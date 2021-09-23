This Week in Seattle Event News: Lil Tecca, STRFKR, and More

In this week's event news, tickets are going on sale for rap prodigy Lil Tecca, and Capitol Hill Block Party presents Portland-based indie rock faves STRFKR. Read on to get all the info on these events and more.
Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
Ghost & Volbeat
Climate Pledge Arena (Thu Jan 27)
James Vincent McMorrow
The Neptune (Tue Mar 22)
Lil Tecca: Tecca Loves You Tour
Showbox SoDo (Fri Mar 11)
STRFKR
The Showbox (Sat Jan 22)
Teddy Swims: Tough Love World Tour
The Showbox (Sat Apr 9)
NEW EVENTS ON SALE NOW
MIYAVI
Neumos (Mon Oct 4)
Quality Ski Time Film Tour
Broadway Performance Hall (Thu Oct 21)
Queen Naija: The Butterfly Tour
The Showbox (Mon Nov 22)
TobyMac
ShoWare Center, Kent (Fri Feb 25)
EVENT UPDATES
Andrew W.K.
Event rescheduled after previous cancellation
Neumos (Mon Sept 12, 2022)
Givēon
Moved from Neumos to The Showbox (Wed Dec 22)
ON SALE SOON
Harlem Globetrotters
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Jan 29)
On sale Tues Sept 28