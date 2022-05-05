This Week in Seattle Event News: Metric, Michael Bublé, and More

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 6
MUSIC
The Afghan Whigs
The Showbox (Thurs Oct 6)
AWOLNATION: Falling Forward Tour
Moore Theatre (Fri Nov 18)
Blxst: Before You Go Tour
Showbox SoDo (Sat July 23)
Bomba Estereo
Paramount Theatre (Tues Sept 27)
Broken Social Scene: You Forgot It in People 20th Anniversary Tour
Paramount Theatre (Sat Sept 24)
Chase Atlantic
Paramount Theatre (Fri July 8)
Grayscale: The Summer Dream Tour
Neumos (Mon July 11)
On sale at noon
Josh A
The Crocodile (Thurs July 1)
Kany Garcia
Neptune Theatre (Fri Sept 2)
Los Bukis - Una Historia Cantada
Gorge Amphitheater (Fri Aug 26)
Memphis May Fire
The Crocodile (Fri July 15)
Metric
Moore Theatre (Wed Oct 12)
Michael Bublé: Higher Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Sept 28)
Rising Appalachia
Neptune Theatre (Wed Aug 3)
Santa Fe Klan
WaMu Theater (Thurs Aug 4)
Satsang
The Crocodile (Sat Oct 15)
On sale at 9 am
Silverstein & The Amity Affliction
The Showbox (Wed Aug 31)
Stray Kids
*second night newly added*
Climate Pledge Arena (July 14-15)
Trentemøller
The Showbox (Fri Sept 16)
Whiskey Myers: Tornillo Tour
Paramount Theatre (Tues Nov 1)
COMEDY
Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless
Moore Theatre (Sat Jan 14)
PERFORMANCE
War On The Catwalk
Moore Theatre (Tues July 26)
FILM
Movies at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park (May 11-June 23)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
The Avalanches
Neptune Theatre (Sept 17-18)
FESTIVALS
Queer/Pride Festival
*Single day tickets*
Capitol Hill (June 24-26)
READINGS & TALKS
An Evening with David Sedaris
Third Place Books (Fri June 3)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Deck The Halls with Disney featuring DCappella
Neptune Theatre (Sun Nov 6)
Ozuna
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Nov 6)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
KEXP has announced KEXP50, a free, all-ages festival celebrating its 50th anniversary. The event will take place Saturday, August 6 at the Seattle Center, and will include live music, DJs, and food trucks. The live performance schedule will be announced in the upcoming months.
The city-chartered Cultural Space Agency has teamed up with Cultivate South Park to buy four buildings that house South Park Hall and the South Park Idea Lab co-working space, The Seattle Times reports. The 32,000-square-foot property will become a community-owned cultural space called “El Barrio.”
Frye Museum’s summer and fall shows have been announced. The schedule includes an artist-curated installation of the Frye’s collection by research collective ESTAR(SER), exhibitions by Romare Bearden, Srijon Chowdhury and Jeremy Shaw, a visionary group show called Door to the Atmosphere, and a Boren Banner contribution by Molly Jae Vaughan. The year will conclude with an exhibition of Georgina Reskala’s abstracted photographic landscapes.
SIFF has announced the winners of their 2022 Golden Space Needle Audience and Juried Competition Awards. Best Film went to Know Your Place, directed by Zia Mohajerjasbi. Other winners include directors Elisa Levine and Gabriel Miller, whose film Sweetheart Deal won the Lena Sharpe Award for Persistence of Vision, and director Alex Pritz, who won the Golden Space Needle Award for Best Documentary for The Territory. View the full list of winners here.
MoPOP’s new exhibition Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design will open on June 18, featuring over 60 costumes created by the award-winning designer for Black Panther, Roots, Do the Right Thing, Selma, Malcolm X, and more. The exhibition will also feature original artwork by Black Panther muralist Brandon Sadler.