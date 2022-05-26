Show Me
This Week in Seattle Event News: Ozuna, Marc Broussard, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, May 27 and More Event Updates
by Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, and Lindsay Costello
May 26, 2022
Like
Share
An impressive feat: All five of Ozuna's albums have topped Billboard's Top Latin Albums chart. (Ozuna via Facebook)
Latin-trap sensation Ozuna will get the whole city dancing during his Ozutochi tour, which is based around his upcoming album of the same name. If you’re looking for something more mellow, “bayou soul" songsmith Marc Broussard will also stop by this fall. Seoul-based collective DPR is bringing their “Dream Perfect Regime” stateside. Plus, “funny Asian dudeJimmy O. Yang will pause his movie career for new dates on his Tiger Son comedy tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 27

MUSIC

Bush Tetras Add to a List
Madame Lou’s (Fri Sept 2)

The Garden Add to a List
The Crocodile (Fri Nov 25)

Marc Broussard Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 2)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Alex G Add to a List
The Showbox (Sun Oct 16)

DPR Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Wed Oct 5)

Mallrat Add to a List
Neumos (Wed Oct 12)

Ozuna Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Nov 6)

Raveena Add to a List
Neumos (Wed June 1)

COMEDY

Jimmy O. Yang Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Fri Sept 30)

Joe Pera Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Sept 9)

Sal Vulcano Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs July 21)

PERFORMANCE

Bluey’s Big Play Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Feb 11-12, 2023)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

(G)I-DLE Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Wed July 27)
On sale Wed June 1 at 3 pm

EVENT UPDATES

READINGS & TALKS

Connie Walker Add to a List
Town Hall (Rescheduled to May 8, 2023 from May 12, 2022)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has issued a traffic guide ahead of Memorial Day weekend to assist in trip planning. The guide includes travel charts for routes that are expected to see increased congestion: I-5 Lacey to Tacoma, US 2 between Stevens Pass and Skykomish, and I-90 North Bend to Cle Elum. Travelers can also check WSDOT’s Twitter account for real-time traffic updates. 

