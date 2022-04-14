This Week in Seattle Event News: Ringo Starr, Robert Plant, and More

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 15
MUSIC
Babyface Ray
Neumos (Sat May 21)
Banda MS
WAMU Theater (Sat Sept 24)
Daddy Yankee: La Última Vuelta World Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Aug 4)
Dashboard Confessional & Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Sept 1)
DPR - Regime World Tour
Showbox SoDo (Wed Oct 5)
Five Finger Death Punch
White River Amphitheatre (Sat Aug 20)
Korn with Evanescence
White River Amphitheatre (Thurs Sept 15)
L7: "Bricks Are Heavy" 30-Year Anniversary
Neptune Theatre (Sun Oct 23)
Lauv: The All 4 Nothing Tour with Hayley Kiyoko
WaMu Theater (Tues Sept 20)
Marian Hill
Neumos (Tues July 12)
Mania The ABBA Tribute
Neptune Theatre (Sun Mar 19)
mike. with Skeez
The Showbox (Sat July 16)
Paul Cauthen
The Showbox (Sat July 23)
Phil Lesh & Friends
Marymoor Park (Sun June 12)
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
Benaroya Hall (Tues Oct 11)
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: Raising The Roof Tour
Marymoor Park (Sun Aug 28)
Starset
Neptune Theatre (Tues May 31)
COMEDY
Christina P
Neptune Theatre (Sun Jul 31)
Tim Heidecker Live!
Neptune Theatre (Sun Jul 17)
Steve Hofstetter
Neptune Theatre (Fri Aug 5)
PERFORMANCE
Countess Cabaret Starring Luann De Lesseps
The Showbox (Fri June 10)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Leo Kottke
Jazz Alley (June 1-2)
COMEDY
Jacksfilms Presents Yiay Live! Live
Neptune Theatre (Wed Jul 27)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
PERFORMANCE
Pretty Woman: The Musical
Paramount Theatre (Jun 7-12)
On sale Mon Apr 18
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Graham Nash
Vashon Center for the Arts (Sat Oct 1 added in addition to Sun Oct 2)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The 5th Avenue Theatre has announced their 2022/23 season, which is set to start in September. Specific dates have yet to be announced for performances of The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation, Choir Boy, The Wiz, Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, and Les Misérables.
Seattle Shakespeare Company will return to a full season of plays for their 2022/23 season, with performances of Othello (Oct 25-Nov 20), Volpone (Jan 3-29), Henry IV (Mar 14-Apr 9), and Twelfth Night (Apr 25-May 21).