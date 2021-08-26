Show Me
Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: Marc Maron, Willow Smith, and More

Ticket and Info Alerts for the Week of August 23, 2021
by Chase Hutchinson
August 26, 2021
Everyone's favorite curmudgeonly comic, Marc Maron, will bring his insightful stand-up to Seattle on September 22.

Another week, another chance to get tickets for some of the newly announced events that are coming to town. Most venues are requiring vaccines, so you can rest easy knowing that your fellow attendees will be vaxxed. From Marc Maron making a return to Seattle to Willow Smith exploring a new sound, there is something for everyone. We also have an update on the new health and safety requirements for this weekend's double header soccer match at Lumen Field.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 27

MUSIC

Ben Platt: The Reverie Tour
WaMu Theater (Mar 20, 2022)

Boombox Cartel
The Showbox (Sat Nov 13)

The Staves: The Good Woman Tour
Neptune Theatre (Mar 8, 2022)

NEW EVENTS ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

STYX
Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee (Tues Sep 21)

STYX & REO Speedwagon
Washington State Fair Events Center, Puyallup (Wed Sep 22)

Willow Smith
The Showbox (Tues Sep 21)

COMEDY

Marc Maron
Neptune Theatre (Weds Sep 22)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

In the leadup to this weekend's single-ticket double header at Lumen Field, the Seattle Sounders have announced a slight change in their COVID procedures. In a press release, the club stated that it will allow fans re-entry between the afternoon OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC match and the evening Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers match. The venue is requiring all attendees to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. 

