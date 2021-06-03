Show Me
Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: New Order & Pet Shop Boys, Princess Nokia, and More

Ticket and Info Alerts for the Week of June 1
by Elaina Friedman
June 3, 2021
British post-punk icons New Order will come to Climate Pledge Arena next year with genre mutuals Pet Shop Boys in tow. Snag tickets this Friday at 10 am. (Ticketmaster)

After a year of mostly virtual entertainment, IRL concerts and performances slated for this summer and beyond are sure to sell out fast. To help you stay ahead of the game, we've rounded up major-venue events that are newly on sale (like The Stranger's Summer Drive-In Series at Discover Burien) and going on sale this week (like Cowboy Junkies at the Moore and Princess Nokia at Showbox Sodo). Read on for details, and check out our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle for more options.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 4

COMEDY

Steve Hofstetter
Neptune Theatre, University District (Sat July 17)

MUSIC

All Time Low
Showbox Sodo (Sun Nov 7)

Atmosphere / Cypress Hill
Marymoor Park, Redmond (Sun Aug 22)

Colony House
Neumos, Capitol Hill (Tues Nov 2)
On sale at noon

Cowboy Junkies
Moore Theatre, Belltown (Fri Nov 19)

Hiss Golden Messenger
Neptune Theatre, University District (Fri Feb 25, 2022)

Gary Numan
Neptune Theatre, University District (Tues Oct 19)

Jordan Davis
The Showbox, Downtown (Tues Oct 5)

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Moore Theatre, Belltown (Sun March 22, 2022)

New Order & Pet Shop Boys - The Unity Tour
Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle Center (Fri Oct 14, 2022)

Princess Nokia
Showbox Sodo (Sun Oct 10)

Tune-Yards
Neptune Theatre, University District (Sat Aug 7)

ON SALE NOW

FILM

The Stranger's Summer Drive-In Showcase
Discover Burien Drive-In (July 10-Aug 7)

FOOD & DRINK

Whiskey & Wildbites
Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney (Aug 5-26)

MUSIC

Tanya Tucker
The Showbox, Downtown (Fri Oct 8)

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Columbia Bank Concert Series
Washington State Fair Event Center (Sept 3-26)
On sale this summer

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS 

Jazz Alley will reopen next week after a year of closure, kicking off with a Lisa Fischer and Taylor Eigsti concert (June 10-13, on sale now).

Lumen Field will expand its capacity. According to a press release, the Sounders' home base will transition its lower bowl to full capacity for its next three home matches on June 23, June 26, and July 7, with a vaccination requirement in place, before fully reopening without requirements for home matches starting on July 25. 

Vaccinated Washingtonians could win big prizes. The Stranger's Rich Smith writes, "In a rare moment of the state employing the tools of positive reinforcement, at a press conference Thursday Gov. Inslee announced that the state will offer up well over $2 million in prizes to convince people to get vaccine to stop the spread of a deadly respiratory virus." read more here.

 

