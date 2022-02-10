This Week in Seattle Event News: The Who, Broadway at the Paramount, and More

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11
MUSIC
Big K.R.I.T
The Showbox (Sat May 14)
Boris Brejcha
WaMu Theater (Sat May 21)
Citizen Cope
The Showbox (Fri May 13)
The Far Side (FKA The Pharcyde)
Neumos (Sun May 1)
Keshi
The Showbox (Thu June 9)
Lane 8
WaMu Theater (Fri Oct 14)
Lindsey Buckingham
Neptune Theatre (Sun Apr 10)
Mastodon + Opeth
Paramount Theatre (Wed May 18)
The Mountain Goats
The Showbox (Sun May 8)
mxmtoon
The Showbox (Sun May 15)
Snow Tha Product
Showbox SoDo (Fri May 27)
Sofi Tukker
Paramount Theatre (Fri June 24)
Watershed Festival 2022
Gorge Amphitheatre (July 29-31)
The Who Hits Back! 2022 Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Oct 22)
PERFORMANCE
Napoleon Dynamite LIVE!
Neptune Theatre (Fri April 15)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Girl Ultra
Neptune Theatre (Fri May 27)
Kenny Chesney: Here and Now Tour
Lumen Field (Sat July 16)
Key Glock
The Crocodile (Fri Apr 29)
KYLE
Neptune Theatre (Mon Apr 18)
NRBQ
Triple Door (Sat Aug 6)
Rufus Wainwright
Edmonds Center for the Arts (Fri Apr 29)
PERFORMANCE
Ghosts
Seattle Repertory Theatre (April 1–May 1)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
Fleet Foxes
Marymoor Park (Fri July 15)
EVENT UPDATES
Faye Webster
Neumos (Tue Feb 15 date newly added in addition to Mon Feb 14)
Glass Animals
WaMu Theater (Thu Mar 10 date newly added in addition to Fri Mar 11)
The Lumineers: BRIGHTSIDE World Tour
Gorge Amphitheatre (Rescheduled to Jul 16, 2022 from Aug 15, 2020)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The 2022/2023 Broadway at the Paramount season was announced this week. New subscriptions will go on sale later this spring. Shows include Hadestown (July 12–17), To Kill a Mockingbird (Oct 11–16), Jagged Little Pill (Nov 8–13), Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Dec 14–Jan 1), Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations (Jan 24–Feb 5), and Hairspray (April 4–9). The Blue Man Group Speechless Tour (Nov 25–27) and Dear Evan Hansen (March 7–12) are available as season options.
The 2022/2023 Seattle Opera season was also announced this week, with shows including The Elixir of Love (Aug 6–20), Tristan & Isolde (Oct 15–29), Samson & Delilah in Concert (Jan 20 & 22), A Thousand Splendid Suns (Feb 26–March 11), and La Traviata (May 6–19). Season subscriptions are now on sale.
The 2022 Seattle International Film Festival will have in-person screenings this year. After getting canceled in 2020 and switching to virtual for 2021, this year's event will have both IRL and streaming options. Passes will go on sale March 3 and individual tickets will go on sale March 31, with presale options for members the day prior.