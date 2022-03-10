This Week in Seattle Event News: The Weeknd, Phoebe Bridgers, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, March 11 and More Event Updates



Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 11

MUSIC

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

Neptune Theatre (Tues Aug 23)

Kevin Morby

The Showbox (Fri Nov 11)

LÉON

Showbox SoDo (Tues June 7)

Maren Morris: Humble Quest Tour

Marymoor Park, Redmond (Sat Aug 27)

Mary Chapin Carpenter

Moore Theatre (Sat June 25)

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Marymoor Park, Redmond (Wed Aug 10)

Phoebe Bridgers: Reunion Tour

Marymoor Park, Redmond (Tues Aug 23)

Placebo

Moore Theatre (Tues Sept 6)

The Regrettes

Neptune Theatre (Sun May 22)

Superorganism

Neumos (Sat Oct 15)

READINGS AND TALKS

Dr. Andrew Huberman

Moore Theatre (Tues May 17)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Bass Canyon 2022

Gorge Amphitheatre, George (Aug 19-21)

Chinook Fest

Jim Sprick Community Park, Naches (June 10-12)

Fisherman's Village Music Festival 2022

Downtown Everett (May 19-21)

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn

Lumen Field (Thurs Aug 25)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Mandy Moore: In Real Life Tour

The Showbox (Sun Jul 17)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Cannons

Moved from Neumos to Chop Suey (Postponed from Thurs Mar 10 to Wed Apr 20)

Kikagaku Moyo

Moved from Neptune Theatre to Moore Theatre (Thurs Sep 29)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

White River Amphitheatre’s 2022 Lawn Pass is now on sale, giving access to the venue’s summer concert schedule (some exclusions may apply) for $199 plus fees. Access includes one lawn ticket, general admission parking, and fast lane entry.

Venues have been announced for the 48th Seattle International Film Festival , taking place April 14-24. Films will be screened in downtown Seattle, Ballard, Columbia City, and Shoreline, as well as at SIFF’s own Cinema Uptown, Cinema Egyptian, and Film Center.

The Snohomish Summer Meltdown Festival lineup has been announced with an eclectic list of headliners including GRiZ, STS9, Greensky Bluegrass, Jade Cicada, Lettuce, Opiuo, and Cory Wong.