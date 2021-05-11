This Week in Seattle Event News: ZooTunes, Opera Performances, and More

Seattle's arts, culture, and entertainment spheres aren't back to their pre-COVID ways just yet, but a few major players have exciting announcements lined up this week regarding their returns. Read on for details on ticket sales and other important info for Mariners and Sounders games, ZooTunes, Sylvan Esso, and more.

The Mariners now have special seating sections and rewards for vaccinated fans. From now through June 2, spectators who are two weeks out from their second shot of Pfizer or Moderna (or their first shot of Johnson & Johnson) can snag $10 or $20 tickets in sections designed for parties of six or fewer. (Private suites are available for larger groups.) These sections don't require social distancing, but they do require masks when not actively eating or drinking. Vaxxed fans are also eligible for other rewards through May 19, including exclusive access to the T-Mobile Pen and Trident Deck, a limited-edition t-shirt, and a 20-percent discount on concessions and Mariners Team Store merch.

The same goes for the Sounders! Starting May 23, Seattle's MLS team will partner with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health to bring vaccinated sections to home games at Lumen Field. "With all individuals being fully vaccinated, attendees in these sections can stand side-by-side with fellow Sounders FC fans in the comfort of knowing that everyone is fully vaccinated and verified accordingly," reads a press release. Purchase tickets online, and don't forget to bring your vaccine card or another form of vaccine proof to show at the gate.

ZooTunes will return to the Woodland Park Zoo this summer. Now in its 39th year (last year's festival was canceled due to COVID), ZooTunes is a Seattle tradition that brings big-name artists to the bucolic North Meadow of the Woodland Park Zoo. You can thank KEXP for curating this year's lineup, which includes melancholy indie-rockers the Posies (Sun July 18), Seattle's Naked Giants—whose music is "raucous, good-natured fun that's particularly moshable," as The Stranger's Jasmyne Keimig has put it—(Sun Aug 8), and the soulful, funky Afrobeat fusion group Polyrhythmics (Wed Aug 25). Seating pods will be available for parties of two, four, six, and 10, and outside food will not be permitted. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21.

Seattle Opera will host in-person performances this fall. After a year of virtual performances, Seattle Opera will Center and McCaw Hall will lift their curtains for the 2021/22 season, which includes Puccini's La Bohème (Oct 16-30, 2021), a modern take on Orpheus & Eurydice (Jan 12-30, 2022), Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson's contemporary Blue (Feb 26-March 12, 2022), and Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro (May 7-21, 2022), as well as a one-night-only concert with tenor Lawrence Brownlee (Fri April 29, 2022). Masks will be required at all performances regardless of vaccination status. Tickets are available now to those renewing their 2020/21 subscriptions; new subscriptions and individual tickets are slated for later this summer.

Two major outdoor concerts go on sale this Friday. The Marymoor Park stage will welcome the electrified, multilayered pop of Sylvan Esso (Tues Sept 7) and the Jesus-loving rock of NEEDTOBREATHE (Sun Sept 19) this September. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, May 14. See here for other upcoming IRL concerts on sale now.

Seattle PrideFest is planning an in-person event for late summer 2021. While we won't see the usual spate of crowd-drawing IRL festivities during Pride month proper (like the Pride Parade and shoulder-to-shoulder drag shows), PrideFest organizers are hopeful that enough people will be vaccinated by late summer to allow for a sizeable in-person event on Capitol Hill. "We're working closely with the city on those plans and if all goes well, we expect to be one of the only non-sports festivals that will take place this year," PrideFest Director Egan Orion told CHS. In the meantime, registration is open for PrideFest's annual Cal Anderson-area cleanup on June 6.

The Seattle Opera Center will play host to another pop-up blood drive. According to a press release from Bloodworks Northwest, demand for blood donations in the PNW has increased by 18 percent in recent months. To make up for the cancelation of their traditional mobile and bus drives, which account for 60 percent of their collections, Bloodworks will host its third pop-up blood drive at the Seattle Opera Center on May 18, 20, 25, and 27. A limited capacity of donors will be allowed each day in compliance with COVID precautions, so online registration is required.

Trailhead Direct will return this June. Hikers and environmentally conscious commuters, rejoice! The pilot project co-led by King County Metro and King County Parks, which seeks to "ease vehicle congestion, reduce safety hazards and expand access to hiking destinations" along I-90, will resume service on trails running between Mt. Si and Issaquah every weekend from June 5-September 26. "Trailhead Direct provides an incredible opportunity for people to access and connect with their public lands. It reduces the number of cars on the roads and at our trailheads, while increasing the number of people who are able to experience some of the greatest trails in the country," says Hilary Franz, the King County Commissioner of Public Lands.