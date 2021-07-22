This Week in Seattle Event News: Silent Reading Party, Ben Gibbard, and More

Washington State is officially back open, making way for a heap of IRL concerts and performances that are sure to sell out fast. To help you stay ahead of the game, we've rounded up major-venue events that are newly on sale (like the revived Silent Reading Party at Hotel Sorrento) and going on sale this week (like the Killers and Fathom's Studio Ghibli Fest). Read on for details, and check out our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle for more options.
Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE THURSDAY, JULY 22
MUSIC
Strand of Oaks
The Showbox (Sun Oct 31)
On sale at noon
ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 23
MUSIC
Andy Mineo
The Showbox (Sun Oct 24)
He$h
The Showbox (Sat Oct 2)
Intocable
Moore Theatre (Fri Oct 15)
John Mayer
Climate Pledge Arena (March 22-23)
March 22 tickets on sale now; March 23 tickets on sale at 11 am
jxdn
Showbox Sodo (Sat May 21)
The Killers
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Aug 20, 2022)
Lagwagon
Neumos (Sun Nov 14)
Maria Isabel: Metamorphosis Tour
Crocodile (Sun Sept 12)
The Minimalists: Love People Use Things Tour
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Jan 20)
Rival Sons
The Showbox (Mon Nov 8)
Showbox Grand Opening: Ben Gibbard and David Bazan
The Showbox (Fri Aug 20)
Thievery Corporation
The Showbox (Dec 4-5)
Tones and I
Showbox Sodo (Wed March 2)
The War on Drugs
Paramount Theatre (Feb 21-22)
NEWLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW
FILM
Studio Ghibli Fest
Various locations (Oct 3-Dec 9)
READINGS & TALKS
Silent Reading Party: In-Person
Hotel Sorrento (Wed Aug 4)