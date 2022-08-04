Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
✊ Abortion Rights
⛱ Summer
🎵 Live Music & Concerts
🍜 Food & Drink
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: Steve Lacy, Grace Jones, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, Aug 5 and More Event Updates
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
August 4, 2022
Like
Share
Steve Lacy wants to give you the world.
Alt-R&B star Steve Lacy will bring his Give You The World tour to Seattle this fall. Living legend Grace Jones will come through shortly after her feature on Beyoncé’s Renaissance. Plus, nu metal outfits Black Veil Brides, Ice Nine Kills, and Motionless in White have announced their joint Trinity of Terror Tour, and tickets are now on sale for this fall’s Great Pumpkin Beer Fest. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, AUG 5

MUSIC

The Bronx & The Chats Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Mon Oct 10)

Blue October Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Tues Nov 8)

Cory Wong: Power Station Tour Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Thurs Nov 10)

Greensky Bluegrass Add to a List
The Showbox (Thurs Nov 3)

Hatebreed Add to a List
The Showbox (Tues Nov 15)

Mezerg Add to a List
Neumos (Sat Nov 12)

Moore Kismet: "UNIVERSE" A Live Experience Add to a List
Neumos (Fri Oct 7)

The Movement: Always With Me Tour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Oct 22)

Steve Lacy: Give You The World Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Mon Nov 7)

Trinity of Terror Tour Pt. III: Black Veil Brides, Ice Nine Kills, and Motionless in White Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Mon Dec 12)

COMEDY

Claudia Oshry: Not Like Other Girls Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sun Sept 18)

FILM

Anywhere From Here: A New Ski Film from Matchstick Productions Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 20)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Bad Suns Add to a List
The Showbox (Sun Oct 9)

Grace Jones Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Wed Sept 21)

Nancy Wilson’s Heart Add to a List
The Showbox (Sun Oct 2)

COMEDY

James Acaster: Hecklers Welcome Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Wed Nov 2)

FOOD & DRINK

Great Pumpkin Beer Fest
Add to a List Seattle Center (Fri Sept 30-Sat Oct 1)

PODCASTS

Juicy Scoop Live with Heather McDonald Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Sept 23)

New Rory & MAL Live Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Dec 9)

READINGS & TALKS

Randall Munroe in conversation with Dr. Emily Levesque Add to a List
Third Place Books Lake Forest Park (Tues Sept 20)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

The 1975: At Their Very Best Tour Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Fri Dec 2)

Liquid Stranger: Dimensions Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Nov 25)
On sale Wed Aug 10

PERFORMANCE

Where We Belong Add to a List
Leo K. Theater (Sept 8-Oct 9)
On sale Mon Aug 8

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Seattle Children’s Theatre has announced their 2022/23 season Add to a List , with kid-approved performances of Paddington Saves Christmas Add to a List , The Wonderful Wizard of Oz Add to a List , and more.

Grab your sleeping bag for MoPOP’s Campout Cinema Add to a List series, which brings cult sci-fi classics (with a focus on AI and robots—cool!) to the museum’s Sky Church space after hours on select dates through December 4. The series also includes donation-based virtual watchalongs.

Seattle Reads, a book group founded by the Seattle Public Library in 1998, has announced Mexican American writer Luis Alberto Urrea’s The House of Broken Angels as their book selection for 2022. Urrea will visit Seattle in October to participate in Seattle Reads events (they’ll return to an in-person format for the first time since 2019).

If you didn’t catch HUMP Film Festival’s 2022 lineup earlier this year, here’s your chance to scope out sexy films featuring all genders and orientations. Watch repeat screenings Add to a List at SIFF Cinema Uptown on September 10, or stream the films virtually August 26-October 16.

You Might Also Like

This Week in Seattle Event News: Steve Lacy, Grace Jones, and More
Tickets Going On Sale Friday, Aug 5 and More Event Updates
Where to Find Vietnamese Coffee in Seattle
Coffeeholic, Sip House, and More
The Top 75 Events in Seattle This Week: Aug 1-7, 2022
Hamilton, Seafair Weekend, and More Top Picks
Your Guide to August 2022 Events in Seattle
THING, the Seattle Design Festival, Alicia Keys, John Mulaney, and More
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 29-31, 2022
Torchlight Parade, BAM Arts Fair, and More Cheap &amp; Easy Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: Lobster Rolls, Vietnamese Coffee, and a New Bar
July 29, 2022 Edition

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!