This Week in Seattle Event News: Steve Lacy, Grace Jones, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, Aug 5 and More Event Updates

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, AUG 5

MUSIC

The Bronx & The Chats

Neptune Theatre (Mon Oct 10)

Blue October

Moore Theatre (Tues Nov 8)

Cory Wong: Power Station Tour

Moore Theatre (Thurs Nov 10)

Greensky Bluegrass

The Showbox (Thurs Nov 3)

Hatebreed

The Showbox (Tues Nov 15)

Mezerg

Neumos (Sat Nov 12)

Moore Kismet: "UNIVERSE" A Live Experience

Neumos (Fri Oct 7)

The Movement: Always With Me Tour

Neptune Theatre (Sat Oct 22)

Steve Lacy: Give You The World Tour

Showbox SoDo (Mon Nov 7)

Trinity of Terror Tour Pt. III: Black Veil Brides, Ice Nine Kills, and Motionless in White

WaMu Theater (Mon Dec 12)

COMEDY

Claudia Oshry: Not Like Other Girls

Moore Theatre (Sun Sept 18)

FILM

Anywhere From Here: A New Ski Film from Matchstick Productions

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 20)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Bad Suns

The Showbox (Sun Oct 9)

Grace Jones

Moore Theatre (Wed Sept 21)

Nancy Wilson’s Heart

The Showbox (Sun Oct 2)

COMEDY

James Acaster: Hecklers Welcome

Moore Theatre (Wed Nov 2)

FOOD & DRINK

Great Pumpkin Beer Fest

Seattle Center (Fri Sept 30-Sat Oct 1)

PODCASTS

Juicy Scoop Live with Heather McDonald

Neptune Theatre (Fri Sept 23)

New Rory & MAL Live

Neptune Theatre (Fri Dec 9)

READINGS & TALKS

Randall Munroe in conversation with Dr. Emily Levesque

Third Place Books Lake Forest Park (Tues Sept 20)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

The 1975: At Their Very Best Tour

WaMu Theater (Fri Dec 2)

Liquid Stranger: Dimensions Tour

Showbox SoDo (Fri Nov 25)

On sale Wed Aug 10

PERFORMANCE

Where We Belong

Leo K. Theater (Sept 8-Oct 9)

On sale Mon Aug 8

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Seattle Children’s Theatre has announced their 2022/23 season , with kid-approved performances of Paddington Saves Christmas , The Wonderful Wizard of Oz , and more.

Grab your sleeping bag for MoPOP’s Campout Cinema series, which brings cult sci-fi classics (with a focus on AI and robots—cool!) to the museum’s Sky Church space after hours on select dates through December 4. The series also includes donation-based virtual watchalongs.

Seattle Reads, a book group founded by the Seattle Public Library in 1998, has announced Mexican American writer Luis Alberto Urrea’s The House of Broken Angels as their book selection for 2022. Urrea will visit Seattle in October to participate in Seattle Reads events (they’ll return to an in-person format for the first time since 2019).

If you didn’t catch HUMP Film Festival’s 2022 lineup earlier this year, here’s your chance to scope out sexy films featuring all genders and orientations. Watch repeat screenings at SIFF Cinema Uptown on September 10, or stream the films virtually August 26-October 16.