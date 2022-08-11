This Week in Seattle Event News: The 1975, NGHTMRE, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, Aug 12 and More Event Updates

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, Aug 12 and More Event Updates



Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, AUG 12

MUSIC

The 1975: At Their Very Best Tour

WaMu Theater (Fri Dec 2)

Blunts & Blondes: Story of a Stoner Album Tour

Showbox SoDo (Sat Dec 3)

On sale at 9 am

The Lemonheads: It’s a Shame About Ray 30th Anniversary Tour

The Showbox (Fri Nov 25)

Sponsored

Lucius: Feels Like Second Nature Tour

Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 16)

NGHTMRE: DRMVRSE Tour

WaMu Theater (Sat Dec 3)

Peggy Gou

Showbox SoDo (Sat Sept 24)

The Rose

Showbox SoDo (Sun Nov 13)

SLANDER: The Thrive Tour

WaMu Theater (Nov 4-5)

$uicideboy$: Grey Day Tour *additional tickets released*

Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Aug 17)

ON SALE NOW

COMEDY

Biswa Kalyan Rath

Moore Theatre (Fri Nov 25)

FILM

Teton Gravity Research: Magic Hour

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Sept 22)

READINGS & TALKS

NFT Seattle

Various locations (Sept 30-Oct 1)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

READINGS & TALKS

Town Hall Writers Festival

Town Hall Seattle (Sept 16-17)

On sale Tues Aug 16

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Kevin Gates

Moved to Showbox SoDo from WaMu Theater (Wed Aug 31)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Madison Park and Matthews Beach in Seattle, and Bellevue’s Newcastle Beach currently have high bacteria levels, and King County Health recommends that people refrain from swimming or wading at the beaches.

The full lineup for Ballard’s Freakout Fest has been released, with new additions including art-rock trio Automatic, country queen Darci Carlson, experimental two-piece sunking, post-punk outfit Blood Lemon, and more.

Taproot Theatre has announced their 2023 season . Each of the season’s five plays is set in the late 19th or 20th century, with performances including Oscar Wilde’s comedy A Woman of No Importance and Andrew Lee Creech's Texan tale Last Drive to Dodge .