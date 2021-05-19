This Week in Seattle Event News: ZooTunes, Bianca Del Rio, and More

Washington counties moved into Phase 3 this week, putting Seattle one step closer to fully reopening at the end of June. We've rounded up concerts and performances at major venues going on sale this Friday (like ZooTunes, Bianca Del Rio, and Drive-By Truckers), plus other notable announcements, to help you plan ahead for this summer and beyond. Read on for details, and check out our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle for more options.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 21

MUSIC

311

WaMu Theatre, Pioneer Square (Fri Oct 8)

Anderson East

The Showbox, Downtown (Sat Oct 30)

Ashley Mcbryde

The Showbox, Downtown (Sat Sept 25)

Black Midi

Neptune Theatre, University District (Mon April 11)

Bleachers

Showbox Sodo (Tues Oct 19)

The Brook & the Bluff

Chop Suey, Capitol Hill (Mon Oct 4)

CAAMP

Showbox Sodo (Tues Sept 29)

City Morgue

The Showbox, Downtown (Mon Oct 11)

Dashboard Confessional

Showbox Sodo (Sat Oct 30)

Drive-By Truckers

The Showbox, Downtown (Feb 19-20)

Girl in Red

The Showbox, Downtown (Fri April 8)

Hamilton Leithauser and Kevin Morby

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Wed Nov 3)

Inhaler

The Showbox, Downtown (Fri March 22)

In This Moment + Black Veil Brides

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Thurs Oct 14)

J.I.

Neumos, Capitol Hill (Wed Oct 6)

Julian Lage

Neumos, Capitol Hill (Wed Sept 29)

Kings of Leon: When You See Yourself Tour

White River Amphitheatre (Fri Oct 1)

Madison Beer: Life Support Tour

Neptune Theatre, University District (Mon Nov 22)

My Morning Jacket

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Oct 1-2)

ZooTunes

Woodland Park Zoo (July 18-Aug 25)

PERFORMANCE

Bianca Del Rio

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Wed Oct 6)

Tom Segura: I'm Coming Everywhere

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Oct 15-16)

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Columbia Bank Concert Series

Washington State Fair Event Center (Sept 3-26)

On sale this summer

OTHER EVENTS & ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Sounders will offer vaccinated fan sections. Starting this Sunday, May 23, Seattle's MLS team will partner with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health to bring vaccinated sections to select home games at Lumen Field, including the one this Sunday against Atlanta United. "With all individuals being fully vaccinated, attendees in these sections can stand side-by-side with fellow Sounders FC fans in the comfort of knowing that everyone is fully vaccinated and verified accordingly," reads a press release. Purchase tickets online, and don't forget to bring your vaccine card or another form of vaccine proof to show at the gate.

Seattle Opera will host outdoor performances next month. Songs of Summer Live (June 11 & 13, tickets on sale now) will see the south side of the Opera Center transformed into an outdoor stage allowing up to 130 audience members (in pods of one of two). Performers include Margaret Gawrysiak, the Drunken Tenor (Robert McPherson), and tenor John Marzano. Don't forget to bring your own chair!

In-person classes at back in session at the Works. The DIY space has filled out its summer schedule with 30-minute sessions for classes of up to eight students (and two vaccinated teachers). Current offerings include pickling, houseplant potting, leather keychain-making, flower arranging, and more. Masks are required.

Seattle Pride's in-person event is set for the fall. All Together Now, a slightly scaled-down version of the annual parade and festival that usually takes place in June, will come to Capitol Hill "and other area neighborhoods" on Oct 9-10. Attendees will be able to pick up a "passport" and get it stamped by participating businesses for the chance to win prizes. Plus, the "self-guided route" will be punctuated by performances and activities. Stay tuned for more details.