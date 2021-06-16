This Week in Seattle Events News: Trevor Noah, Best Coast, and More

After a year of mostly virtual entertainment, IRL concerts and performances slated for this summer and beyond are sure to sell out fast. To help you stay ahead of the game, we've rounded up major-venue events that are newly on sale (like Chastity Belt) and going on sale this week (like Best Coast and Shannon and the Clams), plus other noteworthy announcements (like Chateau Ste. Michelle's summer concert series, which goes on sale this Monday). Read on for details, and check out our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle for more options.
Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE THURSDAY, JUNE 17
MUSIC
Lucy Dacus
Neptune Theatre (Sept 29 & Oct 2)
Sept 29 tickets going on sale; Oct 2 tickets available now
ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 18
COMEDY
#IMOMSOHARD: The Getaway Tour
Paramount Theatre (Sat June 18, 2022)
Trevor Noah: Back to Abnormal World Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Nov 26)
Whitney Cummings: Touch Me Tour
Neptune Theatre (Sat Dec 4)
MUSIC
Aldous Harding
Neptune Theatre (Fri Jan 28)
On sale at 7 am
Angles & Airwaves
Showbox Sodo (Sun Oct 3)
Best Coast
The Showbox (Sat Jan 15)
City and Colour
Paramount Theatre (Mon Sept 20)
Dirt Monkey
Showbox Sodo (Sat Oct 23)
Dropkick Murphys and Rancid
WaMu Theater (Tues Oct 5)
Greensky Bluegrass
The Showbox (Fri Nov 19)
GWAR
Showbox Sodo (Tues Nov 30)
La Luz
Neptune Theatre (Fri Nov 19)
Lawrence
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 14)
Marina: Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land Tour
Paramount Theatre (Mon Feb 7)
Michael Franti & Spearhead
Marymoor Park (Fri Sept 10)
Omar Apollo
The Showbox (Sun Oct 17)
OMD Souvenir
Moore Theatre (Sat May 21)
Shannon and the Clams
Neptune Theatre (Fri Sept 3)
Squeeze: The Nomadband Tour
Moore Theatre (Sat Sept 4)
Smokey Robinson
Paramount Theatre (Fri Dec 3)
Waterparks
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 28)
The Wood Brothers
Neptune Theatre (Fri Oct 22)
X Ambassadors
The Showbox (Mon Nov 15)
Yann Tiersen: Kerber Tour
Neptune Theatre (Sun Nov 14)
Yellow Days
The Showbox (Wed Nov 10)
PERFORMANCE
Welcome to Night Vale
Neptune Theatre (Sun May 1)
ON SALE MONDAY, JUNE 21
MUSIC
An Evening with Chicago
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Aug 28-29)
Chris Isaak
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Fri Sept 17)
Fitz & the Tantrums
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Fri Aug 20)
Josh Groban
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Aug 24-25)
Lake Street Drive
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sat Sept 18)
Rodrigo y Gabriela
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Tues Sept 7)
Tower of Power and WAR
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun Sept 5)
Train
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sept 11-12)
The Ultimate Queen Celebration starring Marc Martel
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Fri Aug 27)
NEW ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Black Pumas
Paramount Theatre (April 21-22)
Chastity Belt
Neumos (Fri July 23)
Chromeo DJ Set
Neumos (Sat July 24)
John Legend
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sept 9-10)
Tuxedo DJ Set
Neumos (Fri July 30)