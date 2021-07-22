Show Me
🗓 This Week's Top Events
🥖 Picnics
🎶 Live Music
💉 Vaccines
☀️ Summer
Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: Silent Reading Party, Ben Gibbard, and More

Ticket and Info Alerts for the Week of July 19
by EverOut Seattle Staff
July 22, 2021
Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard will head up the Showbox at its grand opening next month. Set your alarms for 10 am on Friday to snag tickets before they sell out! (Showbox Presents)

Washington State is officially back open, making way for a heap of IRL concerts and performances that are sure to sell out fast. To help you stay ahead of the game, we've rounded up major-venue events that are newly on sale (like the revived Silent Reading Party at Hotel Sorrento) and going on sale this week (like the Killers and Fathom's Studio Ghibli Fest). Read on for details, and check out our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle for more options.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE THURSDAY, JULY 22

MUSIC

Strand of Oaks
The Showbox (Sun Oct 31)
On sale at noon

ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 23

MUSIC

Andy Mineo
The Showbox (Sun Oct 24)

He$h
The Showbox (Sat Oct 2)

Intocable
Moore Theatre (Fri Oct 15)

John Mayer
Climate Pledge Arena (March 22-23)
March 22 tickets on sale now; March 23 tickets on sale at 11 am

jxdn
Showbox Sodo (Sat May 21)

The Killers
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Aug 20, 2022)

Lagwagon
Neumos (Sun Nov 14)

Maria Isabel: Metamorphosis Tour
Crocodile (Sun Sept 12)

The Minimalists: Love People Use Things Tour
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Jan 20)

Rival Sons
The Showbox (Mon Nov 8)

Showbox Grand Opening: Ben Gibbard and David Bazan
The Showbox (Fri Aug 20)

Thievery Corporation
The Showbox (Dec 4-5)

Tones and I
Showbox Sodo (Wed March 2)

The War on Drugs
Paramount Theatre (Feb 21-22)

NEWLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW

FILM

Studio Ghibli Fest
Various locations (Oct 3-Dec 9)

READINGS & TALKS

Silent Reading Party: In-Person
Hotel Sorrento (Wed Aug 4)

You Might Also Like

This Week in Seattle Event News: Silent Reading Party, Ben Gibbard, and More
Ticket and Info Alerts for the Week of July 19
The Best Movies to See in Seattle This Week: July 22-28
An M. Night Shyamalan Thriller, Mandibles, and More
Where to Pick Up Food for a Picnic in Seattle for Summer 2021
Charcuterie, Fried Chicken, and More
The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Week: July 19-25, 2021
Shaina Shepherd, Chastity Belt, Sugar Plum Gary, and More
This Week in Seattle Food News: Taku Reopens For Indoor Dining, Matcha Man Opens A Shop, and Oaky's Tex-Mex Plans a Restaurant
July 16, 2021 Edition
Cheap & Easy Things to Do in Seattle This Weekend: July 16-18, 2021
North Bend Film Festival, MoM and Pop-Up, and More Last-Minute Events Under $10