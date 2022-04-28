This Week in Seattle Event News: Lizzo, Flume, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, April 29 and More Event Updates



Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 29

MUSIC

Ani DiFranco

Neptune Theatre (Wed July 1)

The B-52s: Farewell Tour

McCaw Hall (Mon Aug 22)

On sale at 9 am

Billy Howerdel of 'A Perfect Circle'

Neumos (Sun June 19)

Black Lips

Neumos (Sat Oct 22)

Crowded House: Dreamers are Waiting North American Tour

Paramount Theatre (Sat Oct 1)

deadmau5: We Are Friends Tour

Gorge Amphitheatre (Sat Sept 10)

Flume: Palaces Tour

WaMu Theater (Sat Sept 10)

Girlpool

The Crocodile (Fri Sept 9)

Karol G: Strip Love Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Oct 28)

On sale at noon

Lizzo: The Special Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Nov 9)

Polo & Pan: Cyclorama Tour

WaMu Theater (Tues Oct 18)

Sam Fender

The Showbox (Sat Sept 24)

Rema

Neumos (Thurs Aug 11)

SoMo: The Tour of Dreams

Neumos (Mon Aug 1)

St. Lucia

The Showbox (Mon Oct 24)

Walker Hayes: Glad You’re Here Tour

Angel Of The Winds Arena, Everett (Sat Nov 12)

Wolf Parade

The Crocodile (Mon July 11)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Judah & The Lion

The Showbox (Mon Sept 12)

Seattle Opera - Unity: A Concert for Ukraine

McCaw Hall (Mon May 16)

READINGS & TALKS

Dr. Ibram X. Kendi

Town Hall (Thurs Jun 23)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Michael Bublé: Higher Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Sept 28)

EVENT UPDATES

COMEDY

Nimesh Patel

Neptune Theatre (Sat Aug 13 early show moved to 7 pm)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS