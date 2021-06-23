This Week in Seattle Event News: Lorde is Coming to Town, the Seahawks are Back, and More

After a year of mostly virtual entertainment, IRL concerts and performances slated for this summer and beyond are sure to sell out fast. To help you stay ahead of the game, we've rounded up major-venue events that are newly on sale (like Demetri Martin) and going on sale this week (like Wilco and Friends! The Musical Parody), plus other noteworthy announcements (like the Seattle Seahawks' plan to welcome full-capacity crowds this season). Read on for details, and check out our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle for more options.
Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE THURSDAY, JUNE 24
MUSIC
Manchester Orchestra
Moore Theatre (Wed Feb 23)
On sale at 9 am
Thrice
Showbox Sodo (Sun Oct 24)
ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 25
MUSIC
AFI with Cold Cave
Showbox Sodo (Mon March 21)
bbno$
The Showbox (Tues Nov 2)
beabadoobee
Neptune Theatre (Sat Nov 27)
Blue October
The Showbox (Wed Nov 17)
BLXST
Chop Suey (Tues Sept 14)
Cautious Clay
The Showbox (Sat Feb 26)
Chase Atlantic
The Showbox (Wed Oct 6)
Flogging Molly & Violent Femmes
WaMu Theatre (Sat Oct 16)
Jack Harlow
Showbox Sodo (Sat Nov 6)
Lanco
Showbox Sodo (Sun Dec 12)
Lorde
WaMu Theater (Sat April 30)
Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real
The Showbox (Sun Nov 21)
Marc Broussard
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Dec 2)
Massive Monkees Day
Neptune Theatre (Sun Sept 5)
The Microphones
Neptune Theatre (Mon Feb 28)
Noah Kahan
The Showbox (Fri Dec 10)
Peekaboo
Showbox Sodo (Sat Nov 20)
The Polish Ambassador
The Showbox (Thurs Dec 30)
Porter Robinson
WaMu Theatre (Fri Sept 24)
Roosevelt
Neptune Theatre (Wed Dec 8)
Ryan Caraveo
The Showbox (Fri Oct 1)
Shakey Graves
Neptune Theatre (Oct 4-5)
Sleigh Bells
The Showbox (Thurs Oct 28)
Still Woozy
Showbox Sodo (March 3-4)
The Struts
The Showbox (Tues Oct 26)
Wilco
Paramount Theatre (Oct 12-13)
PERFORMANCE
Friends! The Musical Parody
Moore Theatre (Fri Jan 28)
ON SALE TUESDAY, JUNE 29
Queer/Bar Summer Series
Queer/Bar (July 9-Sept 18)
NEWLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW
COMEDY
Demetri Martin: I Feel Funny Tour
Paramount Theatre (Fri Nov 5)
MUSIC
The Marías Present: CINEMA
Neptune Theatre (Fri March 4)
Nouvelle Vague
The Showbox (Thurs Sept 23)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The Seattle Seahawks will welcome back full-capacity crowds to Lumen Field this season. The NFL team's announcement came Monday following approval from state and local government officials. While vaccination isn't a requirement, those who haven't received both of their COVID shots will be required to wear masks. Single-game tickets for home games, which start in August, are available now. The stadium will also open at full capacity for Sounders games, starting with a match against Houston Dynamo on July 7.