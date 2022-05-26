This Week in Seattle Event News: Ozuna, Marc Broussard, and More

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 27
MUSIC
Bush Tetras
Madame Lou’s (Fri Sept 2)
The Garden
The Crocodile (Fri Nov 25)
Marc Broussard
Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 2)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Alex G
The Showbox (Sun Oct 16)
DPR
Paramount Theatre (Wed Oct 5)
Mallrat
Neumos (Wed Oct 12)
Ozuna
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Nov 6)
Raveena
Neumos (Wed June 1)
COMEDY
Jimmy O. Yang
Moore Theatre (Fri Sept 30)
Joe Pera
Neptune Theatre (Fri Sept 9)
Sal Vulcano
Paramount Theatre (Thurs July 21)
PERFORMANCE
Bluey’s Big Play
Paramount Theatre (Feb 11-12, 2023)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
(G)I-DLE
Showbox SoDo (Wed July 27)
On sale Wed June 1 at 3 pm
EVENT UPDATES
READINGS & TALKS
Connie Walker
Town Hall (Rescheduled to May 8, 2023 from May 12, 2022)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
