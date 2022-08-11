Show Me
Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: The 1975, NGHTMRE, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, Aug 12 and More Event Updates
by Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, and Lindsay Costello
August 11, 2022
The 1975's fifth studio album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, is due out in October.
Manchester dance-rock quartet The 1975 would love it if you made it to the Seattle date of their At Their Very Best tour. Dance floors will be ignited this fall with famed producers NGHTMRE, Peggy Gou, and SLANDER all dropping tour dates. Plus, college rock outfit The Lemonheads will also hit the road in celebration of their beloved 1992 album It’s a Shame About Ray. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, AUG 12

MUSIC

The 1975: At Their Very Best Tour Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Fri Dec 2)

Blunts & Blondes: Story of a Stoner Album Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sat Dec 3)
On sale at 9 am

The Lemonheads: It’s a Shame About Ray 30th Anniversary Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (Fri Nov 25)

Lucius: Feels Like Second Nature Tour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 16)

NGHTMRE: DRMVRSE Tour Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Sat Dec 3)

Peggy Gou Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sat Sept 24)

The Rose Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sun Nov 13)

SLANDER: The Thrive Tour Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Nov 4-5)

$uicideboy$: Grey Day Tour Add to a List *additional tickets released*
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Aug 17)

ON SALE NOW

COMEDY

Biswa Kalyan Rath Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Fri Nov 25)

FILM

Teton Gravity Research: Magic Hour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Sept 22)

READINGS & TALKS

NFT Seattle Add to a List
Various locations (Sept 30-Oct 1)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

READINGS & TALKS

Town Hall Writers Festival Add to a List
Town Hall Seattle (Sept 16-17)
On sale Tues Aug 16

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Kevin Gates Add to a List
Moved to Showbox SoDo from WaMu Theater (Wed Aug 31)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Madison Park and Matthews Beach in Seattle, and Bellevue’s Newcastle Beach currently have high bacteria levels, and King County Health recommends that people refrain from swimming or wading at the beaches.

The full lineup for Ballard’s Freakout Fest Add to a List has been released, with new additions including art-rock trio Automatic, country queen Darci Carlson, experimental two-piece sunking, post-punk outfit Blood Lemon, and more.

Taproot Theatre has announced their 2023 season Add to a List . Each of the season’s five plays is set in the late 19th or 20th century, with performances including Oscar Wilde’s comedy A Woman of No Importance Add to a List and Andrew Lee Creech's Texan tale Last Drive to Dodge Add to a List .

