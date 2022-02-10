Show Me
Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: The Who, Broadway at the Paramount, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, February 11 and More Event Updates
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
February 10, 2022
Who? What? Where? It's legendary rock icons Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend on their The Who Hits Back! tour coming to Climate Pledge.
It's a big week for contemporary country music with the Watershed Festival lineup announcement—featuring headliners Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, and Kane Brown—plus country superstar Kenny Chesney returning to Lumen Field after his 2020 tour was cancelled. If country music isn’t your thing, read on for more of this week's newly announced events, like classic rock icons The Who, guitar hero Lindsey Buckingham, and the next Broadway at the Paramount season, featuring Hairspray and Moulin Rouge! The Musical.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11

MUSIC

Big K.R.I.T Add to a List
The Showbox (Sat May 14)

Boris Brejcha Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Sat May 21)

Citizen Cope Add to a List
The Showbox (Fri May 13)

The Far Side (FKA The Pharcyde) Add to a List
Neumos (Sun May 1)

Keshi Add to a List
The Showbox (Thu June 9)

Lane 8 Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Fri Oct 14)

Lindsey Buckingham Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Apr 10)

Mastodon + Opeth Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Wed May 18)

The Mountain Goats Add to a List
The Showbox (Sun May 8)

mxmtoon Add to a List
The Showbox (Sun May 15)

Snow Tha Product Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Fri May 27)

Sofi Tukker Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Fri June 24)

Watershed Festival 2022 Add to a List
Gorge Amphitheatre (July 29-31)

The Who Hits Back! 2022 Tour  Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Oct 22)

PERFORMANCE

Napoleon Dynamite LIVE! Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Fri April 15)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Girl Ultra Add to a List  
Neptune Theatre (Fri May 27)

Kenny Chesney: Here and Now Tour Add to a List
Lumen Field (Sat July 16)

Key Glock Add to a List
The Crocodile (Fri Apr 29)

KYLE Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Mon Apr 18)

NRBQ Add to a List
Triple Door (Sat Aug 6)

Rufus Wainwright Add to a List
Edmonds Center for the Arts (Fri Apr 29)

PERFORMANCE

Ghosts Add to a List
Seattle Repertory Theatre (April 1–May 1)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

Fleet Foxes Add to a List
Marymoor Park (Fri July 15)

EVENT UPDATES

Faye Webster Add to a List  
Neumos (Tue Feb 15 date newly added in addition to Mon Feb 14)

Glass Animals Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Thu Mar 10 date newly added in addition to Fri Mar 11)

The Lumineers: BRIGHTSIDE World Tour Add to a List
Gorge Amphitheatre (Rescheduled to Jul 16, 2022 from Aug 15, 2020)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The 2022/2023 Broadway at the Paramount season was announced this week. New subscriptions will go on sale later this spring. Shows include Hadestown Add to a List (July 12–17), To Kill a Mockingbird Add to a List (Oct 11–16), Jagged Little Pill Add to a List (Nov 8–13), Moulin Rouge! The Musical Add to a List (Dec 14–Jan 1), Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations Add to a List (Jan 24–Feb 5), and Hairspray Add to a List (April 4–9). The Blue Man Group Speechless Tour Add to a List (Nov 25–27) and Dear Evan Hansen Add to a List (March 7–12) are available as season options.

The 2022/2023 Seattle Opera season was also announced this week, with shows including The Elixir of Love Add to a List (Aug 6–20), Tristan & Isolde Add to a List (Oct 15–29), Samson & Delilah in Concert Add to a List (Jan 20 & 22), A Thousand Splendid Suns Add to a List (Feb 26–March 11), and La Traviata Add to a List (May 6–19). Season subscriptions are now on sale.

The 2022 Seattle International Film Festival Add to a List will have in-person screenings this year. After getting canceled in 2020 and switching to virtual for 2021, this year's event will have both IRL and streaming options. Passes will go on sale March 3 and individual tickets will go on sale March 31, with presale options for members the day prior.

