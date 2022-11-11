This Week in Seattle Food News: A Buzzy New Turkish Restaurant, An Italian Deli, and Neo-Neapolitan Pizza

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Bar Solea

Chef and restaurateur Brendan McGill reopened his downtown Roman-style pizza shop Bar Taglio as a new Italian trattoria concept called Bar Solea on November 1, according to a press release. Bar Solea features a pizzeria with "Neo-Neapolitan" pizza (made with imported 00 flour and local Cairnspring Mills Hard Red Wheat) and a bar with cocktails from beverage director Tony Lombardi, prominently featuring grappa, amaro, and aperitivo.

Downtown

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Hamdi

Well, that was fast: Berk Güldal and Katrina Schult's Turkish and Anatolian pop-up Hamdi, which gained an ardent following after it launched last year, opened reservations for its soon-to-open brick-and-mortar restaurant this week and fully booked up for the month in just two hours. If you weren't fortunate enough to snag a spot this time around, you can soon try your luck with a walk-in—the highly anticipated restaurant is set to debut in the former Tarsan i Jane space in Ballard next Friday, November 18.

Ballard

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



La Dispensa

According to a press release, Sabrina Tinsley and Pietro Borghesi, the married couple behind Osteria La Spiga , are hosting the grand opening of this Italian deli and "gastronomy concept" in the indoor counter space in the first-floor lobby of Chophouse Row today, serving panini, pastas, lasagna, meats, and cheeses. The spot also offers house-made lunches, take-home meals, and Italian happy hour. Guests can stop by for free bubbles, stuzzichini (Italian appetizers), and live music from 4-8 pm today.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

COMEBUYTEA

The long-closed Starbucks on Broadway and Pike on Capitol Hill is at last set to be replaced: This Taiwanese bubble tea chain plans to open a location in the space. An opening date has not yet been announced.

Capitol Hill



Wasabi Sushi SEA

This contemporary sushi joint is set to host its grand opening on Saturday, November 19. The restaurant will offer giveaways, food specials, raffles, and more for the occasion.

Capitol Hill

OTHER FOOD NEWS

New pop-up puts a Turkish spin on Southern barbecue

A new pop-up called Outsider BBQ has cropped up at Fair Isle Brewing , specializing in a blend of Central Texas-style barbecue with the flavors of proprietor Onur Gulbay’s native Turkey. This mix results in classic smoked meat staples like brisket, pork spare ribs, sausage, and pulled pork, complemented by sides like herby black-eyed pea salad and potato salad with Turkish-style pickles. If you're curious, you can try it for yourself at Fair Isle Brewing on Fridays (though the pop-up's weekly slot may change to Sundays soon).

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Wine on the Rock

Abscond from the city for a weekend and explore four Bainbridge Island wineries. You'll get to see the winemaking process in action and may even get a chance to join in or try a sample. Your ticket includes a wine flight and charcuterie at each participating venue.

Bainbridge Island

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Soup Club: In Person!

Cookbook author (and noted soup lover) Caroline Wright, who received a terminal brain cancer diagnosis in 2017, will set up in front of Book Larder and sling soup inspired by her latest release, Soup Club. All proceeds benefit the Glioblastoma Foundation, which aims to transform the standard of care for glioblastoma.

Book Larder, 11 am-2 pm

35th Annual Winter Beer Taste: Night of the Living Draft

Stimulate your palate with tastes of beers from over 30 Northwest breweries and cideries, including some made exclusively for this event. This year's theme is Night of the Living Draft, so come prepared for plenty of zombie hijinks. 74th Street Ale House will provide red beans and rice served with andouille (a vegetarian option is available).

Phinney Center Blue Building, 7-10 pm

Canton Bepop Pop-Up

Chef Christine Li will serve up her unique take on "soy sauce Western" cuisine, exploring the foods of the Chinese diaspora in Western culture with Cantonese influences. Menu items include borscht wonton soup, Hong Kong-style French toast (with pumpkin hazelnut praline and persimmon condensed milk), crispy rice rolls (with crab fat XO sauce and optional sea urchin), and sesame shortbread cookies with Ovaltine buttercream.

La Dive, 12-3 pm or until sold out

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13

An Incredible Feast

At this fundraiser feast put on by Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Markets and benefiting the Good Farmer Fund and Food Security Programs, 20 acclaimed Seattle chefs will be matched up with local farms to create a locally sourced spread. This year’s batch of culinary luminaries includes Tamara Murphy of Terra Plata, Syd Suntha of Kottu, Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi, Kristi Brown of Communion, Ethan Stowell, and more, and they’ll be whipping up dishes using fresh ingredients from Alvarez Organic Farm, Tonnemaker Valley Farm, Skinny Kitty Farm, and Sno-Valley Mushrooms, among many others. Plus, there’s local beer and wine, games, raffles, and a silent auction.

Block 41, 5-8 pm

An Evening with Nigella Lawson

TV chef, celebrated food writer, and quintessential foodie Nigella Lawson will head to Seattle in celebration of her latest book, Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes, and Stories. The tome intertwines fresh recipes with essays exploring Lawson's personal relationship with food—readers can dig into everything from beef cheeks to peanut butter cake while learning more about her kitchen rhythms and rituals.

Benaroya Hall, 7:30 pm

NOVEMBER 11-28

Lil Woody's Fast Food Month

For the month of November, local burger joint Li'l Woody's is cleverly recreating fast food favorites for its weekly specials. The current special is the Jack in the Box-inspired Sourdough Woody (November 8-14), with mayo, sliced tomatoes, Hills bacon, Swiss cheese, grass-fed beef, and ketchup on sourdough. (Curly fries are also available this week for the full experience.) The McDonald's dupe Li'l Big Mac (November 15-21) comes after that, followed by the Taco Bell tribute Li'l Crunch Wrap (November 22-28).

Li'l Woody's

NOVEMBER 18-24

Spirit Parlour

Commune with the spirits at this immersive theatrical haunting with interactive performances. Raise a glass to the dearly departed with a wine and cocktail menu "steeped in lore and discover the stories at the bottom of your glass of spirits." Sunday night performances include an optional add-on of spirit pairings and a four-course prix fixe dinner by chef Erin Brindley.

Cafe Nordo

SPECIALS

Deep Sea Sugar & Salt

Embrace autumn with the cake bakery's dark, sweet, spicy ginger molasses stout cake, made with ginger molasses cake soaked in beer and molasses, spread with tangy cream cheese frosting, and drizzled with a generous dose of dark salted caramel. The special will be available all month long.

Georgetown

Pickup



Dreamland Bar & Diner

The quirky cocktail lounge is now serving the "Big Daddy Cluck," a fried chicken sandwich with coleslaw, bacon, pickled jalapeños, and sweet pepper jelly on a Macrina Bakery bun. The sandwich is also available in a vegetarian variation with Incogmeato vegan chicken.

Fremont

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Itsumono

Looking for another fried chicken sandwich option? For a limited time, this inventive Japanese gastropub is offering the towering "Forrest Chump," stacked with fried chicken, mac and cheese, collard greens, and smoked ham hock on Fuji Bakery shokupan.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, dine-in