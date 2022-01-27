This Week in Seattle Event News: The Decemberists, Pod Save America, and More

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY
MUSIC
Baby Keem Presents the Melodic Blue Tour
Tues Apr 12 (The Showbox)
Bear's Den
Fri Sept 30 (Neptune Theatre)
The Decemberists: Arise From The Bunkers Tour 2022
Thurs Aug 4 (Marymoor Park)
Denzel Curry
Mon Apr 4 (Showbox Sodo)
Disclosure: You've Got To Let It Go If You Want To Be Free Tour
Sat Apr 9 (WaMu Theater)
Durand Jones and The Indications
Thurs May 19 (Neptune Theatre)
Hayden James: Lifted Tour
Fri June 10 (Neptune Theatre)
The Head And The Heart: Every Shade of Blue Tour
Aug 12–13 (Marymoor Park)
Aug 13 tickets added; Aug 12 tickets on sale now
Lauren Sanderson: The Death of A Fantasy Tour
Tues Apr 26 (Vera Project)
Kikagaku Moyo
Thurs Sept 29 (Neptune Theatre)
PODCASTS
Pod Save America: (A)live And On Tour 2022
Fri July 22 (Paramount Theatre)
ON SALE MONDAY
Seattle Kraken Super Skills Showcase
Sat Feb 12 (Climate Pledge Arena)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
An Evening with Hrishikesh Hirway and Jenny Owen Youngs
Sun May 8 (Neptune Theatre)
Lucki: 2 Neptune n Back Tour Special Guest Sid Shyne
Fri Apr 1 (Neptune Theatre)
Scandal World Tour 2022 “Mirror”
Wed July 20 (Neptune Theatre)
Pedro the Lion: Havasu Tour
Fri June 3 (The Showbox)
Plosivs, Meat Wave
Tues Apr 5 (Chop Suey)
COMEDY
Nigel Ng: The Haiyaa World Tour
Tues Apr 26 (Neptune Theatre)
Late show added
FILM
Noir City 2022
Feb 11–17 (SIFF Cinema Egyptian)
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Rage Against the Machine with Run the Jewels
Tacoma Dome
Postponed from April 30; new date TBA