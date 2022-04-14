This Week in Seattle Event News: Ringo Starr, Robert Plant, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, April 15 and More Event Updates



Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 15

MUSIC

Babyface Ray

Neumos (Sat May 21)

Banda MS

WAMU Theater (Sat Sept 24)

Daddy Yankee: La Última Vuelta World Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Aug 4)

Dashboard Confessional & Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Showbox SoDo (Thurs Sept 1)

Sponsored

DPR - Regime World Tour

Showbox SoDo (Wed Oct 5)

Five Finger Death Punch

White River Amphitheatre (Sat Aug 20)

Korn with Evanescence

White River Amphitheatre (Thurs Sept 15)

L7: "Bricks Are Heavy" 30-Year Anniversary

Neptune Theatre (Sun Oct 23)

Lauv: The All 4 Nothing Tour with Hayley Kiyoko

WaMu Theater (Tues Sept 20)

Marian Hill

Neumos (Tues July 12)

Mania The ABBA Tribute

Neptune Theatre (Sun Mar 19)

mike. with Skeez

The Showbox (Sat July 16)

Paul Cauthen

The Showbox (Sat July 23)

Phil Lesh & Friends

Marymoor Park (Sun June 12)

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band

Benaroya Hall (Tues Oct 11)

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: Raising The Roof Tour

Marymoor Park (Sun Aug 28)

Starset

Neptune Theatre (Tues May 31)

COMEDY

Christina P

Neptune Theatre (Sun Jul 31)

Tim Heidecker Live!

Neptune Theatre (Sun Jul 17)

Steve Hofstetter

Neptune Theatre (Fri Aug 5)

PERFORMANCE

Countess Cabaret Starring Luann De Lesseps

The Showbox (Fri June 10)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Leo Kottke

Jazz Alley (June 1-2)

COMEDY

Jacksfilms Presents Yiay Live! Live

Neptune Theatre (Wed Jul 27)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

PERFORMANCE

Pretty Woman: The Musical

Paramount Theatre (Jun 7-12)

On sale Mon Apr 18

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Graham Nash

Vashon Center for the Arts (Sat Oct 1 added in addition to Sun Oct 2)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The 5th Avenue Theatre has announced their 2022/23 season , which is set to start in September. Specific dates have yet to be announced for performances of The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation, Choir Boy, The Wiz, Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, and Les Misérables.

Seattle Shakespeare Company will return to a full season of plays for their 2022/23 season , with performances of Othello (Oct 25-Nov 20), Volpone (Jan 3-29), Henry IV (Mar 14-Apr 9), and Twelfth Night (Apr 25-May 21).