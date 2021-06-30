This Week in Seattle Event News: Sofia Niño de Rivera, Nectar and High Dive's Return, and More

Washington State is officially back open, making way for a heap of IRL concerts and performances that are sure to sell out fast. To help you stay ahead of the game, we've rounded up major-venue events that are newly on sale (like Mogwai) and going on sale this week (like Emotional Oranges), plus other noteworthy announcements (like Nectar and High Dive's August returns). Read on for details, and check out our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle for more options.
Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE THURSDAY, JULY 1
MUSIC
Common Kings
Showbox Sodo (Fri Sept 24-25)
The Hu
The Showbox (Wed Oct 17)
Mammoth WVH
Neptune Theatre (Mon Aug 23)
ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 2
COMEDY
Sofia Niño de Rivera: Lo Volvería A Hacer Tour
Neptune Theatre (Sun Dec 5)
MUSIC
Emotional Oranges
The Showbox (Thurs Nov 4)
Marisela
Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 14)
Shellac with Shannon Wright
Neptune Theatre (Wed Sept 1)
NEWLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Mogwai
The Showbox (Tues April 19)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Two Fremont live music venues will reopen in August. Nectar and High Dive, two neighboring clubs on Fremont's main drag, announced partial lineups in a joint press release on Monday.
The U-District's favorite indie movie theater has set a return date. Grand Illusion, which has provided great streaming options throughout the pandemic, will resume IRL screenings on August 20.