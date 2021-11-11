This Week in Seattle Event News: PUP, Jesse McCartney, and More

Events Going on Sale Friday, November 12 and More Announcements

The week of Daylight Savings Time can be a rough one, so if you're in need of a pick-me-up, might we suggest treating yourself to tickets to a show or two? From Canadian punk rockers PUP to the soothing sounds of Swedish singer-songwriter José González to the comedic stylings of George Lopez, there's plenty of options to choose from. And for an outing in the more immediate future, snag tickets for round one of the MLS Cup Playoffs, during which our Sounders will face off against Real Salt Lake. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events.

ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12

MUSIC

The Backseat Lovers

Neptune Theatre (Mar 17, 2022)

Dave: We're All Alone In This Together Tour

The Showbox (May 21, 2022)

Jesse McCartney: The "New Stage" 2022 Tour

The Showbox (June 20, 2022)

José González

Neptune Theatre (Mar 10, 2022)

Low

Neptune Theatre (Oct 7, 2022)

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Neptune Theatre (Mar 19-20, 2022)

Pinegrove

The Showbox (Apr 13, 2022)

Pup Returns: Thank F***ing God

Showbox Sodo (Apr 10, 2022)

Saba: The Back Home Tour

The Showbox (May 12, 2022)

SIDEPIECE: Kiss And Tell 2022 Tour

Showbox Sodo (Feb 11, 2022)

St. Paul and the Broken Bones: The Alien Coast Tour

Neptune Theatre (May 3, 2022)

The Story So Far

Showbox Sodo (May 11, 2022)

COMEDY

Divorciémonos mi amor (Spanish language show)

Moore Theatre (Jan 30, 2022)

Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base

Moore Theatre (May 28, 2022)

George Lopez

Muckleshoot Casino (Fri Dec 31)

Taylor Tomlinson: Deal With It Tour

Moore Theatre (Jan 15, 2022)

NEW EVENTS ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Bruiser Brody

The Showbox (Jan 14, 2022)

Flight Facilities - Forever Tour

Neptune Theatre (Jan 25, 2022)

Yonder Mountain String Band

Neptune Theatre (Jan 28, 2022)

COMEDY

Girls Gotta Eat

Moore Theatre (Apr 1, 2022)

Nate Bargatze: The Raincheck Tour

Moore Theatre (Mar 11, 2022)

SPORTS

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake: Round One of Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs

Lumen Field (Tues Nov 23)