This Week in Seattle Event News: Sofia Niño de Rivera, Nectar and High Dive's Return, and More

Washington State is officially back open, making way for a heap of IRL concerts and performances that are sure to sell out fast. To help you stay ahead of the game, we've rounded up major-venue events that are newly on sale (like Mogwai) and going on sale this week (like Emotional Oranges), plus other noteworthy announcements (like Nectar and High Dive's August returns). Read on for details, and check out our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle for more options.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE THURSDAY, JULY 1

MUSIC

Common Kings

Showbox Sodo (Fri Sept 24-25)

The Hu

The Showbox (Wed Oct 17)

Mammoth WVH

Neptune Theatre (Mon Aug 23)

ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 2

COMEDY

Sofia Niño de Rivera: Lo Volvería A Hacer Tour

Neptune Theatre (Sun Dec 5)

MUSIC

Emotional Oranges

The Showbox (Thurs Nov 4)

Marisela

Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 14)

Shellac with Shannon Wright

Neptune Theatre (Wed Sept 1)

NEWLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Mogwai

The Showbox (Tues April 19)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Two Fremont live music venues will reopen in August. Nectar and High Dive, two neighboring clubs on Fremont's main drag, announced partial lineups in a joint press release on Monday.

The U-District's favorite indie movie theater has set a return date. Grand Illusion, which has provided great streaming options throughout the pandemic, will resume IRL screenings on August 20.