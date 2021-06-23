This Week in Seattle Event News: Lorde is Coming to Town, the Seahawks are Back, and More

After a year of mostly virtual entertainment, IRL concerts and performances slated for this summer and beyond are sure to sell out fast. To help you stay ahead of the game, we've rounded up major-venue events that are newly on sale (like Demetri Martin) and going on sale this week (like Wilco and Friends! The Musical Parody), plus other noteworthy announcements (like the Seattle Seahawks' plan to welcome full-capacity crowds this season). Read on for details, and check out our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle for more options.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE THURSDAY, JUNE 24

MUSIC

Manchester Orchestra

Moore Theatre (Wed Feb 23)

On sale at 9 am

Thrice

Showbox Sodo (Sun Oct 24)

ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 25

MUSIC

AFI with Cold Cave

Showbox Sodo (Mon March 21)

bbno$

The Showbox (Tues Nov 2)

beabadoobee

Neptune Theatre (Sat Nov 27)

Blue October

The Showbox (Wed Nov 17)

BLXST

Chop Suey (Tues Sept 14)

Cautious Clay

The Showbox (Sat Feb 26)

Chase Atlantic

The Showbox (Wed Oct 6)

Flogging Molly & Violent Femmes

WaMu Theatre (Sat Oct 16)

Jack Harlow

Showbox Sodo (Sat Nov 6)

Lanco

Showbox Sodo (Sun Dec 12)

Lorde

WaMu Theater (Sat April 30)

Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real

The Showbox (Sun Nov 21)

Marc Broussard

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Dec 2)

Massive Monkees Day

Neptune Theatre (Sun Sept 5)

The Microphones

Neptune Theatre (Mon Feb 28)

Noah Kahan

The Showbox (Fri Dec 10)

Peekaboo

Showbox Sodo (Sat Nov 20)

The Polish Ambassador

The Showbox (Thurs Dec 30)

Porter Robinson

WaMu Theatre (Fri Sept 24)

Roosevelt

Neptune Theatre (Wed Dec 8)

Ryan Caraveo

The Showbox (Fri Oct 1)

Shakey Graves

Neptune Theatre (Oct 4-5)

Sleigh Bells

The Showbox (Thurs Oct 28)

Still Woozy

Showbox Sodo (March 3-4)

The Struts

The Showbox (Tues Oct 26)

Wilco

Paramount Theatre (Oct 12-13)

PERFORMANCE

Friends! The Musical Parody

Moore Theatre (Fri Jan 28)

ON SALE TUESDAY, JUNE 29

Queer/Bar Summer Series

Queer/Bar (July 9-Sept 18)

NEWLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW

COMEDY

Demetri Martin: I Feel Funny Tour

Paramount Theatre (Fri Nov 5)

MUSIC

The Marías Present: CINEMA

Neptune Theatre (Fri March 4)

Nouvelle Vague

The Showbox (Thurs Sept 23)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Seattle Seahawks will welcome back full-capacity crowds to Lumen Field this season. The NFL team's announcement came Monday following approval from state and local government officials. While vaccination isn't a requirement, those who haven't received both of their COVID shots will be required to wear masks. Single-game tickets for home games, which start in August, are available now. The stadium will also open at full capacity for Sounders games, starting with a match against Houston Dynamo on July 7.