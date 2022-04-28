This Week in Seattle Event News: Lizzo, Flume, and More

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 29
MUSIC
Ani DiFranco
Like
Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed July 1)
The B-52s: Farewell Tour
Like
Add to a List
McCaw Hall (Mon Aug 22)
On sale at 9 am
Billy Howerdel of 'A Perfect Circle'
Like
Add to a List
Neumos (Sun June 19)
Black Lips
Like
Add to a List
Neumos (Sat Oct 22)
Crowded House: Dreamers are Waiting North American Tour
Like
Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Sat Oct 1)
deadmau5: We Are Friends Tour
Like
Add to a List
Gorge Amphitheatre (Sat Sept 10)
Flume: Palaces Tour
Like
Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Sat Sept 10)
Girlpool
Like
Add to a List
The Crocodile (Fri Sept 9)
Karol G: Strip Love Tour
Like
Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Oct 28)
On sale at noon
Lizzo: The Special Tour
Like
Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Nov 9)
Polo & Pan: Cyclorama Tour
Like
Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Tues Oct 18)
Sam Fender
Like
Add to a List
The Showbox (Sat Sept 24)
Rema
Like
Add to a List
Neumos (Thurs Aug 11)
SoMo: The Tour of Dreams
Like
Add to a List
Neumos (Mon Aug 1)
St. Lucia
Like
Add to a List
The Showbox (Mon Oct 24)
Walker Hayes: Glad You’re Here Tour
Like
Add to a List
Angel Of The Winds Arena, Everett (Sat Nov 12)
Wolf Parade
Like
Add to a List
The Crocodile (Mon July 11)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Judah & The Lion
Like
Add to a List
The Showbox (Mon Sept 12)
Seattle Opera - Unity: A Concert for Ukraine
Like
Add to a List
McCaw Hall (Mon May 16)
READINGS & TALKS
Dr. Ibram X. Kendi
Like
Add to a List
Town Hall (Thurs Jun 23)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Michael Bublé: Higher Tour
Like
Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Sept 28)
EVENT UPDATES
COMEDY
Nimesh Patel
Like
Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Aug 13 early show moved to 7 pm)