This Week in Seattle Event News: PUP, Jesse McCartney, and More

Events Going on Sale Friday, November 12 and More Announcements
by Jamie Reed
November 11, 2021
New singles and the announcement of a 2022 tour suggest Toronto punk rock band PUP might soon be following up their critically acclaimed 2019 album, Morbid Stuff, with more new work. (Vanessa Heins)

The week of Daylight Savings Time can be a rough one, so if you're in need of a pick-me-up, might we suggest treating yourself to tickets to a show or two? From Canadian punk rockers PUP to the soothing sounds of Swedish singer-songwriter José González to the comedic stylings of George Lopez, there's plenty of options to choose from. And for an outing in the more immediate future, snag tickets for round one of the MLS Cup Playoffs, during which our Sounders will face off against Real Salt Lake. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events.

ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12

MUSIC

The Backseat Lovers
Neptune Theatre (Mar 17, 2022)

Dave: We're All Alone In This Together Tour
The Showbox (May 21, 2022)

Jesse McCartney: The "New Stage" 2022 Tour
The Showbox (June 20, 2022)

José González
Neptune Theatre (Mar 10, 2022)

Low
Neptune Theatre (Oct 7, 2022)

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Neptune Theatre (Mar 19-20, 2022)

Pinegrove
The Showbox (Apr 13, 2022)

Pup Returns: Thank F***ing God
Showbox Sodo (Apr 10, 2022)

Saba: The Back Home Tour
The Showbox (May 12, 2022)

SIDEPIECE: Kiss And Tell 2022 Tour
Showbox Sodo (Feb 11, 2022)

St. Paul and the Broken Bones: The Alien Coast Tour
Neptune Theatre (May 3, 2022)

The Story So Far
Showbox Sodo (May 11, 2022)

COMEDY

Divorciémonos mi amor (Spanish language show)
Moore Theatre (Jan 30, 2022)

Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base
Moore Theatre (May 28, 2022)

George Lopez
Muckleshoot Casino (Fri Dec 31)

Taylor Tomlinson: Deal With It Tour
Moore Theatre (Jan 15, 2022)
Late show on sale Friday; early show on sale now

NEW EVENTS ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Bruiser Brody
The Showbox (Jan 14, 2022)

Flight Facilities - Forever Tour
Neptune Theatre (Jan 25, 2022)

Yonder Mountain String Band
Neptune Theatre (Jan 28, 2022)

COMEDY

Girls Gotta Eat
Moore Theatre (Apr 1, 2022)

Nate Bargatze: The Raincheck Tour
Moore Theatre (Mar 11, 2022)
New late show on sale now

SPORTS

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake: Round One of Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs
Lumen Field (Tues Nov 23)

