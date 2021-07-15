This Week in Seattle Event News: More Drive-In Movies, Tinashe, and More

Washington State is officially back open, making way for a heap of IRL concerts and performances that are sure to sell out fast. To help you stay ahead of the game, we've rounded up major-venue events that are newly on sale (like Marymoor Park's BECU Drive-In Series) and going on sale this week (like Tinashe and This Might Get Weird). Read on for details, and check out our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle for more options.
Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE THURSDAY, JULY 15
MUSIC
Baynk
The Showbox (Wed Jan 26)
Pabllo Vittar
Neptune Theatre (Wed April 20)
Tritonal
Showbox Sodo (Fri Nov 12)
ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 16
MUSIC
100 gecs
Showbox Sodo (Wed Oct 13)
Badflower
Nemos (Tues Oct 12)
Caravan Palace
Showbox Sodo (Tues Feb 8)
Chet Faker
Showbox Sodo (Thurs March 10)
Dillon Francis
WaMu Theatre (Wed Nov 24)
Jeremy Zucker
The Showbox (Wed Oct 20)
Juanes: Origen Tour 2021
Moore Theatre (Fri Sept 24)
Ólafur Arnalds
Moore Theatre (Thurs June 9)
On sale at 9 am
Pink Sweat$
The Showbox (Thurs Nov 11)
Sol
The Showbox (Fri Sept 24)
Tate McRae
The Showbox (Thurs March 10)
Tinashe
Showbox Sodo (Thurs Oct 21)
Walk the Moon
Showbox Sodo (Mon Oct 18)
PERFORMANCE
Criminal Podcast
Moore Theatre (Mon May 16)
This Might Get Weird Podcast
The Showbox (Thurs Sept 16)
NEWLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW
FILM
BECU Drive-in Movies
Marymoor Park (Aug 4-26)