This Week in Seattle Event News: Perfume Genius, Yola, and More

Don’t miss out on exciting events planned for this fall through next year. Venues are keeping the community safe from the spread of Delta with newly enacted proof of vaccination policies so you can still enjoy the best live music and performances. We’ve got all your details below, from chamber pop darling and former Seattleite Perfume Genius to the soulful sounds of Yola from across the pond.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 13

Dorian Electra

Neumos (Jan 20, 2022)

Duke Dumont

Showbox SoDo (Thurs Oct 28)

Sponsored

Eagles: Hotel California 2021 Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Nov 5)

Finneas: Optimist Tour 2021

Showbox SoDo (Thurs Nov 4)

On sale at noon

Future Islands: Calling Out In Space Tour

McMenamins Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma (Weds Sept 8)

An Evening with Goose

Neptune Theatre (Feb 5, 2022)

Perfume Genius

The Showbox (Nov 13-14)

Polyrhythmics - New Year's Eve!

Neptune Theatre (Fri Dec 31)

Yola - Stand For Myself Tour

The Showbox (Apr 10, 2022)

NEW EVENTS ON SALE NOW



Boo! Seattle

WaMu Theater (Oct 29-30)

RESCHEDULED

An Evening with Eckhart Tolle

Paramount Theatre (moved from to Tues Sept 14 to Jan 19, 2022)

CANCELLED

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations

Paramount Theatre (Aug 24-29)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Arty dive bar Cafe Racer, whose original location enjoyed a 14-year run in the University District, will be reborn on Capitol Hill under new ownership in the space formerly occupied by Barca Lounge. The venue is planning a kickoff celebration on Friday, September 10 and will go on to host a nightly schedule of live music.

Capitol Hill institution Neighbours has reopened with the help of community members and donations. In operation for nearly 39 years, Neighbours is the oldest LGBTQ+ club in Seattle. The venue reopened last Saturday after being shuttered for 16 months, flaunting a shiny new dance floor and bangin’ new sound system.

The Seattle Queer Film Festival will once again release its programming digitally this year, running from October 14-24.