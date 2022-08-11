This Week in Seattle Event News: The 1975, NGHTMRE, and More

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, AUG 12
MUSIC
The 1975: At Their Very Best Tour
WaMu Theater (Fri Dec 2)
Blunts & Blondes: Story of a Stoner Album Tour
Showbox SoDo (Sat Dec 3)
On sale at 9 am
The Lemonheads: It’s a Shame About Ray 30th Anniversary Tour
The Showbox (Fri Nov 25)
Lucius: Feels Like Second Nature Tour
Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 16)
NGHTMRE: DRMVRSE Tour
WaMu Theater (Sat Dec 3)
Peggy Gou
Showbox SoDo (Sat Sept 24)
The Rose
Showbox SoDo (Sun Nov 13)
SLANDER: The Thrive Tour
WaMu Theater (Nov 4-5)
$uicideboy$: Grey Day Tour
*additional tickets released*
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Aug 17)
ON SALE NOW
COMEDY
Biswa Kalyan Rath
Moore Theatre (Fri Nov 25)
FILM
Teton Gravity Research: Magic Hour
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Sept 22)
READINGS & TALKS
NFT Seattle
Various locations (Sept 30-Oct 1)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
READINGS & TALKS
Town Hall Writers Festival
Town Hall Seattle (Sept 16-17)
On sale Tues Aug 16
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Kevin Gates
Moved to Showbox SoDo from WaMu Theater (Wed Aug 31)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Madison Park and Matthews Beach in Seattle, and Bellevue’s Newcastle Beach currently have high bacteria levels, and King County Health recommends that people refrain from swimming or wading at the beaches.
The full lineup for Ballard's Freakout Fest has been released, with new additions including art-rock trio Automatic, country queen Darci Carlson, experimental two-piece sunking, post-punk outfit Blood Lemon, and more.
Taproot Theatre has announced their 2023 season. Each of the season's five plays is set in the late 19th or 20th century, with performances including Oscar Wilde's comedy A Woman of No Importance and Andrew Lee Creech's Texan tale Last Drive to Dodge.