Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
🎵 Live Music & Concerts
⭐️ Stranger Suggests
🍜 Food & Drink
🌷 Women's History Month
☘️ St. Patrick's Day
🇺🇦 Support Ukraine
🌈 Holi
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: The Weeknd, Phoebe Bridgers, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, March 11 and More Event Updates
by Audrey Vann
March 10, 2022
Like
Share
Have you aged as much as The Weeknd simply from waiting for his tour to finally come to town? After three postponements, Abel will hopefully deliver on his new and improved After Hours Til Dawn tour.
Marymoor Park has added more shows to their summer concert series including singer-songwriter-of-the-moment Phoebe Bridgers, country-pop queen Maren Morris, and Americana rockers Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. Also, it's a big week for music festivals with tickets for Bass Canyon, Chinook Fest, and Fisherman's Village now on sale. But that’s not all—pop mastermind The Weeknd has announced tour dates with multi-talented superstar Doja Cat after his previous tour was canceled. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 11

MUSIC

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Tues Aug 23)

Kevin Morby Add to a List
The Showbox (Fri Nov 11)

LÉON Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Tues June 7)

Maren Morris: Humble Quest Tour Add to a List
Marymoor Park, Redmond (Sat Aug 27)

Mary Chapin Carpenter Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sat June 25)

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Add to a List
Marymoor Park, Redmond (Wed Aug 10)

Phoebe Bridgers: Reunion Tour Add to a List
Marymoor Park, Redmond (Tues Aug 23)

Placebo Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Tues Sept 6)

The Regrettes Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sun May 22)

Superorganism Add to a List  
Neumos (Sat Oct 15)

READINGS AND TALKS

Dr. Andrew Huberman Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Tues May 17)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Bass Canyon 2022 Add to a List
Gorge Amphitheatre, George (Aug 19-21)

Chinook Fest Add to a List
Jim Sprick Community Park, Naches (June 10-12)

Fisherman's Village Music Festival 2022 Add to a List  
Downtown Everett (May 19-21)

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Add to a List
Lumen Field (Thurs Aug 25)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Mandy Moore: In Real Life Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (Sun Jul 17)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Cannons Add to a List
Moved from Neumos to Chop Suey (Postponed from Thurs Mar 10 to Wed Apr 20)

Kikagaku Moyo Add to a List
Moved from Neptune Theatre to Moore Theatre (Thurs Sep 29)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

White River Amphitheatre’s 2022 Lawn Pass is now on sale, giving access to the venue’s summer concert schedule (some exclusions may apply) for $199 plus fees. Access includes one lawn ticket, general admission parking, and fast lane entry.

Venues have been announced for the 48th Seattle International Film Festival Add to a List , taking place April 14-24. Films will be screened in downtown Seattle, Ballard, Columbia City, and Shoreline, as well as at SIFF’s own Cinema Uptown, Cinema Egyptian, and Film Center.

The Snohomish Summer Meltdown Festival Add to a List lineup has been announced with an eclectic list of headliners including GRiZ, STS9, Greensky Bluegrass, Jade Cicada, Lettuce, Opiuo, and Cory Wong. 

You Might Also Like

This Week in Seattle Event News: The Weeknd, Phoebe Bridgers, and More
Tickets Going On Sale Friday, March 11 and More Event Updates
Where to Celebrate Pi(e) Day 2022 In Seattle
A La Mode, Pagliacci, and More
Your Complete Guide to Women-Owned Restaurants In Seattle: 2022 Edition
For Women's History Month 2022 and All Year
The Top 51 Events in Seattle This Week: Mar 7-13, 2022
Mitski, The Band's Visit, BBC's The Arts Hour, and More Top Picks
66 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Mar 4-6, 2022
Art Haus Slime Ball, Washington Beer Open House, and More Last-Minute Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: A New Dumpling Spot Arrives, Peddler Brewing Says Goodbye, and Li'l Woody's Burger Month Returns
March 4, 2022 Edition

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!