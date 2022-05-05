Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
💐 Mother's Day
🐎 Kentucky Derby
🌸 AAPI Heritage Month
🇺🇦 Ukraine Solidarity
🎵 Live Music & Concerts
🍜 Food & Drink
⭐️ Stranger Suggests
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: Metric, Michael Bublé, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, May 6 and More Event Updates
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
May 5, 2022
Like
Share
Pause your doomscrolling and grab tickets to Metric's Doomscroller tour.
Alt-rock fans will be pleased to hear that Metric, Broken Social Scene, AWOLNATION, and The Afghan Whigs will come through town this fall. Also, tickets to see modern-day crooner Michael Bublé are going on sale just in time for Mother’s Day. Plus, Mexican grupera band Los Bukis will ignite the Gorge Amphitheater on their Una Historia Cantada tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 6

MUSIC

The Afghan Whigs Add to a List
The Showbox (Thurs Oct 6)

AWOLNATION: Falling Forward Tour Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Fri Nov 18)

Blxst: Before You Go Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sat July 23)

Bomba Estereo Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Tues Sept 27)

Broken Social Scene: You Forgot It in People 20th Anniversary Tour Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Sat Sept 24)

Chase Atlantic Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Fri July 8)

Grayscale: The Summer Dream Tour Add to a List
Neumos (Mon July 11)
On sale at noon

Josh A Add to a List
The Crocodile (Thurs July 1)

Kany Garcia Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Sept 2)

Los Bukis - Una Historia Cantada Add to a List
Gorge Amphitheater (Fri Aug 26)

Memphis May Fire Add to a List
The Crocodile (Fri July 15)

Metric Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Wed Oct 12)

Michael Bublé: Higher Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Sept 28)

Rising Appalachia Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Aug 3)

Santa Fe Klan Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Thurs Aug 4)

Satsang Add to a List
The Crocodile (Sat Oct 15)
On sale at 9 am

Silverstein & The Amity Affliction Add to a List
The Showbox (Wed Aug 31)

Stray Kids Add to a List *second night newly added*
Climate Pledge Arena (July 14-15)

Trentemøller Add to a List
The Showbox (Fri Sept 16)

Whiskey Myers: Tornillo Tour Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Tues Nov 1)

COMEDY

Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sat Jan 14)

PERFORMANCE

War On The Catwalk Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Tues July 26)

FILM

Movies at Marymoor Park Add to a List
Marymoor Park (May 11-June 23) 

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

The Avalanches Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sept 17-18)

FESTIVALS

Queer/Pride Festival Add to a List *Single day tickets*
Capitol Hill (June 24-26)

READINGS & TALKS

An Evening with David Sedaris Add to a List
Third Place Books (Fri June 3)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Deck The Halls with Disney featuring DCappella Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Nov 6)

Ozuna Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Nov 6)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Live Nation’s Concert Week promotion started yesterday and will run through Tuesday, May 10, with the event promoter offering $25 tickets to select events while supplies last.

KEXP has announced KEXP50, a free, all-ages festival celebrating its 50th anniversary. The event will take place Saturday, August 6 at the Seattle Center, and will include live music, DJs, and food trucks. The live performance schedule will be announced in the upcoming months. 

The city-chartered Cultural Space Agency has teamed up with Cultivate South Park to buy four buildings that house South Park Hall and the South Park Idea Lab co-working space, The Seattle Times reports. The 32,000-square-foot property will become a community-owned cultural space called “El Barrio.”

Frye Museum’s summer and fall shows have been announced. The schedule includes an artist-curated installation of the Frye’s collection by research collective ESTAR(SER), exhibitions by Romare Bearden, Srijon Chowdhury and Jeremy Shaw, a visionary group show called Door to the Atmosphere, and a Boren Banner contribution by Molly Jae Vaughan. The year will conclude with an exhibition of Georgina Reskala’s abstracted photographic landscapes.

SIFF has announced the winners of their 2022 Golden Space Needle Audience and Juried Competition Awards. Best Film went to Know Your Place, directed by Zia Mohajerjasbi. Other winners include directors Elisa Levine and Gabriel Miller, whose film Sweetheart Deal won the Lena Sharpe Award for Persistence of Vision, and director Alex Pritz, who won the Golden Space Needle Award for Best Documentary for The Territory. View the full list of winners here.

MoPOP’s new exhibition Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design will open on June 18, featuring over 60 costumes created by the award-winning designer for Black Panther, Roots, Do the Right Thing, Selma, Malcolm X, and more. The exhibition will also feature original artwork by Black Panther muralist Brandon Sadler. 

You Might Also Like

This Week in Seattle Event News: Metric, Michael Bublé, and More
Tickets Going On Sale Friday, May 6 and More Event Updates
Here Are Some Cool, Nerdy Things to Do in Seattle This Week: May 4–7, 2022
Star Wars Day, Free Comic Book Day, and More
The Top 82 Events in Seattle This Week: May 2-8, 2022
Belltown Bloom, Crosscut Festival, Red May Seattle, and More Top Picks
Where to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo 2022 in Seattle
Food &amp; Drink Specials, Sabor Fest, and More&mdash;Plus Some of Our Favorite Mexican Restaurants
80 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Apr 29-May 1, 2022
Seattle Boba Fest, Seattle Independent Bookstore Day, and More Last-Minute Events Under $15
Your Guide to May 2022 Events in Seattle
Folklife, Seattle Beer Week, Paul McCartney, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and More Things To Do This Month

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!