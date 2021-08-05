This Week in Seattle Event News: Tyler, The Creator, Great Pumpkin Beer Fest, and More

Washington State is officially back open, making way for a heap of IRL concerts and performances that are sure to sell out fast. To help you stay ahead of the game, we've rounded up major-venue events that are going on sale this week (like Band of Horses), plus newly announced events to snag tickets for now (like the Great Pumpkin Beer Festival). Read on for details, and check out our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle for more options.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 6

MUSIC

Band of Horses

Paramount Theatre (Mon Nov 8)

Poppy

Showbox Sodo (Wed Nov 24)

Tyler, The Creator: Call Me If You Get Lost Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri April 8)

RECENTLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW

FOOD & DRINK

The Great Pumpkin Beer Festival

Seattle Center (Oct 1-2)