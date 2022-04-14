Show Me
This Week in Seattle Event News: Ringo Starr, Robert Plant, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, April 15 and More Event Updates
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
April 14, 2022
Ringo Starr continues to spread peace and love on leg two of his 2022 tour.
Classic rock is in the air with tours announced from legendary Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh, and Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant with bluegrass-country icon Alison Krauss. Early aughts nu-metal will also be having a moment this summer: Korn (joined by goth rockers Evanescence) and Five Finger Death Punch will both play the White River Amphitheatre. Plus, the soon-to-be retired king of reggaeton Daddy Yankee will stop by with his La Última Vuelta World Tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 15

MUSIC

Babyface Ray Add to a List
Neumos (Sat May 21)

Banda MS Add to a List
WAMU Theater (Sat Sept 24)

Daddy Yankee: La Última Vuelta World Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Aug 4)

Dashboard Confessional & Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Sept 1)

DPR - Regime World Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Wed Oct 5)

Five Finger Death Punch Add to a List
White River Amphitheatre (Sat Aug 20)

Korn with Evanescence Add to a List
White River Amphitheatre (Thurs Sept 15)

L7: "Bricks Are Heavy" 30-Year Anniversary Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Oct 23)

Lauv: The All 4 Nothing Tour with Hayley Kiyoko Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Tues Sept 20)

Marian Hill Add to a List
Neumos (Tues July 12)

Mania The ABBA Tribute Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Mar 19)

mike. with Skeez Add to a List
The Showbox (Sat July 16)

Paul Cauthen Add to a List
The Showbox (Sat July 23)

Phil Lesh & Friends Add to a List
Marymoor Park (Sun June 12)

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Add to a List
Benaroya Hall (Tues Oct 11)

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: Raising The Roof Tour Add to a List
Marymoor Park (Sun Aug 28)

Starset Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Tues May 31)

COMEDY

Christina P Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Jul 31)

Tim Heidecker Live! Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Jul 17)

Steve Hofstetter Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Aug 5)

PERFORMANCE

Countess Cabaret Starring Luann De Lesseps Add to a List
The Showbox (Fri June 10)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Leo Kottke Add to a List
Jazz Alley (June 1-2)

COMEDY

Jacksfilms Presents Yiay Live! Live Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Jul 27)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

PERFORMANCE

Pretty Woman: The Musical Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Jun 7-12)
On sale Mon Apr 18

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Graham Nash Add to a List
Vashon Center for the Arts (Sat Oct 1 added in addition to Sun Oct 2)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The 5th Avenue Theatre has announced their 2022/23 season Add to a List , which is set to start in September. Specific dates have yet to be announced for performances of The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation, Choir Boy, The Wiz, Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, and Les Misérables.

Seattle Shakespeare Company will return to a full season of plays for their 2022/23 season Add to a List , with performances of Othello Add to a List (Oct 25-Nov 20), Volpone Add to a List (Jan 3-29), Henry IV Add to a List (Mar 14-Apr 9), and Twelfth Night Add to a List (Apr 25-May 21).

This Week in Seattle Event News: Ringo Starr, Robert Plant, and More
