This Week in Seattle Event News: Silent Reading Party, Ben Gibbard, and More

Washington State is officially back open, making way for a heap of IRL concerts and performances that are sure to sell out fast. To help you stay ahead of the game, we've rounded up major-venue events that are newly on sale (like the revived Silent Reading Party at Hotel Sorrento) and going on sale this week (like the Killers and Fathom's Studio Ghibli Fest). Read on for details, and check out our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle for more options.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE THURSDAY, JULY 22

MUSIC

Strand of Oaks

The Showbox (Sun Oct 31)

On sale at noon

ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 23

MUSIC

Sponsored

Andy Mineo

The Showbox (Sun Oct 24)

He$h

The Showbox (Sat Oct 2)

Intocable

Moore Theatre (Fri Oct 15)

John Mayer

Climate Pledge Arena (March 22-23)

March 22 tickets on sale now; March 23 tickets on sale at 11 am

jxdn

Showbox Sodo (Sat May 21)

The Killers

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Aug 20, 2022)

Lagwagon

Neumos (Sun Nov 14)

Maria Isabel: Metamorphosis Tour

Crocodile (Sun Sept 12)

The Minimalists: Love People Use Things Tour

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Jan 20)

Rival Sons

The Showbox (Mon Nov 8)

Showbox Grand Opening: Ben Gibbard and David Bazan

The Showbox (Fri Aug 20)

Thievery Corporation

The Showbox (Dec 4-5)

Tones and I

Showbox Sodo (Wed March 2)

The War on Drugs

Paramount Theatre (Feb 21-22)

NEWLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW

FILM

Studio Ghibli Fest

Various locations (Oct 3-Dec 9)

READINGS & TALKS

Silent Reading Party: In-Person

Hotel Sorrento (Wed Aug 4)