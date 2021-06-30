Show Me
Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: Sofia Niño de Rivera, Nectar and High Dive's Return, and More

Ticket and Info Alerts for the Week of June 28
by Elaina Friedman
June 30, 2021
Sofia Niño de Rivera is coming to the Neptune this December! Snag tickets to see Mexico's stand-up superstar starting Friday at 10 am. (Netflix)

Washington State is officially back open, making way for a heap of IRL concerts and performances that are sure to sell out fast. To help you stay ahead of the game, we've rounded up major-venue events that are newly on sale (like Mogwai) and going on sale this week (like Emotional Oranges), plus other noteworthy announcements (like Nectar and High Dive's August returns). Read on for details, and check out our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle for more options.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE THURSDAY, JULY 1

MUSIC

Common Kings
Showbox Sodo (Fri Sept 24-25)

The Hu
The Showbox (Wed Oct 17)

Mammoth WVH
Neptune Theatre (Mon Aug 23)

ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 2

COMEDY

Sofia Niño de Rivera: Lo Volvería A Hacer Tour
Neptune Theatre (Sun Dec 5)

MUSIC

Emotional Oranges
The Showbox (Thurs Nov 4)

Marisela
Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 14)

Shellac with Shannon Wright
Neptune Theatre (Wed Sept 1)

NEWLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Mogwai
The Showbox (Tues April 19)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Two Fremont live music venues will reopen in August. Nectar and High Dive, two neighboring clubs on Fremont's main drag, announced partial lineups in a joint press release on Monday. 

The U-District's favorite indie movie theater has set a return date. Grand Illusion, which has provided great streaming options throughout the pandemic, will resume IRL screenings on August 20.  

