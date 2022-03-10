This Week in Seattle Event News: The Weeknd, Phoebe Bridgers, and More

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 11
MUSIC
Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
Neptune Theatre (Tues Aug 23)
Kevin Morby
The Showbox (Fri Nov 11)
LÉON
Showbox SoDo (Tues June 7)
Maren Morris: Humble Quest Tour
Marymoor Park, Redmond (Sat Aug 27)
Mary Chapin Carpenter
Moore Theatre (Sat June 25)
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Marymoor Park, Redmond (Wed Aug 10)
Phoebe Bridgers: Reunion Tour
Marymoor Park, Redmond (Tues Aug 23)
Placebo
Moore Theatre (Tues Sept 6)
The Regrettes
Neptune Theatre (Sun May 22)
Superorganism
Neumos (Sat Oct 15)
READINGS AND TALKS
Dr. Andrew Huberman
Moore Theatre (Tues May 17)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Bass Canyon 2022
Gorge Amphitheatre, George (Aug 19-21)
Chinook Fest
Jim Sprick Community Park, Naches (June 10-12)
Fisherman's Village Music Festival 2022
Downtown Everett (May 19-21)
The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn
Lumen Field (Thurs Aug 25)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Mandy Moore: In Real Life Tour
The Showbox (Sun Jul 17)
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Cannons
Moved from Neumos to Chop Suey (Postponed from Thurs Mar 10 to Wed Apr 20)
Kikagaku Moyo
Moved from Neptune Theatre to Moore Theatre (Thurs Sep 29)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
White River Amphitheatre’s 2022 Lawn Pass is now on sale, giving access to the venue’s summer concert schedule (some exclusions may apply) for $199 plus fees. Access includes one lawn ticket, general admission parking, and fast lane entry.
Venues have been announced for the 48th Seattle International Film Festival, taking place April 14-24. Films will be screened in downtown Seattle, Ballard, Columbia City, and Shoreline, as well as at SIFF's own Cinema Uptown, Cinema Egyptian, and Film Center.
The Snohomish Summer Meltdown Festival lineup has been announced with an eclectic list of headliners including GRiZ, STS9, Greensky Bluegrass, Jade Cicada, Lettuce, Opiuo, and Cory Wong.