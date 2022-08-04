This Week in Seattle Event News: Steve Lacy, Grace Jones, and More

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, AUG 5
MUSIC
The Bronx & The Chats
Neptune Theatre (Mon Oct 10)
Blue October
Moore Theatre (Tues Nov 8)
Cory Wong: Power Station Tour
Moore Theatre (Thurs Nov 10)
Greensky Bluegrass
The Showbox (Thurs Nov 3)
Hatebreed
The Showbox (Tues Nov 15)
Mezerg
Neumos (Sat Nov 12)
Moore Kismet: "UNIVERSE" A Live Experience
Neumos (Fri Oct 7)
The Movement: Always With Me Tour
Neptune Theatre (Sat Oct 22)
Steve Lacy: Give You The World Tour
Showbox SoDo (Mon Nov 7)
Trinity of Terror Tour Pt. III: Black Veil Brides, Ice Nine Kills, and Motionless in White
WaMu Theater (Mon Dec 12)
COMEDY
Claudia Oshry: Not Like Other Girls
Moore Theatre (Sun Sept 18)
FILM
Anywhere From Here: A New Ski Film from Matchstick Productions
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 20)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Bad Suns
The Showbox (Sun Oct 9)
Grace Jones
Moore Theatre (Wed Sept 21)
Nancy Wilson’s Heart
The Showbox (Sun Oct 2)
COMEDY
James Acaster: Hecklers Welcome
Moore Theatre (Wed Nov 2)
FOOD & DRINK
Great Pumpkin Beer Fest
Great Pumpkin Beer Fest
Seattle Center (Fri Sept 30-Sat Oct 1)
PODCASTS
Juicy Scoop Live with Heather McDonald
Neptune Theatre (Fri Sept 23)
New Rory & MAL Live
Neptune Theatre (Fri Dec 9)
READINGS & TALKS
Randall Munroe in conversation with Dr. Emily Levesque
Third Place Books Lake Forest Park (Tues Sept 20)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
The 1975: At Their Very Best Tour
WaMu Theater (Fri Dec 2)
Liquid Stranger: Dimensions Tour
Showbox SoDo (Fri Nov 25)
On sale Wed Aug 10
PERFORMANCE
Where We Belong
Leo K. Theater (Sept 8-Oct 9)
On sale Mon Aug 8
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Seattle Children's Theatre has announced their 2022/23 season, with kid-approved performances of Paddington Saves Christmas, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, and more.
Grab your sleeping bag for MoPOP's Campout Cinema series, which brings cult sci-fi classics (with a focus on AI and robots—cool!) to the museum's Sky Church space after hours on select dates through December 4. The series also includes donation-based virtual watchalongs.
Seattle Reads, a book group founded by the Seattle Public Library in 1998, has announced Mexican American writer Luis Alberto Urrea’s The House of Broken Angels as their book selection for 2022. Urrea will visit Seattle in October to participate in Seattle Reads events (they’ll return to an in-person format for the first time since 2019).
If you didn't catch HUMP Film Festival's 2022 lineup earlier this year, here's your chance to scope out sexy films featuring all genders and orientations. Watch repeat screenings at SIFF Cinema Uptown on September 10, or stream the films virtually August 26-October 16.