This Week in Seattle Event News: Mystery Science Theater 3000, Jimmy Eat World, and More

Washington State is officially back open, making way for a heap of IRL concerts and performances that are sure to sell out fast. To help you stay ahead of the game, we've rounded up major-venue events that are newly on sale (like Washed Out) and going on sale this week (like Jimmy Eat World with Taking Back Sunday), plus other announcements (like the upcoming Day In Day Out Festival at Seattle Center). Read on for details, and check out our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle for more options.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 9

MUSIC

Granger Smith

Showbox Sodo (Sun Nov 14)

Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday

Riverfront Pavillion (Fri Oct 15)

WizKid: Made In Lagos Tour

Neptune Theatre (Tues Sept 28)

PERFORMANCE

Dos más dos

Moore Theatre (Sat Dec 4)

Last Podcast on the Left

Paramount Theatre (Sat Dec 11)

Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE: Time Bubble Tour

Moore Theatre (Sat Dec 18)

On sale at 9 am

NEWLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Washed Out

The Showbox (Tues Jan 25)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

A new music festival is coming to Seattle Center's Fisher Pavillion this September. Day in Day Out (Sept 4-5), produced by the same people who brought you the Capitol Hill Block Party and Bumbershoot, will feature the likes of Chong the Nomad, Aminé, Travis Thompson, Parisalexa, and other stars from the Northwest and beyond. The city is also partnering with Daydream State to give away 100 free tickets to those who get their COVID shots at any of three Welcome Back Week pop-up clinics, coming to Chinatown-ID (July 17-18), Pioneer Square (Sat July 24), and Downtown (Sun July 25).