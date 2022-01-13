This Week in Seattle Event News: Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Julien Baker, and More

New Tickets Going On Sale Friday, January 14, 2022, and More Event Updates

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 14

MUSIC

Broods with Tei Shi

Neumos (Jun 11, 2022)

DROELOE with ford. & Biicla

Showbox SoDo (Mar 11, 2022)

Emmit Fenn

Neumos (May 22, 2022)

Eric Bellinger & Sammie

The Showbox (Apr 6, 2022)

Fontaines D.C. with Just Mustard

Showbox SoDo (May 14, 2022)

Lord Huron

Marymoor Park (May 24, 2022)

Meute

The Showbox (Apr 6, 2022)

Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker

Marymoor Park (Aug 3, 2022)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

The Dip with i / / / u

The Showbox (Mar 4, 2022)

Freakout Records And The Crocodile Present: The Freakout Weekender

The Crocodile, Madame Lous, Here-After, and Belltown Yacht Club (Apr 1-2, 2022)

PERFORMANCE

Achievement Hunter Live

Moore Theatre (Thurs March 31)

Armchair Expert

Paramount Theatre (Tues Feb 1)

Level Up: RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Showcase Series

Queer Bar (Feb 26–June 17)



ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Hanson

The Moore Theater (Aug 27, 2022)

EVENT UPDATES

PERFORMANCE

Disney's Beauty And The Beast

The 5th Avenue Theatre (Jan 22–Feb 2)

Jan 12–20 shows canceled

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Queer-centric nightclub and music venue Kremwerk announced the opening of Cherry Nightclub, the newest edition to the Kremwerk/Timbre Room complex, launching as a part of their 8 Year Anniversary Festival .

There's a new nightclub in SoDo. According to Matt Baume's review in The Stranger, "The Comeback , a spiritual successor to Capitol Hill’s R Place, held a quiet launch last Friday with a grand opening slated for mid-February. They join longtime SoDo destinations like Monkey Loft and Club Sur — and, if local visionaries are to be believed, they’re on the cutting edge of the evolution of an entirely new Seattle nightlife district." If you missed the opening, check out the new space at their RuPaul's Drag Race Viewing Party on Friday—and maybe stop by fellow new SoDo club Supernova after.

Bumbershoot has a new producer and plans for big changes. As Hannah Krieg wrote in The Stranger, "Neumos co-owner Steven Severin and Museum of Museums founder Greg Lundgren will take the lead on reimagining the beloved (and often sweaty) music festival, Bumbershoot. Hopefully they won’t change too much, high schoolers smuggling vodka in sunscreen bottles is a time-honored tradition." There are no dates yet for the event.

The Seattle Sounders held two selections in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, which took place on Tuesday, January 11. Defender Achille Robin was selected with the 43rd pick and midfielder Hal Uderitz was selected with the 76th pick. This week, the team also signed University of Washington midfielder Dylan Teves as the 19th Homegrown Player in team history and free agent Albert Rusnák as a Designated Player.