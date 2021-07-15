This Week in Seattle Event News: More Drive-In Movies, Tinashe, and More

Ticket and Info Alerts for the Week of July 12

Washington State is officially back open, making way for a heap of IRL concerts and performances that are sure to sell out fast. To help you stay ahead of the game, we've rounded up major-venue events that are newly on sale (like Marymoor Park's BECU Drive-In Series) and going on sale this week (like Tinashe and This Might Get Weird). Read on for details, and check out our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle for more options.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE THURSDAY, JULY 15

MUSIC

Baynk

The Showbox (Wed Jan 26)

Pabllo Vittar

Neptune Theatre (Wed April 20)

Tritonal

Showbox Sodo (Fri Nov 12)

ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 16

MUSIC

100 gecs

Showbox Sodo (Wed Oct 13)

Badflower

Nemos (Tues Oct 12)

Caravan Palace

Showbox Sodo (Tues Feb 8)

Chet Faker

Showbox Sodo (Thurs March 10)

Dillon Francis

WaMu Theatre (Wed Nov 24)

Jeremy Zucker

The Showbox (Wed Oct 20)

Juanes: Origen Tour 2021

Moore Theatre (Fri Sept 24)

Ólafur Arnalds

Moore Theatre (Thurs June 9)

On sale at 9 am

Pink Sweat$

The Showbox (Thurs Nov 11)

Sol

The Showbox (Fri Sept 24)

Tate McRae

The Showbox (Thurs March 10)

Tinashe

Showbox Sodo (Thurs Oct 21)

Walk the Moon

Showbox Sodo (Mon Oct 18)

PERFORMANCE

Criminal Podcast

Moore Theatre (Mon May 16)

This Might Get Weird Podcast

The Showbox (Thurs Sept 16)

NEWLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW

FILM

BECU Drive-in Movies

Marymoor Park (Aug 4-26)