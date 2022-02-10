This Week in Seattle Event News: The Who, Broadway at the Paramount, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, February 11 and More Event Updates



Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11

MUSIC

Big K.R.I.T

The Showbox (Sat May 14)

Boris Brejcha

WaMu Theater (Sat May 21)

Citizen Cope

The Showbox (Fri May 13)

The Far Side (FKA The Pharcyde)

Neumos (Sun May 1)

Keshi

The Showbox (Thu June 9)

Lane 8

WaMu Theater (Fri Oct 14)

Lindsey Buckingham

Neptune Theatre (Sun Apr 10)

Mastodon + Opeth

Paramount Theatre (Wed May 18)

The Mountain Goats

The Showbox (Sun May 8)

mxmtoon

The Showbox (Sun May 15)

Snow Tha Product

Showbox SoDo (Fri May 27)

Sofi Tukker

Paramount Theatre (Fri June 24)

Watershed Festival 2022

Gorge Amphitheatre (July 29-31)

The Who Hits Back! 2022 Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Oct 22)

PERFORMANCE

Napoleon Dynamite LIVE!

Neptune Theatre (Fri April 15)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Girl Ultra

Neptune Theatre (Fri May 27)

Kenny Chesney: Here and Now Tour

Lumen Field (Sat July 16)

Key Glock

The Crocodile (Fri Apr 29)

KYLE

Neptune Theatre (Mon Apr 18)

NRBQ

Triple Door (Sat Aug 6)

Rufus Wainwright

Edmonds Center for the Arts (Fri Apr 29)

PERFORMANCE

Ghosts

Seattle Repertory Theatre (April 1–May 1)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

Fleet Foxes

Marymoor Park (Fri July 15)

EVENT UPDATES

Faye Webster

Neumos (Tue Feb 15 date newly added in addition to Mon Feb 14)

Glass Animals

WaMu Theater (Thu Mar 10 date newly added in addition to Fri Mar 11)

The Lumineers: BRIGHTSIDE World Tour

Gorge Amphitheatre (Rescheduled to Jul 16, 2022 from Aug 15, 2020)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The 2022/2023 Broadway at the Paramount season was announced this week. New subscriptions will go on sale later this spring. Shows include Hadestown (July 12–17), To Kill a Mockingbird (Oct 11–16), Jagged Little Pill (Nov 8–13), Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Dec 14–Jan 1), Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations (Jan 24–Feb 5), and Hairspray (April 4–9). The Blue Man Group Speechless Tour (Nov 25–27) and Dear Evan Hansen (March 7–12) are available as season options.

The 2022/2023 Seattle Opera season was also announced this week, with shows including The Elixir of Love (Aug 6–20), Tristan & Isolde (Oct 15–29), Samson & Delilah in Concert (Jan 20 & 22), A Thousand Splendid Suns (Feb 26–March 11), and La Traviata (May 6–19). Season subscriptions are now on sale.

The 2022 Seattle International Film Festival will have in-person screenings this year. After getting canceled in 2020 and switching to virtual for 2021, this year's event will have both IRL and streaming options. Passes will go on sale March 3 and individual tickets will go on sale March 31, with presale options for members the day prior.