tough Love World Tour
The Showbox (Sat Apr 9)

NEW EVENTS ON SALE NOW

MIYAVI
Neumos (Mon Oct 4)

Quality Ski Time Film Tour
Broadway Performance Hall (Thu Oct 21)

Queen Naija: The Butterfly Tour
The Showbox (Mon Nov 22)

TobyMac
ShoWare Center, Kent (Fri Feb 25)

EVENT UPDATES

Andrew W.K.
Event rescheduled after previous cancellation 
Neumos (Mon Sept 12, 2022)

Givēon
Moved from Neumos to The Showbox (Wed Dec 22)

ON SALE SOON

Harlem Globetrotters
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Jan 29)
On sale Tues Sept 28

