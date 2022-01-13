Show Me
Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Julien Baker, and More

New Tickets Going On Sale Friday, January 14, 2022, and More Event Updates
by Audrey Vann, Jamie Reed, and Janey Wong
January 13, 2022
Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker will stop by Marymoor Park this summer on their co-headlining Wild Hearts Tour.
Marymoor Park continues to roll out its summer 2022 lineup, this week announcing that indie rock darlings Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker will stop by on their co-headlining Wild Hearts Tour, along with a show featuring breezy indie-rockers Lord Huron. Plus, New Zealand brother-sister duo Broods will bring shimmering synth-pop just ahead of their forthcoming album Space Island. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events. 

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 14

MUSIC

Broods with Tei Shi Add to a List
Neumos (Jun 11, 2022) 

DROELOE with ford. & Biicla Add to a List  
Showbox SoDo (Mar 11, 2022)

Emmit Fenn Add to a List
Neumos (May 22, 2022)

Eric Bellinger & Sammie Add to a List  
The Showbox (Apr 6, 2022)

Fontaines D.C. with Just Mustard Add to a List  
Showbox SoDo (May 14, 2022)

Lord Huron Add to a List
Marymoor Park (May 24, 2022)

Meute Add to a List  
The Showbox (Apr 6, 2022)

Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker Add to a List
Marymoor Park (Aug 3, 2022)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

The Dip with i / / / u Add to a List
The Showbox (Mar 4, 2022)

Freakout Records And The Crocodile Present: The Freakout Weekender Add to a List
The Crocodile, Madame Lous, Here-After, and Belltown Yacht Club (Apr 1-2, 2022)

PERFORMANCE

Achievement Hunter Live Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Thurs March 31)

Armchair Expert Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Tues Feb 1)

Level Up: RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Showcase Series Add to a List
Queer Bar (Feb 26–June 17)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Hanson Add to a List
The Moore Theater (Aug 27, 2022) 

EVENT UPDATES

PERFORMANCE

Disney's Beauty And The Beast Add to a List
The 5th Avenue Theatre (Jan 22–Feb 2)
Jan 12–20 shows canceled

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS 

Queer-centric nightclub and music venue Kremwerk announced the opening of Cherry Nightclub, the newest edition to the Kremwerk/Timbre Room complex, launching as a part of their 8 Year Anniversary Festival Add to a List .

There's a new nightclub in SoDo. According to Matt Baume's review in The Stranger, "The Comeback Add to a List , a spiritual successor to Capitol Hill’s R Place, held a quiet launch last Friday with a grand opening slated for mid-February. They join longtime SoDo destinations like Monkey Loft Add to a List and Club Sur Add to a List — and, if local visionaries are to be believed, they’re on the cutting edge of the evolution of an entirely new Seattle nightlife district." If you missed the opening, check out the new space at their RuPaul's Drag Race Viewing Party Add to a List on Friday—and maybe stop by fellow new SoDo club Supernova Add to a List after.

Bumbershoot has a new producer and plans for big changes. As Hannah Krieg wrote in The Stranger, "Neumos co-owner Steven Severin and Museum of Museums founder Greg Lundgren will take the lead on reimagining the beloved (and often sweaty) music festival, Bumbershoot. Hopefully they won’t change too much, high schoolers smuggling vodka in sunscreen bottles is a time-honored tradition." There are no dates yet for the event.

The Seattle Sounders held two selections in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, which took place on Tuesday, January 11. Defender Achille Robin was selected with the 43rd pick and midfielder Hal Uderitz was selected with the 76th pick. This week, the team also signed University of Washington midfielder Dylan Teves as the 19th Homegrown Player in team history and free agent Albert Rusnák as a Designated Player. 

