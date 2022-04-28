Show Me
Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: Lizzo, Flume, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, April 29 and More Event Updates
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
April 28, 2022
We all know Lizzo is a special talent, but she'll remind us just how much on her Special tour, named after her upcoming fourth album.
All the rumors are true! Singer/rapper/flutist Lizzo has announced her first-ever arena tour with special guest Latto. It’s also a big week for electronic music, with techno-spinning robot rodent deadmau5, French electro duo Polo & Pan, and prominent DJ/producer Flume all announcing fall shows. Plus, the iconic new wave band The B-52s has a Seattle date planned for their Farewell tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 29

MUSIC

Ani DiFranco Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed July 1)

The B-52s: Farewell Tour Add to a List
McCaw Hall (Mon Aug 22)
On sale at 9 am

Billy Howerdel of 'A Perfect Circle' Add to a List
Neumos (Sun June 19)

Black Lips Add to a List
Neumos (Sat Oct 22)

Crowded House: Dreamers are Waiting North American Tour Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Sat Oct 1)

deadmau5: We Are Friends Tour Add to a List
Gorge Amphitheatre (Sat Sept 10)

Flume: Palaces Tour Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Sat Sept 10)

Girlpool Add to a List
The Crocodile (Fri Sept 9)

Karol G: Strip Love Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Oct 28)
On sale at noon

Lizzo: The Special Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Nov 9)

Polo & Pan: Cyclorama Tour Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Tues Oct 18)

Sam Fender Add to a List
The Showbox (Sat Sept 24)

Rema Add to a List
Neumos (Thurs Aug 11)

SoMo: The Tour of Dreams Add to a List
Neumos (Mon Aug 1)

St. Lucia Add to a List
The Showbox (Mon Oct 24)

Walker Hayes: Glad You’re Here Tour Add to a List
Angel Of The Winds Arena, Everett (Sat Nov 12)

Wolf Parade Add to a List
The Crocodile (Mon July 11)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Judah & The Lion Add to a List
The Showbox (Mon Sept 12)

Seattle Opera - Unity: A Concert for Ukraine Add to a List
McCaw Hall (Mon May 16)

READINGS & TALKS

Dr. Ibram X. Kendi Add to a List
Town Hall (Thurs Jun 23) 

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Michael Bublé: Higher Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Sept 28)

EVENT UPDATES

COMEDY

Nimesh Patel Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Aug 13 early show moved to 7 pm) 

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Top Chef season six winner Michael Voltaggio will team up with season 18 finalist and fan-favorite Shota Nakajima for two nights of Japanese-meets-Pacific-Northwest dinners, emceed by season 19 contestant Luke Kolpin. Proceeds will benefit chef José Andrés' nonprofit World Central Kitchen. Unfortunately, tickets for the summer event are sold out, but a waitlist is available.

