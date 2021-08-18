This Week in Seattle Event News: SAINt JHN, Deep Sea Diver, and More

Grab tickets for newly announced events with the peace of mind that most Seattle venues are now operating with proof of vaccination policies. From fresh artists like SAINt JHN going on tour to the latest event updates, we’ve got you covered.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 20

MUSIC

Ann Wilson of Heart

Neptune Theatre (Oct 13, 16-17)

Beats Antique

Showbox SoDo (Fri Dec 31)

Deep Sea Diver

The Showbox (Fri Nov 12)

Eagles: Hotel California 2021 Tour (2nd show added)

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 6)

Laura Marling

Neumos (Sat Dec 11)

Nicky Jam

WaMu Theater (Mar 27, 2022)

SAINt JHN

Showbox SoDo (Tues Nov 23)

Ty Segall & The Freedom Band

The Showbox (Feb 6, 2022)

On sale at 9 am

Underoath

Showbox SoDo (Feb 28, 2022)

PERFORMANCE

Miz Cracker - She’s a Woman Tour

Broadway Performance Hall (Feb 5, 2022)

On sale at noon

PODCAST

Who? Weekly LIVE!

Showbox SoDo (Weds Oct 27)

EVENT UPDATES

Benjamin Gibbard with special guest David Bazan

The Showbox (postponed from Aug 20 & 21 to Oct 9 & 10)

Big Freedia’s tour will no longer include co-headliner Too Many Zooz

Showbox SoDo (Fri Sept 10)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

As you are bound to have heard by now, Governor Inslee will reinstate a statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces that will take effect next Monday the 23rd. The Stranger’s Jasmyne Keimig reports that “Shortly before the announcement, a slew of performing arts organizations and venues in Seattle coordinated joint announcements of their own new COVID policies to keep audiences, performers, and staff safe during the upcoming 2021-2022 season. Seattle Opera, Seattle Symphony, Pacific Northwest Ballet, The 5th Avenue Theatre, ACT, Seattle Rep, Village Theatre, Seattle Public Theater, and Taproot Theatre Company are all requiring proof of vaccination (or a negative COVID test within 48-hours of the event) and masks as requirements of entry. Masks may only be removed when actively eating or drinking.”