Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: Tyler, The Creator, Great Pumpkin Beer Fest, and More

Ticket and Info Alerts for the Week of August 2, 2021
by EverOut Seattle Staff
August 5, 2021
Something tells us that Tyler, The Creator's April tour stop at Climate Pledge Arena will sell out fast. Claim your tickets starting Friday at 10 am!

Washington State is officially back open, making way for a heap of IRL concerts and performances that are sure to sell out fast. To help you stay ahead of the game, we've rounded up major-venue events that are going on sale this week (like Band of Horses), plus newly announced events to snag tickets for now (like the Great Pumpkin Beer Festival). Read on for details, and check out our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle for more options.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 6

MUSIC

Band of Horses
Paramount Theatre (Mon Nov 8)

Poppy
Showbox Sodo (Wed Nov 24)

Tyler, The Creator: Call Me If You Get Lost Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri April 8)

RECENTLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW

FOOD & DRINK

The Great Pumpkin Beer Festival
Seattle Center (Oct 1-2)

