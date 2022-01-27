Show Me
Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: The Decemberists, Pod Save America, and More

Ticket Alerts and Event Updates for the Week of January 24, 2022
by Jamie Reed and Janey Wong
January 27, 2022
Arise from your bunker if you dare and head to The Decemberists' summer concert on the lawn at Marymoor Park. (Holly Andres)
This week, two big-deal Northwest bands have announced new Marymoor Park shows: Portland’s favorite troubadours The Decemberists are beckoning you out of your homes for their Arise From the Bunkers tour, and Seattle's The Head And The Heart have added a new date to their sold-out Every Shade of Blue Tour stop. Plus, it’s Pod Save America to the rescue! Read on for more newly announced events. 


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY

MUSIC

Baby Keem Presents the Melodic Blue Tour Add to a List
Tues Apr 12 (The Showbox)

Bear's Den Add to a List
Fri Sept 30 (Neptune Theatre)

The Decemberists: Arise From The Bunkers Tour 2022 Add to a List
Thurs Aug 4 (Marymoor Park)

Denzel Curry Add to a List
Mon Apr 4 (Showbox Sodo)

Disclosure: You've Got To Let It Go If You Want To Be Free Tour Add to a List
Sat Apr 9 (WaMu Theater)

Durand Jones and The Indications Add to a List
Thurs May 19 (Neptune Theatre)

Hayden James: Lifted Tour Add to a List
Fri June 10 (Neptune Theatre)

The Head And The Heart: Every Shade of Blue Tour Add to a List
Aug 12–13 (Marymoor Park)
Aug 13 tickets added; Aug 12 tickets on sale now

Lauren Sanderson: The Death of A Fantasy Tour Add to a List
Tues Apr 26 (Vera Project)

Kikagaku Moyo Add to a List
Thurs Sept 29 (Neptune Theatre)

PODCASTS

Pod Save America: (A)live And On Tour 2022 Add to a List
Fri July 22 (Paramount Theatre)

ON SALE MONDAY

Seattle Kraken Super Skills Showcase Add to a List
Sat Feb 12 (Climate Pledge Arena)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

An Evening with Hrishikesh Hirway and Jenny Owen Youngs Add to a List
Sun May 8 (Neptune Theatre)

Lucki: 2 Neptune n Back Tour Special Guest Sid Shyne Add to a List
Fri Apr 1 (Neptune Theatre)

Scandal World Tour 2022 “Mirror” Add to a List
Wed July 20 (Neptune Theatre)

Pedro the Lion: Havasu Tour Add to a List
Fri June 3 (The Showbox)

Plosivs, Meat Wave Add to a List
Tues Apr 5 (Chop Suey)

COMEDY

Nigel Ng: The Haiyaa World Tour Add to a List
Tues Apr 26 (Neptune Theatre)
Late show added

FILM

Noir City 2022 Add to a List
Feb 11–17 (SIFF Cinema Egyptian)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Rage Against the Machine with Run the Jewels Add to a List
Tacoma Dome 
Postponed from April 30; new date TBA

