This Week in Seattle Events News: Trevor Noah, Best Coast, and More

Ticket and Info Alerts for the Week of June 14

After a year of mostly virtual entertainment, IRL concerts and performances slated for this summer and beyond are sure to sell out fast. To help you stay ahead of the game, we've rounded up major-venue events that are newly on sale (like Chastity Belt) and going on sale this week (like Best Coast and Shannon and the Clams), plus other noteworthy announcements (like Chateau Ste. Michelle's summer concert series, which goes on sale this Monday). Read on for details, and check out our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle for more options.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE THURSDAY, JUNE 17

MUSIC

Lucy Dacus

Neptune Theatre (Sept 29 & Oct 2)

Sept 29 tickets going on sale; Oct 2 tickets available now

ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 18

COMEDY

#IMOMSOHARD: The Getaway Tour

Paramount Theatre (Sat June 18, 2022)

Trevor Noah: Back to Abnormal World Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Nov 26)

Whitney Cummings: Touch Me Tour

Neptune Theatre (Sat Dec 4)

MUSIC

Aldous Harding

Neptune Theatre (Fri Jan 28)

On sale at 7 am

Angles & Airwaves

Showbox Sodo (Sun Oct 3)

Best Coast

The Showbox (Sat Jan 15)

City and Colour

Paramount Theatre (Mon Sept 20)

Dirt Monkey

Showbox Sodo (Sat Oct 23)

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid

WaMu Theater (Tues Oct 5)

Greensky Bluegrass

The Showbox (Fri Nov 19)

GWAR

Showbox Sodo (Tues Nov 30)

La Luz

Neptune Theatre (Fri Nov 19)

Lawrence

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 14)

Marina: Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land Tour

Paramount Theatre (Mon Feb 7)

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Marymoor Park (Fri Sept 10)

Omar Apollo

The Showbox (Sun Oct 17)

OMD Souvenir

Moore Theatre (Sat May 21)

Shannon and the Clams

Neptune Theatre (Fri Sept 3)

Squeeze: The Nomadband Tour

Moore Theatre (Sat Sept 4)

Smokey Robinson

Paramount Theatre (Fri Dec 3)

Waterparks

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 28)

The Wood Brothers

Neptune Theatre (Fri Oct 22)

X Ambassadors

The Showbox (Mon Nov 15)

Yann Tiersen: Kerber Tour

Neptune Theatre (Sun Nov 14)

Yellow Days

The Showbox (Wed Nov 10)

PERFORMANCE

Welcome to Night Vale

Neptune Theatre (Sun May 1)

ON SALE MONDAY, JUNE 21

MUSIC

An Evening with Chicago

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Aug 28-29)

Chris Isaak

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Fri Sept 17)

Fitz & the Tantrums

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Fri Aug 20)

Josh Groban

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Aug 24-25)

Lake Street Drive

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sat Sept 18)

Rodrigo y Gabriela

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Tues Sept 7)

Tower of Power and WAR

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun Sept 5)

Train

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sept 11-12)

The Ultimate Queen Celebration starring Marc Martel

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Fri Aug 27)

NEW ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Black Pumas

Paramount Theatre (April 21-22)

Chastity Belt

Neumos (Fri July 23)

Chromeo DJ Set

Neumos (Sat July 24)

John Legend

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sept 9-10)

Tuxedo DJ Set

Neumos (Fri July 30)